Pete Buttigieg's Attempted Brag About HIS Time As Transportation Secretary Isn't Going Well

As you've no doubt already heard, the FAA issued a nationwide ground stop yesterday afternoon for only the second time since 9/11.

MULLIN: “WE’RE NOT RULING OUT ANYTHING”! “Once again, we’re still looking at it. We’re not ruling out anything.” “What it appears to be right now is, as Secretary Duffy and FAA was going in and putting patches into the system, they were putting new equipment and new technology, and that new equipment, new technology… was overwhelming the older system.” “The patchwork doesn’t work. We need one complete system… It has to be a complete overhaul of the system, which we estimate to be about $50 billion.” — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 14, 2026

Advertisement

“The patchwork doesn’t work. We need one complete system… It has to be a complete overhaul of the system, which we estimate to be about $50 billion.”

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg — who is remembered best for trying to make roads less racist, spending billions of dollars for just a few charging stations, and disappearing for weeks on paternity leave — defended what happened (or didn't, as it were) when he was working in the Biden administration:

.@PeteButtigieg: "We did a lot to upgrade the system. When we had an outage, I didn't stand there complaining about the Trump administration. We got to work... I'm certain that that's what career officials...at FAA and USDOT are doing. This should not be about politics." https://t.co/RxD0dcD7a6 — CSPAN (@cspan) November 14, 2026

Give it a rest, Mayor Pete.

@cspan @PeteButtigieg Except here is a video of Buttigieg literally blaming the Trump administration for the train derailment in East Palestine Ohio. https://t.co/SGEeqbncH9 — Angela.Kay (@DeepSouthProud) November 14, 2026

Whenever somebody like Buttigieg who makes everything about politics says something shouldn't be about politics he's trying to dodge some blame.

@cspan @Acosta @PeteButtigieg Good luck with that bullshit. Facts matter. https://t.co/yy6W1gRjKx — JDR (@JDRSC92) November 14, 2026

@cspan @PeteButtigieg Yeah, it looks like Sean made more upgrades with less funding (democrats refuse to approve), and at a much larger scale. Pete had financial backing but continued with the same software and made just "procedural" upgrades. Talk is cheap! https://t.co/5XcDhPlxi9 — Schick Mom (@SchickMom) November 14, 2026

The Biden administration was more focused on "equity."

This dude disappeared for eight months and nobody noticed while he was artificially breast-feeding. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 14, 2026

2 years into Pete getting “to work,” his own FAA graded the system. It rated 51 of its 138 air traffic control systems unsustainable. A year later, fixes for the worst of them were still 6 to 10 years out. 4 had no fix planned at all. That's the system Duffy inherited. He has replaced most of the old copper since. What buckled today was the old hardware he hasn't gotten to yet. — Will Ricciardella (@WillRicci) November 14, 2026

Saying “this should not be about politics,” while using the opportunity to audition for his party’s presidential nomination is almost as absurd as him finally showing up to work years after he stopped being transportation secretary. — Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) November 14, 2026

A REMINDER: Pete Buttigieg took paternity leave for 2 months during the 2021 supply chain crisis. Ships stacked up off California, shelves emptied, and holiday gifts sat on boats… while the Secretary of Transportation was offline for weeks. Hypocrite https://t.co/7Rz3YhklCN — My moms caregiver ™ (@mymomcare) November 14, 2026

Advertisement

Pete Buttigieg is the arsonist complaining about the fire. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 14, 2026

In other words, a typical Democrat.

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP. Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.