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Pete Buttigieg's Attempted Brag About HIS Time As Transportation Secretary Isn't Going Well

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Nov 14, 2026 9:19 AM
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Pete Buttigieg's Attempted Brag About HIS Time As Transportation Secretary Isn't Going Well
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As you've no doubt already heard, the FAA issued a nationwide ground stop yesterday afternoon for only the second time since 9/11. 

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“The patchwork doesn’t work. We need one complete system… It has to be a complete overhaul of the system, which we estimate to be about $50 billion.”

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg — who is remembered best for trying to make roads less racist, spending billions of dollars for just a few charging stations, and disappearing for weeks on paternity leave — defended what happened (or didn't, as it were) when he was working in the Biden administration: 

Give it a rest, Mayor Pete.

Whenever somebody like Buttigieg who makes everything about politics says something shouldn't be about politics he's trying to dodge some blame. 

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The Biden administration was more focused on "equity." 

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In other words, a typical Democrat. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | PETE BUTTIGIEG | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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