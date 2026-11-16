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Well, Well, WELL... What Do We Have Here? Buried Piece in Senate Bill Shows 'Uniparty' Strikes AGAIN

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Nov 16, 2026 8:40 AM
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Well, Well, WELL... What Do We Have Here? Buried Piece in Senate Bill Shows 'Uniparty' Strikes AGAIN
Meme

A bipartisan Senate proposal from Republican John Curtis and Democrat Mark Kelly would create a new state-sponsored temporary visa program that, buried in its text, offers a liability shield to employers who supply employment records for applicants — including protection from civil and criminal penalties under the federal law that already bans knowingly hiring unauthorized workers.

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Key word, KNOWINGLY.

The State-Sponsored Visa Pilot Program Act of 2026 lets states opt in to sponsor foreign workers for local labor needs, and it explicitly limits how those application records can be used against the businesses that provided them, even in tax investigations tied to prior unlawful employment. 

In short, companies that knowingly employed illegal aliens would get a legal free pass if those workers later try to regularize their status through this pathway.

No wonder they buried it.

Not exactly a great look after the walloping Republicans just took in the midterms.

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Something like that.

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News Topics ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | JOHN CURTIS | MARK KELLY | SENATE

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