Well, Well, WELL... What Do We Have Here? Buried Piece in Senate Bill Shows 'Uniparty' Strikes AGAIN

A bipartisan Senate proposal from Republican John Curtis and Democrat Mark Kelly would create a new state-sponsored temporary visa program that, buried in its text, offers a liability shield to employers who supply employment records for applicants — including protection from civil and criminal penalties under the federal law that already bans knowingly hiring unauthorized workers.

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Key word, KNOWINGLY.

The State-Sponsored Visa Pilot Program Act of 2026 lets states opt in to sponsor foreign workers for local labor needs, and it explicitly limits how those application records can be used against the businesses that provided them, even in tax investigations tied to prior unlawful employment.

In short, companies that knowingly employed illegal aliens would get a legal free pass if those workers later try to regularize their status through this pathway.

No wonder they buried it.

Buried in a new bill — Senators from both parties want to shield businesses that KNOWINGLY hired illegal aliens. https://t.co/jXHL7xXl2x — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) November 15, 2026

Not exactly a great look after the walloping Republicans just took in the midterms.

@nataliegwinters No. They should be heavily fined and their executives should be imprisoned for repeat violations. Not surprised the RINO Party wants to do this as well. They’re corrupt scumbags. — Abe Froman (@AbeFromanKing99) November 15, 2026

@nataliegwinters A little louder for those in the back: IDAHO DAIRY BASICALLY WROTE THIS BILL @kylenharris1234 brought a bill to give hirers a misdemeanor. @SenatorRisch set up the meeting for Dairy at WH. The bill is baked with defenses against everything we tried to bring. — 𝐋𝐚𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐧 ~🎙️🇺🇸 (@RogueLou18) November 15, 2026

@nataliegwinters @_DWRobinson The uniparty is strong. — NWK+ (@26GoDawgs) November 15, 2026

@nataliegwinters This was supposed to be addressed in the '80's. Congress has watered it down so noone is held accountable for hiring illegals. — George III (@TreySetzer) November 16, 2026

@nataliegwinters The DC Cartel — The Texas Embassy (@THETXEMBASSY) November 15, 2026

Something like that.

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