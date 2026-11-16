Andrew Seidel (a guy we'd never heard of until he crossed our timelines earlier today) just declared school choice “bulls**t,” and the history lesson he got from Corey DeAngelis in return was not the one he ordered.

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But it was one that made us laugh ... a lot.

It all started here:

It’s a shame that children could become collateral damage to the voter rejection of Donald Trump, as Democrats promise to eviscerate school choice programs. https://t.co/wHAp4UM6On — Wall Street Journal Opinion (@WSJopinion) November 14, 2026

The Freedom From Religion Foundation attorney fired off the usual greatest-hits attack: vouchers were invented after Brown v. Board to dodge desegregation, they mostly pad the tuition of rich kids already in private schools, they don’t improve outcomes, and they’re fraud magnets. Therefore, kill them and just pour more money into the public system that created the demand for escape hatches in the first place.

"School choice" is bullshit. Vouchers were invented after Brown v. Board to fight desegregation; they mostly go to rich kids who are already in private school; they don't work or improve educational outcomes; and the systems are often ripe with fraud and abuse. — Andrew L. Seidel (@AndrewLSeidel) November 14, 2026

What do you wanna bet he also believes the two parties magically switched sides?

School-choice evangelist Corey DeAngelis immediately asked what planet he was on, pointing out that in 1950s Virginia the teachers unions locked arms with segregationists to oppose tuition grants.

What planet are you on? The teachers unions locked arms with segregationists in the 1950s to OPPOSE school choice in Virginia. — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 16, 2026

Hardliners fretted that choice would let Black students transfer into white schools and undermine their carefully built enrollment caps and zoning tricks. The very mechanism Seidel treats as the original sin of racism was, in that case, being fought by the people desperate to keep the races apart.

HiStOrY, hOw DoEs It WoRk?

https://t.co/4HE631rZWw — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 16, 2026

Gosh, you mean allowing choice for kids in poorer neighborhoods with bad schools makes their education more successful, even black kids?

BUT IT'S SUPPOSED TO BE RACIST AND STUFF.

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Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

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