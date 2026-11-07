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Bill Maher and Guest Torch Teachers Unions for 3 Minutes, Then Make It Awkward for an MS NOW Journo

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Nov 07, 2026 3:21 PM
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Bill Maher and Guest Torch Teachers Unions for 3 Minutes, Then Make It Awkward for an MS NOW Journo

Back in July we told you that Corey DeAngelis obtained the National Education Association's business agenda, and let's just say that the country's largest teachers' union doesn't seem to be focused on actually educating children (ditto for the American Federation of Teachers under Randi Weingarten).

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These were, and are, the NEA "priorities":

Well, you get the point. The teachers unions don't prioritize actual education for kids, and test scores confirm that.

This clip featuring Bill Maher with a guest tearing apart teachers unions and explaining why so many young people think socialism is great while an MS NOW journo looked on explained a lot. That "a lot" being how awful teachers unions have been for education and how terrible the media has been in working on behalf of the Democrats by ignoring the former. 

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Watch: 

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MS NOW does not report on what was being discussed and she knew it. 

And the welcome side effect for the Left from all this is that the lack of an actual education makes younger people more susceptible to their "socialism is great" line of BS. It's a giant circle of failure that costs taxpayers a fortune every year. Things need to change, and quickly. 

*****

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

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News Topics DONALD TRUMP | EDUCATION | RANDI WEINGARTEN

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