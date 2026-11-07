Bill Maher and Guest Torch Teachers Unions for 3 Minutes, Then Make It Awkward for an MS NOW Journo

Back in July we told you that Corey DeAngelis obtained the National Education Association's business agenda, and let's just say that the country's largest teachers' union doesn't seem to be focused on actually educating children (ditto for the American Federation of Teachers under Randi Weingarten).

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These were, and are, the NEA "priorities":

"The National Education Association will call for the impeachment, conviction, and removal of Donald Trump from the US Presidency." They want a "National March on Washington D.C. to remove Trump before the November 2026 midterm election" The business item would cost $5,236,193. https://t.co/46kwokpA4m — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 6, 2026

National Education Association business item 24 calls for "Educational Reparations." "If Educational Reparations were passed it would immediately reduce student loan debt, create equitable funding for HBCU’s and support African American/Black students" https://t.co/TYtvhDsxQx — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 6, 2026

"The NEA declares a vote of no confidence in the current United States Secretary of Education [Linda McMahon] and the current United States Secretary of Health and Human Services [RFK Jr]) https://t.co/j874mWvvmj — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 6, 2026

"The NEA will establish a dedicated task force of rank-and-file NEA Members and RA Delegates dedicated to organizing, coordinating, and supporting NEA affiliate-driven actions in concert with the May Day 2028 General Strike." https://t.co/F9a0tfBlex — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 6, 2026

Well, you get the point. The teachers unions don't prioritize actual education for kids, and test scores confirm that.

This clip featuring Bill Maher with a guest tearing apart teachers unions and explaining why so many young people think socialism is great while an MS NOW journo looked on explained a lot. That "a lot" being how awful teachers unions have been for education and how terrible the media has been in working on behalf of the Democrats by ignoring the former.

Watch:

Bill Maher and Coleman Hughes finish each other's sentences for 3 minutes straight as they lay out how teachers' unions wrecked public education. The MS NOW host thought she could sit this one out quietly. Then Maher turned and lobbed a grenade right at her. MAHER: "The reason why they don't know that socialism didn't work... is because NOBODY taught them in school." HUGHES: "A lot of kids go to underperforming public schools, which is our euphemism for government-funded daycare centers with occasional school-like activities." MAHER: "I knew they weren't learning anything, but like you said, it's like a daycare center and not a good one." HUGHES: "And I think people on the left want to blame funding because that's the easy issue. But the truth is, this school was well funded. You know, it's 50,000 per pupil at this school. The problem isn't the funding. It's that you can't fire anyone bad." MAHER: "Yes.... The problem is the union, the teachers union, is too powerful. We've seen it in results in states where the union is less powerful, the schools do better." HUGHES: "I call it the chalkboard mafia." MAHER: "The problem, the unions protect bad schools and bad teachers, and the party protects the union. It's almost impossible in a lot of these cities to fire a teacher. I mean literally like you could sell drugs to a kid and it's got to be two offenses before we get—" HUGHES: "It wasn't that long ago that the unions lobbied for a law in New York State to ban even collecting data that you would use to assess which teachers are better than others. You can't even get the data. So obviously the teachers union serves the teachers, they don't serve the students, and if you're a Democrat or any American that's serious about public school reform, you have to challenge the teachers union, period." MAHER: "And I think in this school, where they were learning nothing with no supervision and absentee principals and teachers, I think spending 50,000 dollars per year per student, it's not money. That's what you always hear from the left. 'Oh, it's underfunded.' It's not the funding. The funding isn't the issue." HUGHES: "No, it hasn't been for a very long time." MAHER: "I think this is the kind of thing I will NEVER hear on MS NOW." ALI VITALI: "I think you hear a lot of perspectives on MS NOW." MAHER: "I don't ever hear that one." CONTEXT: Maher and Hughes aren't making this up. On the latest Nation's Report Card, high school seniors posted the lowest reading and math scores ever recorded on the test. And getting rid of bad teachers is nearly impossible. Federal survey data shows the average school district dismissed just 0.2 tenured teachers for poor performance in a year. That's roughly 1 in 500. Meanwhile, students do better long-term in states where unions have less power. A 2019 study in the American Economic Journal found that boys who went to school in states that forced districts to bargain with teachers' unions went on to earn about $2,100 LESS per year as adults compared to boys in states without those laws. If a business failed this badly, someone would get fired. As Hughes put it: "The teachers union serves the teachers; they don't serve the students." — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) November 7, 2026

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MS NOW does not report on what was being discussed and she knew it.

100%. Education has nothing to do with money. The left makes everything about money so they can justify taking more away from earners and pitting poor people against rich people — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) November 7, 2026

And the welcome side effect for the Left from all this is that the lack of an actual education makes younger people more susceptible to their "socialism is great" line of BS. It's a giant circle of failure that costs taxpayers a fortune every year. Things need to change, and quickly.

*****

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

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