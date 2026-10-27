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Rep. Ilhan Omar Calls (Again) to Abolish ICE After Illegal Alien Commits Suicide

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 27, 2026 9:00 PM
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Rep. Ilhan Omar Calls (Again) to Abolish ICE After Illegal Alien Commits Suicide
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You might find this difficult to believe, but Rep. Ilhan Omar (or, should we say Ilhan Nur Said Elmi) is calling for ICE to be abolished, this time after another person died in ICE custody. The Senate Judiciary Democrats posted about it on Monday.

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"The cruelty of this rogue agency is beyond unconscionable," she says, without any consideration of how many of these people died of natural causes. They're likely getting better medical treatment in ICE custody than they would in their own countries. 

And then there are other reasons for the deaths.

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The post continues:

… Apparent suicide under investigation. He had convictions for aggravated assault, terroristic threats, theft and drug possession. Arrested by ICE on Oct 2.

A suicide is still tragic, but it happens.

93.

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It's tragic, but it's difficult for ICE to keep people alive who don't want to be alive.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ICE | ILHAN OMAR | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

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