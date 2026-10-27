Rep. Ilhan Omar Calls (Again) to Abolish ICE After Illegal Alien Commits Suicide

You might find this difficult to believe, but Rep. Ilhan Omar (or, should we say Ilhan Nur Said Elmi) is calling for ICE to be abolished, this time after another person died in ICE custody. The Senate Judiciary Democrats posted about it on Monday.

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BREAKING: Another immigrant has died in ICE custody, the 28th death in ICE detention in 2026. — Senate Judiciary Democrats 🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryDems) October 26, 2026

Another person has died in ICE custody — this is the 28th known death this year. The cruelty of this rogue agency is beyond unconscionable. Abolish ICE. — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) October 26, 2026

"The cruelty of this rogue agency is beyond unconscionable," she says, without any consideration of how many of these people died of natural causes. They're likely getting better medical treatment in ICE custody than they would in their own countries.

And then there are other reasons for the deaths.

Notice how she doesn’t tell you HOW he died. If she tells you that, her talking point falls apart. So she leaves it out. He killed himself. — Jeffery Mead (@the_jefferymead) October 26, 2026

@Ilhan He unalived himself. You forgot to mention that. — Frostedsleet Says (@kell38707) October 27, 2026

@Ilhan You mean Luis Sandoval, a Salvadoran man that had prior convictions for aggravated assault and other crimes that died by suicide? — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) October 26, 2026

Imagine supporting a convicted criminal and blaming his suicide on ICE: Luis Sandoval, 48, from El Salvador, died Oct 23 at Folkston D. Ray ICE Processing Center in Georgia. Staff found him with a ligature around his neck at 1:46 a.m.; he was pronounced dead at 2:28 a.m. Apparent suicide under investigation. He had convictions for aggravated assault, terroristic threats, theft and drug possession. Arrested by ICE on Oct 2. — Ben Silone (@bsilone) October 27, 2026

The post continues:

… Apparent suicide under investigation. He had convictions for aggravated assault, terroristic threats, theft and drug possession. Arrested by ICE on Oct 2.

A suicide is still tragic, but it happens.

@Ilhan @grok how many people died while in ICE custody under Obama and Biden? — PAFDenver (@peterfatianow) October 27, 2026

93.

@Ilhan Not a peep when they died under Obama or Biden — Rick (@kimball4) October 26, 2026

@Ilhan There were 67 deaths of illegal aliens in ICE custody under the Obama administration and not a single Democrat said a word. You lawless Dems are only saying something now because you want no immigration enforcement and open borders. I think you have bigger problems — Righteous⚡️Crusader (@Craftmastah) October 27, 2026

@Ilhan How did he die, you fraud? — Nancy Jones (@NancyJo1961) October 27, 2026

@Ilhan @grok how did the person die? Suicide ? So Ilhan deliberately left that out for sensationalism? — Modern_Rock (@modern_rock) October 27, 2026

@Ilhan Uh, didn't he off himself? Might be worth mentioning. — Bill Miller (@BillMiller28109) October 27, 2026

@Ilhan He could have gotten a free tax paid airline ticket and cash to go home to his own country instead he chose immigration detention and suicide. — County MAGA (@ShaBacksTheBlue) October 27, 2026

@Ilhan Suicide. After being apprehended for serious crimes. Oh...and...there is ZERO chance of being in ICE custody if you don't enter the country ILLEGALLY. Sit down and STFU. — Kathy Lehner (@LehnerKath) October 27, 2026

@Ilhan Another “tragic” death: illegal Salvadoran with convictions for aggravated assault, terroristic threats, receiving stolen property, and theft hangs himself in custody. Your fix is to abolish the agency that caught him. You forgot that part Resign! — AJ 🇺🇸 (@AjApplegoose) October 26, 2026

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@Ilhan He should’ve self deported while he had the opportunity… https://t.co/LqMkkoOR3u — Lucy (@wino911) October 26, 2026

@Ilhan If there were faster processes in place to get people immediately back to the country they belong in, that would prevent this — meme bastard 🍕 (@mask_bastard) October 26, 2026

@Ilhan Now do the deaths FROM illegals. Including child trafficking fentanyl deaths violent attacks drunk driving — Alison (@CallmeAL21) October 26, 2026

@Ilhan You're being accused of immigration fraud (originally reported by the Somali community) and your simultaneously calling for the agency that enforces the border to be abolished? That's not a good look. Of course borders need to be defended. You can call for reform but not abolish. — Frank Grimes Jr. (@FrankGrimes_Jr) October 26, 2026

@Ilhan I can't wait until you are in ICE custody. — Charles (@CharlesHuntNews) October 26, 2026

It's tragic, but it's difficult for ICE to keep people alive who don't want to be alive.

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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