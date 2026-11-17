Fenix Ammunition just speed-ran alienating its entire customer base in one weekend, and the results are as hilarious as they are self-inflicted.⁠

Just painful and completely unnecessary, even.

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The Michigan-based ammo maker, known for bombastic “militia industrial complex” branding and a history of refusing sales to certain voters, decided November 13 was the perfect day to lecture the country on military service. In a post that racked up nearly 2 million views, the account declared that tons of civilian jobs (logging, fishing, roofing) are far more dangerous than serving in the U.S. military — even combat roles — and asked why veterans should be “entitled” to anything a logger or roofer isn’t.

Yeah, we made the same face.

The kicker: framing deployments as “killing brown kids on another continent for the benefit of Raytheon’s shareholder dividend.” It praised “run of the mill” troops who “moved crates” while claiming more respect for tradesmen, all while complaining about property tax breaks for vets.⁠

The original post:

This will probably land me tons of hate but I don't care. I'm a civilian, so I'm gonna talk about civilian things. The fact of the matter is this: there are tons of professions which are far more dangerous than serving in the US military. Even those actually in combat. Why should a veteran be "entitled" to anything that a logger, fisherman, or roofer isn't entitled to? What does our country need more of at the moment? Construction workers and loggers, or killing brown kids on another continent for the benefit of Raytheon's shareholder dividend? I have more respect for these guys than I do for most "run of the mill" servicemembers. Some servicemembers did incredibly brave and heroic things far above comprehension. Some of them moved crates between bases "outside the wire" and never saw a single round head their way. I worked in commercial insurance prior to this industry and saw plenty of permanently disabled and/or killed manufacturing workers over 10 years. Nobody's talking about those guys or their families being exempted from property tax or some other special entitlement. Can we all just be honest about this? — Fenix Ammunition (@FenixAmmunition) November 13, 2026

Woof.

The backlash was immediate and vicious. And rightfully so. Veterans, gun owners, and ordinary buyers pointed out the obvious: military service is a lifestyle and legal obligation you can’t just clock out of, complete with UCMJ rules, potential unlimited liability, and the reality that you signed up knowing you might be sent somewhere you disagree with.

Fenix didn’t apologize or clarify. It doubled down, snarked at critics, and escalated into attacking a Gold Star wife who pushed back...

Oh, sweetheart. You’re lecturing the Gold Star wife of a combat infantryman on the distinction between combat and noncombat service. Nobody suggested their experiences were the same. In fact, military compensation already accounts for those distinctions through hostile fire pay, imminent danger pay and hazardous duty pay. What you seem incapable of grasping is that the benefits earned through military service are not contingent upon whether someone was shot at. I’m perfectly capable of honoring my husband’s sacrifice without diminishing someone else’s service. Perhaps you should ask yourself why that’s so difficult for you. — SharrellAnne (@SharrellAnne2) November 15, 2026

They delcared “there are no sacred cows” and that she “came after me first.” Other replies included invitations to “come by the shop” for “real permanent disability,” calling people p**sies, and generally treating any pushback like a personal challenge rather than a business problem.⁠

(X won't let us snag that post as they say it's been deemed as violent speech)

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The hypocrisy meter exploded when people noted the company had taken and benefited from government COVID-era support while calling veteran benefits unearned entitlements.

Oopsie.

Boycott calls spread fast across gun X, with longtime customers announcing they were done and others treating it as a litmus test for never buying again. Fenix’s response has mostly been more posting, more digs, and claims that the “smart ones” will get over it or that DMs are full of agreeing veterans.

This morning they're claiming web traffic is up:

People are sick and tired of being told they can't question obvious fraud and lies because it's going to offend some special protected class. The majority of you are not special. This is true of every profession, every hobby, and every part of nature. The standard distribution doesn't magically disappear when you sign up for the military. All of you think you're in that upper quartile, but you aren't, and there's nothing wrong with that... unless you continue to insist it's true. Based on our web traffic you are losing yet another war you never had to fight in the first place. — Fenix Ammunition (@FenixAmmunition) November 17, 2026

Alrighty then.

It’s a masterclass in brand self-destruction: an ammo company whose core buyers include a huge percentage of veterans deciding the smart play was to sneer at their service, minimize combat risks for rhetorical points about foreign wars, and then refuse to back down when the market reacted.

The “come for the ammo, stay for the memes” strategy works until the memes start costing sales. In this case, the account stepped on the rake, then kicked it again for good measure. Twice.

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