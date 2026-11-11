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This Guy: John Thune ‘Humbled and Honored’ to Lead Republicans Through the 120th Congress

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Nov 11, 2026 4:30 PM
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This Guy: John Thune ‘Humbled and Honored’ to Lead Republicans Through the 120th Congress
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

As Twitchy reported, soon-to-be-former Senate Majority Leader John Thune was brutalized in the replies after he posted a sort of pep rally post the day after Election Day, claiming, "I’m proud of our team and everything we’ve done for the American people, and I’m looking forward to the important work we have in front of us over the next few months." Thune appeared on Fox News on Tuesday night to declare that he loves the fight. He must have thought he came across pretty well, because he posted a clip claiming he is humbled and honored to lead the Senate Republicans through the 120th Congress.

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He didn't seem to relish fighting to pass the SAVE America Act.

Thune is the typical RINO. He loves to lose and then "fight" by reaching across the aisle.

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Good question. He's the kind of Republican that Democrats can "work with."

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Is he really this clueless as to think that conservatives feel anything but contempt for him?

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | JOHN THUNE | REPUBLICAN PARTY | SENATE

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