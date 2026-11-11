This Guy: John Thune ‘Humbled and Honored’ to Lead Republicans Through the 120th Congress

As Twitchy reported, soon-to-be-former Senate Majority Leader John Thune was brutalized in the replies after he posted a sort of pep rally post the day after Election Day, claiming, "I’m proud of our team and everything we’ve done for the American people, and I’m looking forward to the important work we have in front of us over the next few months." Thune appeared on Fox News on Tuesday night to declare that he loves the fight. He must have thought he came across pretty well, because he posted a clip claiming he is humbled and honored to lead the Senate Republicans through the 120th Congress.

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I’m humbled and honored to lead Senate Republicans through the 120th Congress, and I’m ready for the fight. https://t.co/exvcYQBN3B — Leader John Thune (@LeaderJohnThune) November 11, 2026

He didn't seem to relish fighting to pass the SAVE America Act.

@LeaderJohnThune Dear @LeaderJohnThune, Why did you BLOCK Trump's recess appointments? Why are there 700+ bills waiting in the Senate? Why did you take MONTHS-LONG vacations? Did you pass the SAVE AMERICA Act? Did defund the Taliban? No, you didn't. https://t.co/XfDdnne1Ay — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) November 11, 2026

@LeaderJohnThune It would have been nice to see you fighting for the country as hard as you fought for your own leadership position. Alas, you’re a useless, spineless, selfish traitor. — Lee Ritz, MD (Ob/Vee/Us) (@lee_ritz) November 11, 2026

@LeaderJohnThune Why did you never take up The Save Act? — John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) November 11, 2026

@LeaderJohnThune You have no honor. No integrity. You have done nothing. You dishonor our great veterans by not passing the SAVE Act and thus our elections are rigged. This is on you. Our great veterans fought for our freedoms which includes fair elections - you have taken that from them — Kevin Miller (@kevmil150) November 11, 2026

Thune is the typical RINO. He loves to lose and then "fight" by reaching across the aisle.

@LeaderJohnThune Fight for what, exactly? Losing elections? Refusing to pass the SAVE Act? Stalling Trump’s judicial nominees? What exactly are you fighting for? — Kelly McCarty (@KellyLMcCarty) November 11, 2026

@LeaderJohnThune Your obstruction of Trump's agenda lost us the midterms. You have damaged the Republican Party beyond repair. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) November 11, 2026

@LeaderJohnThune @SenateGOP You never fought for us. Now you are ready? 🤦‍♂️ — Jerry Maas (@thisisnuts76) November 11, 2026

@LeaderJohnThune Why weren't you ready to fight the last 2 years? — Jared (@Livng4Jesus) November 11, 2026

@LeaderJohnThune But you're just fighting the base of your own party. Is this the fight you love? Why are you like this? — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) November 11, 2026

@LeaderJohnThune You were spineless as Majority Leader and you’ll be spineless as Minority Leader. Resign, traitor. — The Ruthless Conservative (@heartland_grump) November 11, 2026

@LeaderJohnThune You lost the Republic singlehandedly. My vote no longer counts because now, California and the northeast lefties will rule the country. Never again will Republicans hold a majority because the Democrats own Texas. — 21st century Cicero (@724Ciceros) November 11, 2026

@LeaderJohnThune You are weak and a huge disappointment to the American people. You wasted two years not doing what the people want, that is why we are in the situation we are in now! How much are you making off disappointing us? — Krissy (@KMO1980) November 11, 2026

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@LeaderJohnThune Ready for the fight? You should have been fighting the last two years and you didn’t. You just kept taking vacations! — Jonsey (@joneslillycal) November 11, 2026

@LeaderJohnThune You wouldn't even gavel the Senate into recess so the president could make recess appointments. — Hillbilly Energy (@HillbillyEnergy) November 11, 2026

@LeaderJohnThune You’re basically the Walmart greeter of politics. Absolutely useless to stop robberies and you watch receipts walk out the door along with everything we voted for. — Red Wave (@RedWaveOR) November 11, 2026

@LeaderJohnThune So, you've just been warming up for the last 2 freaking years? Because I've seen nothing but obstruction out of your lame ass so far. — Chris Noblett (@ChrisNoblett) November 11, 2026

@LeaderJohnThune The Democrats never have anything bad to say about you and they hate everyone. Why is that? — AG 🔥 (@Yolo304741) November 11, 2026

Good question. He's the kind of Republican that Democrats can "work with."

@LeaderJohnThune You’re the worst Senate leader I’ve seen in my life, what you have done to stop President Trump from making recess appointments is both disgusting and childish. You are a shame to the American people. — Bill Hinds (@billhinds302) November 11, 2026

@LeaderJohnThune Thune will forever be remembered as the one that squandered the opportunity of a generation to save the country and failed, miserably. — Greg Lapointe (@LakeFarmRiver) November 11, 2026

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@LeaderJohnThune You are clueless on how to fight for Americans. You are a disgrace. — Gigs 🇺🇸🙋‍♀️ (@GigiHSVARK) November 11, 2026

Is he really this clueless as to think that conservatives feel anything but contempt for him?

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