DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Sen. Elissa Slotkin Marks Anniversary of the Seditious Six Video That Trump Ordered Her Hanged For

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Nov 12, 2026 11:00 PM
Advertisement
Sen. Elissa Slotkin Marks Anniversary of the Seditious Six Video That Trump Ordered Her Hanged For
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Nobody got more mileage out of the infamous Seditious Six video than ringleader Sen. Mark Kelly, who, as we reported, posted to X nearly every single day afterward that he would not be intimidated by the administration. Coming in a close second was Sen. Elissa Slotkin, who, as you know, went on to threaten young conservatives who might consider going to work for the Trump administration with legal ramifications. Just as with the Seditious Six video, she turned around and played the victim when it backfired on her, saying that her opponents were weaponizing her "womanhood" against her.

Advertisement

We just published a post on Rep.-elect Richard Ojeda, who released his own version of the Seditious Six video earlier this week, so President Trump's threat to hang the Seditious Six clearly wasn't a deterrent.

Its almost the first anniversary of the video, and Slotkin took a look back, concluding: "Bring it."

Recommended
Temu Mark Kelly Tells Pete Hegseth ’Tick Tock, Get Ready A**Hole’ Brett T. ‘Comedian’ and Friends Drop in to Harass Staffers of Outgoing Senator, Are Shocked at Backlash Brett T.
Advertisement

The post continues:

… General saluted and took us to court, trying to criminally indict us for sedition. A group of jurors, whom I will never meet, unanimously threw it out. The President and the Attorney General came for me again in the last few weeks for yet another freedom of speech issue.

There is no clearer telltale sign of a disassembling authoritarian leader than when he tries to prosecute those who simply speak up against him. It’s a classic move to try and weaponize the government against your critics — I’ve seen it in places like Eastern Europe and the Middle East, over and over. It’s also a desperate move to distract from the generational loss he’s brought to his party.

So I say to President Trump and his Attorney General: Bring it. It would demonstrate to the country just how you’re hitting rock bottom. And if that lets us then begin to recover and repair from your disastrous leadership, please just get on with it.

Again, no one has milked the backlash as much as Kelly, but Slotkin comes close.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

It was perfectly clear to the American people what she, Kelly, and the rest were trying to do. The fact that she can't decide whether she's some girlboss or a poor victim is infuriating. Indeed, bring it. There's still time.

***

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DONALD TRUMP | ELISSA SLOTKIN | MARK KELLY | SENATE

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Temu Mark Kelly Tells Pete Hegseth ’Tick Tock, Get Ready A**Hole’

Temu Mark Kelly Tells Pete Hegseth ’Tick Tock, Get Ready A**Hole’

Brett T.
‘Comedian’ and Friends Drop in to Harass Staffers of Outgoing Senator, Are Shocked at Backlash

‘Comedian’ and Friends Drop in to Harass Staffers of Outgoing Senator, Are Shocked at Backlash

Brett T.
Sheldon Whitehouse Says You Dudes Really Picked the Wrong Guy to Mess With (Dick Blumenthal)

Sheldon Whitehouse Says You Dudes Really Picked the Wrong Guy to Mess With (Dick Blumenthal)

Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos