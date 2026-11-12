Sen. Elissa Slotkin Marks Anniversary of the Seditious Six Video That Trump Ordered Her Hanged For

Nobody got more mileage out of the infamous Seditious Six video than ringleader Sen. Mark Kelly, who, as we reported, posted to X nearly every single day afterward that he would not be intimidated by the administration. Coming in a close second was Sen. Elissa Slotkin, who, as you know, went on to threaten young conservatives who might consider going to work for the Trump administration with legal ramifications. Just as with the Seditious Six video, she turned around and played the victim when it backfired on her, saying that her opponents were weaponizing her "womanhood" against her.

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We just published a post on Rep.-elect Richard Ojeda, who released his own version of the Seditious Six video earlier this week, so President Trump's threat to hang the Seditious Six clearly wasn't a deterrent.

Its almost the first anniversary of the video, and Slotkin took a look back, concluding: "Bring it."

It's been almost exactly one year since the six of us made a 90-second video simply restating the law, and the President cannot let it go. Based on that video, he ordered his then-Attorney General to ‘investigate, arrest and hang’ us for sedition. Last February, the Attorney General saluted and took us to court, trying to criminally indict us for sedition. A group of jurors, whom I will never meet, unanimously threw it out. The President and the Attorney General came for me again in the last few weeks for yet another freedom of speech issue. There is no clearer telltale sign of a disassembling authoritarian leader than when he tries to prosecute those who simply speak up against him. It’s a classic move to try and weaponize the government against your critics — I’ve seen it in places like Eastern Europe and the Middle East, over and over. It’s also a desperate move to distract from the generational loss he’s brought to his party. So I say to President Trump and his Attorney General: Bring it. It would demonstrate to the country just how you’re hitting rock bottom. And if that lets us then begin to recover and repair from your disastrous leadership, please just get on with it. https://t.co/4E6pGysg3I — Sen. Elissa Slotkin (@SenatorSlotkin) November 12, 2026

The post continues:

… General saluted and took us to court, trying to criminally indict us for sedition. A group of jurors, whom I will never meet, unanimously threw it out. The President and the Attorney General came for me again in the last few weeks for yet another freedom of speech issue. There is no clearer telltale sign of a disassembling authoritarian leader than when he tries to prosecute those who simply speak up against him. It’s a classic move to try and weaponize the government against your critics — I’ve seen it in places like Eastern Europe and the Middle East, over and over. It’s also a desperate move to distract from the generational loss he’s brought to his party. So I say to President Trump and his Attorney General: Bring it. It would demonstrate to the country just how you’re hitting rock bottom. And if that lets us then begin to recover and repair from your disastrous leadership, please just get on with it.

Again, no one has milked the backlash as much as Kelly, but Slotkin comes close.

@SenatorSlotkin It wasnt "restating the law", you went beyond that. You were telling active duty enlisted that the orders they were receiving were unlawful. Purely to sow doubt and incite mutiny. — BravoBridge (@bravo19eight5) November 12, 2026

@SenatorSlotkin The law did not need re-stating. Your goal was to bring attention to it in a way that military personnel could perceive it as both a threat and an order. — American Politic (@rosewdc) November 12, 2026

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@SenatorSlotkin The American people won’t let it go because it was seditious, and it was against our military, who sacrifice their lives every single day for this country and you wanted to step in and think you had control and run your big mouth, and you deserve to be in jail — Leigh 💕 (@leighmkay) November 12, 2026

@SenatorSlotkin All 6 of you knew what you were doing and so did we. — KennyW (@KennyWalOU812) November 12, 2026

@SenatorSlotkin The fucking CIA word games. Initiate attack, then cry foul at any defensive response. It's so... feline. — iamDane (@DaneFreshie) November 12, 2026

@SenatorSlotkin The president is simply restating the law as well. What’s your concern? — Michael Bice (@bicemk) November 12, 2026

@SenatorSlotkin A fair review of your "stating the law" was an appeal to mutiny. — MattTN (@JohnMarshall4US) November 12, 2026

@SenatorSlotkin Still prepping for your Color Revolution … history will not be kind to you and your comrades — Frmlykisro 🇺🇸 (@frmlykisro) November 12, 2026

@SenatorSlotkin They aren't letting it go because it's border line illegal. Your CIA training was pretty good, and you're pushing the limit intentionally. — Neill Hintze (@GingerNeill40) November 13, 2026

@SenatorSlotkin What's weird...is that American's are finally starting to realize the justice system is just as corrupt as politicians. What you and the others did in that video was terrible. Isn't it weird how when lawfare is used against you, you cry like a little baby. Yet it's ok for you — thefoundationiscracking (@TFICracking) November 12, 2026

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@SenatorSlotkin What you did was provocative and unnecessary. You were making a political statement. Meant to undermine the authority of our duly elected commander in chief. Even dullards like me in the general populace understood your intentions. — Thomas Ray (@TheTJRay) November 12, 2026

@SenatorSlotkin You have 1 point and 1 point only when you made that video. It was to cast doubt in the minds of servicemen and women to question the orders the president of the United States. It was dangerous and reckless, and you know it. Such a cheap political stunt. — Steve Baines (@stevebainz) November 12, 2026

@SenatorSlotkin The only reason to restate the law to a soldier when you are not in their chain of command is to create low confidence in said chain of command. That is sedition. Enjoy prison when your time comes. — Matt Glaenzer (@GlaenzerMatt) November 12, 2026

@SenatorSlotkin You still haven’t explained what’s illegal. None of it is. That’s why. And what happened to the fear mongering around ICE and military at polling places? You need to be removed from office. You are a danger to the country. — Born on the Crest of a Wave (@Willow_of_the_D) November 12, 2026

@SenatorSlotkin Yeah, we've seen your activities in Eastern Europe and the Middle east too. Try it here. We're begging you! Your color revolution attempt here will destroy you and your merry band of misfits. — admspec01 (@admspec01) November 12, 2026

@SenatorSlotkin History is a bitch. — KJune🌿 (@kjune65) November 12, 2026

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@SenatorSlotkin It was seditious and you should be held accountable. Although, I think legally it was probably treason, since you seem to have believed that the US was at war at the time. — Sam Herbert (@sherbert070) November 12, 2026

@SenatorSlotkin I see no mention of hanging in his post. It is a hypothetical about prosecution, and an opinion of it being a violation to our country and constitution. No death threats. You are lower than the scum of the Earth. Get bent. — Kornfed (@GeeWillyQue1) November 12, 2026

@SenatorSlotkin Six traitors instructed our military to disobey orders. You were quite arrogant and proud. Don't backtrack now. — Roxie (@Roncg324) November 12, 2026

@SenatorSlotkin We still aren't buying that excuse, or the potential damage it cold have had on those stupid enough to bite on the bulllshit you and your treasonous colleagues were spewing. — Scott McKay (@scooter7x7) November 12, 2026

@SenatorSlotkin You didn't just repeat the law, you gave aide and comfort to our enemies and undermined the chain of command. That's called TREASON. Keep begging him to "Bring it." I'm sure he's more than willing to accommodate your request. — Dan Marshall (@DanMarshal31044) November 12, 2026

@SenatorSlotkin You unilaterally deemed executive actions illegal because you’re all judges, right? Immediately after labeling those actions illegal, you told service members to disobey illegal orders. Truthfully, you should all be punished for being retards. — Bill (@kindofmaybe) November 13, 2026

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@SenatorSlotkin That was not simply what you did, seditionist. — politicaldiscomfort (@politicaloof) November 12, 2026

It was perfectly clear to the American people what she, Kelly, and the rest were trying to do. The fact that she can't decide whether she's some girlboss or a poor victim is infuriating. Indeed, bring it. There's still time.

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