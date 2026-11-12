Temu Mark Kelly Tells Pete Hegseth ’Tick Tock, Get Ready A**Hole’

One race we didn't follow closely here on Twitchy is making itself hard to ignore. North Carolina elected Richard Ojeda to Congress from a pro-Trump district. We gave Ojeda the Temu Mark Kelly nickname because he shot a video similar to the famous Seditious Six video, reminding troops that it's their duty to ignore unlawful orders.

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North Carolina just elected this guy to Congress He urged all military members to REFUSE and DEFY orders from Trump, Hegseth, and other leaders. Should probably keep a watch on this traitor @SecWar @TheJusticeDept https://t.co/13dIIbpWVF — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 10, 2026

@libsoftiktok @SecWar @TheJusticeDept I have a feeling we didn't actually elect this raging loon on purpose if you know what I mean — Samijk (@SamiJK) November 10, 2026

@libsoftiktok @nataliesch93717 @SecWar @TheJusticeDept Let me help you: He wasn’t elected. He was installed — based NCian (@basedNCian) November 10, 2026

@libsoftiktok @SecWar @TheJusticeDept He's rehashing the scripts used by Kelly and Slotkin a number of months ago. Sedition is very popular with them. — Kim R Ehler (@Junk_Junk_No) November 10, 2026

@libsoftiktok @SecWar @TheJusticeDept Notice how this smooth brained twat didn’t say exactly what “illegal orders” were issued. This is what we in the veteran community call a buddy fucker and shit house lawyer. It’s real easy to win when you bring the actual receipts to the fight. — WhiteRabbit (@twsyfj832) November 10, 2026

@libsoftiktok @SecWar @TheJusticeDept He couldn’t get elected to Congress from WV, so he moved. He’s a beta and a big talker. — @AZBigCountry 🇺🇸 (@azbigcountry) November 10, 2026

He certainly is a big talker, and he has it in for Sec. Pete Hegseth, no surprise.

The 120th Congress will impeach Pete Hegseth. Tick tock asshole. https://t.co/MpCM3OYZht — Maj. (Ret.) Richard Ojeda (@Ojeda4America) November 11, 2026

"A New Generation of Democratic Veterans." Thanks for your service, we guess.

@Ojeda4America https://t.co/yViGMyBaOL — Extremely Careless (@Shanghaibeast) November 12, 2026

@Ojeda4America The wasting of taxpayer dollars for political theater has begun! — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) November 12, 2026

@Ojeda4America Who is this stupid SOB anyway? What a fucking loser.... — Lady In The Texas Hill Country. (@JacquettaInTx1) November 12, 2026

@Ojeda4America Fuck off traitor. — officerlamora (@officerlam96335) November 11, 2026

@Ojeda4America And he will be acquitted by the Senate. A total waste of time. By all means, overreach. It’s what Dems always do. Enjoy your 2 years. — JAGOTI (@Jagoti8) November 11, 2026

@Ojeda4America No, you wont. Tick tock, tough guy. — The Constitutional Conservative (@TheCCShowcast) November 12, 2026

Hey, he jumped out of airplanes for a living. He served in Iraq and Afghanistan. It's the first thing he'll tell you before you even have a chance to ask.

@Ojeda4America “Tick tock asshole.” How unbecoming of a US congressman. So, you’re going to waste a lot of time doing this only for him to be acquitted in the Senate. We care about affordability. — Linda (@LonghornLinda1) November 12, 2026

@Ojeda4America Spoken like a statesman. 🙄 Morale is up. Recruiting is up. Readiness is up. Lethality is up. All thanks to Hegseth Or did you want to put back on your furry mask and go back to the Biden nonsense like in these photos. Who’s the asshole? https://t.co/I5CwDMmXkK — V (@V35000) November 12, 2026

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@Ojeda4America Stop wasting taxpayer money. He's not going to be convicted. Get to work for the American people, not grandstanding. — Tom’s On Fire (@TomO85613447) November 12, 2026

@Ojeda4America Perhaps; but you’ll never get a conviction on that impeachment. Nice to see the incoming short-timers have their priorities in order. Tick tock, asshole. — Barbarella (@BarbaraRueger) November 11, 2026

@Ojeda4America Pete's doing his job. Don't think you're in line to take his place. Go do your job. Democrats promised affordability. You have 2 years or this country to going to flip back red, and you've never seen a red that deep. Get your face out of the microphones and your ass to work. — Pam I Am. (@Pamiamsc) November 12, 2026

@Ojeda4America And you'll lose your bid for re-election in 2028. Tick tock, asshole. — Lewis Gregory (@Linedan) November 12, 2026

@Ojeda4America Impeachment requires 2/3 of the Senate. That's 67 Senators. You have 54 and a lot of bullshit. — Random Thought (@RNDTHOT) November 12, 2026

@Ojeda4America Be a real shame if you were recalled to active duty and court martialed. — CatoTheElder556 (@CElder556) November 12, 2026

@Ojeda4America I thought y'all were gonna solve affordability?! Oh wait ... So that was a total lie just so you could play fake tough guy. — Conservative Florida Man (@Randy_from_Fla) November 12, 2026

@Ojeda4America You realize what that means, right? It means leftists are going to vote to do something vindictive instead of based on facts and information that were presented to THIS congress. It takes some serious IQ issues to see it any other way. — Bacon Overlord (@BaconOverlord) November 12, 2026

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@Ojeda4America That my friend is called extortion. And you can kick him out all you want but the military stands by him and your lawfare will be your demise. — Hope Otto (@otto_hope) November 12, 2026

@Ojeda4America But the Senate won't remove him. Tick tick, asshole. You embarrass every officer who has ever worn the uniform at any time since 1776. — Barry Kaufman (@BarryADG1975) November 12, 2026

@Ojeda4America Another communist who was in the US military. Good riddance. — ChasMath (@chasmath2) November 12, 2026

He does like to talk tough; we'll give him that. North Carolina really voted for this guy?

@Ojeda4America Hear that accent? This is the guy from West Virginia that amazingly “won” a North Carolina (Home of Ft Bragg) election by a landslide. There is NO WAY a majority of NC voters legitimately picked him to represent them. — Eds Agent (@BForesman29803) November 11, 2026

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