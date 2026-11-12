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Temu Mark Kelly Tells Pete Hegseth ’Tick Tock, Get Ready A**Hole’

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Nov 12, 2026 10:00 PM
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Temu Mark Kelly Tells Pete Hegseth ’Tick Tock, Get Ready A**Hole’
AP Photo/John Raby

One race we didn't follow closely here on Twitchy is making itself hard to ignore. North Carolina elected Richard Ojeda to Congress from a pro-Trump district. We gave Ojeda the Temu Mark Kelly nickname because he shot a video similar to the famous Seditious Six video, reminding troops that it's their duty to ignore unlawful orders.

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He certainly is a big talker, and he has it in for Sec. Pete Hegseth, no surprise.

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"A New Generation of Democratic Veterans." Thanks for your service, we guess.

Hey, he jumped out of airplanes for a living. He served in Iraq and Afghanistan. It's the first thing he'll tell you before you even have a chance to ask.

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He does like to talk tough; we'll give him that. North Carolina really voted for this guy?

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Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us continue to report on Trump and Hegseth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CONGRESS | NORTH CAROLINA | PETE HEGSETH | VETERANS

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