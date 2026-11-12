Adam Schiff's Tone on Going After Enemies Changes Dramatically Depending on the Election Results

In the days and weeks leading up to the midterm elections earlier this month, the Democrat talking points were mostly "lowering costs" and "affordability."

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Then, when it became clear the Democrats would be taking control of the House and Senate in early January, their main focus turned to promises to go after current and former White House staffers and Cabinet members via subpoenas and investigations. Another focus will be ICE agents who the Democrats say commit crimes by ::checks notes:: enforcing federal laws.

One of the slimiest serial liars in Congress is Sen. Adam Schiff, and @mazemoore spotted the California Democrat's tone changing based on which party wins the election. Watch:

See if you can spot the difference. For some reason the MSM hasn't picked up on this pattern yet. https://t.co/Ru302ffZpH — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 11, 2026

The odds that CNN or MS NOW will play that clip for Schiff and ask him for comment are extremely low.

@mazemoore I’m sure the media sees it and knows it well, they choose to gloss over it because it would reflect poorly on Team Blue. — Texas Boomer (@TheTexasBoomer) November 11, 2026

Yep, that's how "journalism" works these days.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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