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Adam Schiff's Tone on Going After Enemies Changes Dramatically Depending on the Election Results

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Nov 12, 2026 9:05 AM
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Adam Schiff's Tone on Going After Enemies Changes Dramatically Depending on the Election Results
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In the days and weeks leading up to the midterm elections earlier this month, the Democrat talking points were mostly "lowering costs" and "affordability." 

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Then, when it became clear the Democrats would be taking control of the House and Senate in early January, their main focus turned to promises to go after current and former White House staffers and Cabinet members via subpoenas and investigations. Another focus will be ICE agents who the Democrats say commit crimes by ::checks notes:: enforcing federal laws

One of the slimiest serial liars in Congress is Sen. Adam Schiff, and @mazemoore spotted the California Democrat's tone changing based on which party wins the election. Watch:

The odds that CNN or MS NOW will play that clip for Schiff and ask him for comment are extremely low. 

Yep, that's how "journalism" works these days. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ADAM SCHIFF | DEMOCRAT PARTY | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES | ICE

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