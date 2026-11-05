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Rashida Tlaib Looks Forward to Imprisoning ICE Agents for ::Checks Notes:: Enforcing Federal Laws

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Nov 05, 2026 9:19 AM
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Rashida Tlaib Looks Forward to Imprisoning ICE Agents for ::Checks Notes:: Enforcing Federal Laws
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Next year the Democrats will control the House and Senate, and they've already proven that their pre-election promises to "bring down costs" of everything from gas to groceries were BS. The real reason the Democrats are foaming at the mouth is obvious:

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Yeah, it was never about "lowering costs."

Here's Rep. Rashida Tlaib again showing the Democrats' true priority: 

Hoo boy, don't those costs feel lower already? 

"Every single one of these corrupt people that kidnapped, and detained, and deported, and k*lled people in the streets" will "come before us," and that "we are going to send them to prison."

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Tlaib didn't say a word about the citizens who were killed in the streets by the criminal illegal aliens she loves so much but federal officers enforcing immigration laws while being attacked by leftist goons should be sent to prison. 

And what would they even charge them with? Enforcing laws passed by Congress? 

If the field of "journalism" wasn't dead there would be more reporters questioning Tlaib about this. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws (looking at you, Rep. Tlaib). .

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | HAKEEM JEFFRIES | RASHIDA TLAIB | RILEY GAINES

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