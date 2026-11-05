Rashida Tlaib Looks Forward to Imprisoning ICE Agents for ::Checks Notes:: Enforcing Federal Laws

Next year the Democrats will control the House and Senate, and they've already proven that their pre-election promises to "bring down costs" of everything from gas to groceries were BS. The real reason the Democrats are foaming at the mouth is obvious:

Advertisement

Stop lying. These were the first tweets from elected Democrats following the election. https://t.co/mik7sf7URY — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) November 4, 2026

Yeah, it was never about "lowering costs."

Here's Rep. Rashida Tlaib again showing the Democrats' true priority:

“Democrats are about to take the gavels, and the first thing they're promising their base is prison for ICE agents. Not lower rent, not cheaper groceries, not safer streets. Prison.” Bingo! — David Asman (@DavidAsmanfox) November 5, 2026

Hoo boy, don't those costs feel lower already?

🇺🇸 Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) told a Washington State Democrats crowd that she will be the Chair of the House Immigration Subcommittee. She then said "every single one of these corrupt people that kidnapped, and detained, and deported, and k*lled people in the streets" will "come before us," and that "we are going to send them to prison." Democrats are about to take the gavels, and the first thing they're promising their base is prison for ICE agents. Not lower rent, not cheaper groceries, not safer streets. Prison. When they tell you exactly what's coming, believe them. — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) November 5, 2026

"Every single one of these corrupt people that kidnapped, and detained, and deported, and k*lled people in the streets" will "come before us," and that "we are going to send them to prison."

Tlaib didn't say a word about the citizens who were killed in the streets by the criminal illegal aliens she loves so much but federal officers enforcing immigration laws while being attacked by leftist goons should be sent to prison.

@iAnonPatriot Did she explain to her drones that neither she, nor any other member of congress has the power to send anyone to prison? — "Listless" Little Brother (@DeplorableGonzo) November 5, 2026

@iAnonPatriot They're not going to put anyone in prison because they don't have that authority. — Not Jane Austen (@atwaSDOK) November 5, 2026

And what would they even charge them with? Enforcing laws passed by Congress?

ICE is only enforcing the laws congress put on the books .. Going after ICE … is going after the messenger … These ppl are idiots — I’m listening ☘️ (@Ang55948340) November 5, 2026

If the field of "journalism" wasn't dead there would be more reporters questioning Tlaib about this.

*****

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws (looking at you, Rep. Tlaib). .

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!