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Rep. Ilhan Omar's Sister Involved in Some Shady Dealings With USAID and Feeding Our Future

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 13, 2026 10:30 PM
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Rep. Ilhan Omar's Sister Involved in Some Shady Dealings With USAID and Feeding Our Future
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Let's take a break from hammering Rep. Ilhan Omar and take a look instead at her sister. A lot of people call themselves investigative reporters, but The Daily Wire's Luke Rosiak is one of the best. He reports that Omar's sister, Sahra Noor, registered her consulting firm Grit Partners — which secured over $20 million in USAID funding — to the home of Mashah Ahmed Ali, one of the biggest Feeding Our Future fraudsters. Feeding Our Future was set up to feed children in Minnesota during the COVID pandemic but wasn't distributing meals at all. The address connects to multiple entities incorporated by Ali's wife, Ister Ahmed Afraa, that partnered with key figures in the $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud.

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Deportation does sound like the moderate position at this point.

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News Topics CORRUPTION | CRIME | ILHAN OMAR | MINNESOTA | USAID

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