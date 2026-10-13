Rep. Ilhan Omar's Sister Involved in Some Shady Dealings With USAID and Feeding Our Future

Let's take a break from hammering Rep. Ilhan Omar and take a look instead at her sister. A lot of people call themselves investigative reporters, but The Daily Wire's Luke Rosiak is one of the best. He reports that Omar's sister, Sahra Noor, registered her consulting firm Grit Partners — which secured over $20 million in USAID funding — to the home of Mashah Ahmed Ali, one of the biggest Feeding Our Future fraudsters. Feeding Our Future was set up to feed children in Minnesota during the COVID pandemic but wasn't distributing meals at all. The address connects to multiple entities incorporated by Ali's wife, Ister Ahmed Afraa, that partnered with key figures in the $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud.

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Ilhan Omar's sister registered her $20M USAID company using an address linked to the biggest Feeding Our Future fraudsters The home belongs to Mashah Ahmed Ali. He couldn't explain, instead claiming someone must have used his home without his knowledge https://t.co/rpaXjPsl52 — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) October 12, 2026

@lukerosiak The corruption of this woman and her family is crazy. HOW is she allowed to be in the position she's in? — Gingerine (@Gingerine5) October 12, 2026

@lukerosiak She came, she disrupted and looted. Good run, Omar, now GTFO. — 🇺🇸 Don Goyo (He/Haw) 🇺🇸 (@GSCollins99) October 12, 2026

@lukerosiak She knew they were gonna come for her eventually. A lot of this money has already been sent back to Somalia, where she probably has three mansions built already, with a big nest egg of cash just sitting there, waiting for her. — Jimmi Pratt (@RedRising2020) October 13, 2026

@lukerosiak How did this Somali fraudster get elected into congress? — MrsFarkas🇺🇸 (@MrsFarkas_) October 13, 2026

@lukerosiak Which means there's communications with Illan implicating her in the fraud. That's why the judges signed the warrant. — Robert James (@Millennial_NJ) October 12, 2026

@lukerosiak That's like someone stole all the registration forms for the daycare! 😉 Did they ever catch that crook? I mean, daycare registration forms are in high demand. — Laura Marklin (@LauraMarklin) October 13, 2026

@lukerosiak Didn’t we see a lot of “I dunno” in all those Learing Centers? — MGee (@blackpint) October 13, 2026

@lukerosiak Shhh... Bro this doesn't fit their narrative. She being targeted. — XxpireD (@XxpireD) October 12, 2026

@lukerosiak Gambini crime family of Somalia. — L0VELETTER316 (@LovelyLetter316) October 12, 2026

@lukerosiak @mrddmia It’s past time to deport this grifting fraudster skank⁉️😡 — Dr. Robert Craig (@CMoTWSF) October 12, 2026

@lukerosiak Frankly, not only does this bitch deserve to be in prison for life, but so do all the Democrats who have ever come within 100 feet of her, and also everyone who has taken a defensive position for her since yesterday. IN JAIL with all of these MF. — RH (@RH03205906) October 13, 2026

@lukerosiak I’m so sick of these people. Deportations is the moderate solution and they should take it as the courtesy it is. — AmericanPrimetime (@Jfreese175889) October 13, 2026

@lukerosiak $20 Million? Guess we know now how Ihan’s net worth skyrocketed 😝 — cagaucho (@cagaucho) October 13, 2026

@lukerosiak @SteveRob When people angry at @POTUS and @elonmusk for shutting down USAID and this @Ilhan @IlhanMN corruptions start getting expose little by little. — Rossa (@Rossajxu) October 12, 2026

@lukerosiak The whole family is corrupt. — Florida Kat (@KarenTStAug) October 13, 2026

@lukerosiak Everything about Ilhan and her family reeks of corruption. — G (@Greg05561960) October 12, 2026

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@lukerosiak They're so incredibly brazen. Deporting and clawing back the money they've stolen is not good enough. These people need to be imprisoned, offshore, for a very long time. 🤬 — SDLane (@SDLane8) October 13, 2026

@lukerosiak Hey! Could happen to anyone. I know whenever I register multimillion dollar NGOs I just make up a random address. — Weaponized Autism (@luongo_stephen) October 12, 2026

@lukerosiak Sounds like something an accomplice would say. — PinkPlumeria (@PinkPlumeriaFL) October 13, 2026

Deportation does sound like the moderate position at this point.

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