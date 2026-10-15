WSJ: Trump Admin Actually Building a Case to Denaturalize and Deport Ilhan Omar

The Wall Street Journal is releasing more details about the Ilhan Omar investigation and it does not look good for her.

BREAKING WSJ: The Trump admin's investigation into Rep. Ilhan Omar is aimed at building a case to strip her of her U.S. citizenship and ultimately deport her, according to U.S. officials and other people familiar with the probe. https://t.co/PHvSOihjJN — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 14, 2026

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WASHINGTON—The Trump administration’s investigation into Rep. Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.) is aimed at building a case to strip her of her U.S. citizenship and ultimately deport her, according to U.S. officials and other people familiar with the probe. The multipronged effort is focused at least in part on how Omar obtained her citizenship after she arrived in the U.S. from Somalia decades ago. Investigators are focused both on the congresswoman and actions of her deceased father, some of the people familiar with the probe said. Nur Omar Mohamed brought his daughter and other family members to the U.S. from a refugee camp in Kenya in 1995.

It's not just a game to President Trump. Apparently his administration is going all in and seeking to deport her if the evidence is there.

She came here when she was like 12. This is crybaby s**t. If you don’t like her, beat her at the ballot box. — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) October 15, 2026

If her family lied, oh well. Them's the breaks.

This is DEFCON 1 for our democracy. I expect every Democrat, from the most right wing flank of the party to the left, to come out guns blazing in defense of Ilhan Omar. Any Dem who stays on the sidelines of this or offers only muted, noncommittal criticism should be ostracized. — 18 U.S.C. § 2441 (@RefrmDemocracy) October 14, 2026

So you want Democrats to defend illegal immigration and defrauding our country? Oh, cool ... the same things they've been doing. Sounds about right.

I am dead freaking serious when I say that I want the next Democratic administration as well as the incoming Democratic majorities to go full throttle with the aim of accomplishing the same thing of Elon Musk. This is despicable. — Nate Blouin (@NateForUtah) October 14, 2026

Is there evidence Elon Musk or his parents defrauded the government?

Ilhan Omar came to the United States in March of 1995, when she was 12 years old. She became a citizen 5 years later, while she was still a minor. Ilhan is now 44 years old and the Trump administration wants to deport her for political opposition to the president and Israel. — Julian Andreone (@JulianAndreone) October 15, 2026

Actually, there is evidence she may have changed her birth year when she got into Congress so ....

Since conservatives love separation of powers arguments, isn't deporting a sitting member of Congress unconstitutional? Seems to me like the executive branch has no power whatsoever to interfere with the Legislature like that. — Dilan Esper (@dilanesper) October 15, 2026

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The executive branch has the power to oversee all immigration issues. It's literally their main job. If there was deception, they have every right to explore it.

people cheering for this are so willfully dumb/naive, its unreal. if they can strip citizenship from a CONGRESS member, they can do it to anyone. yes even born in the US of A-you. — 🎃Case🎃 (@Cactuscali19912) October 14, 2026

So, because the federal government is researching whether her Warlord father lied in his bid to get her citizenship, that means the government can start deporting citizens born in the US? Take a deep breath, Chicken Little.

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