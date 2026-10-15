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WSJ: Trump Admin Actually Building a Case to Denaturalize and Deport Ilhan Omar

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 15, 2026 7:30 AM
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WSJ: Trump Admin Actually Building a Case to Denaturalize and Deport Ilhan Omar
Kenny Holston/The New York Times via AP, Pool

The Wall Street Journal is releasing more details about the Ilhan Omar investigation and it does not look good for her.

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WASHINGTON—The Trump administration’s investigation into Rep. Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.) is aimed at building a case to strip her of her U.S. citizenship and ultimately deport her, according to U.S. officials and other people familiar with the probe. 

The multipronged effort is focused at least in part on how Omar obtained her citizenship after she arrived in the U.S. from Somalia decades ago. Investigators are focused both on the congresswoman and actions of her deceased father, some of the people familiar with the probe said. Nur Omar Mohamed brought his daughter and other family members to the U.S. from a refugee camp in Kenya in 1995.

It's not just a game to President Trump. Apparently his administration is going all in and seeking to deport her if the evidence is there. 

If her family lied, oh well. Them's the breaks. 

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So you want Democrats to defend illegal immigration and defrauding our country? Oh, cool ... the same things they've been doing. Sounds about right.

Is there evidence Elon Musk or his parents defrauded the government?

Actually, there is evidence she may have changed her birth year when she got into Congress so ....

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The executive branch has the power to oversee all immigration issues. It's literally their main job. If there was deception, they have every right to explore it.

So, because the federal government is researching whether her Warlord father lied in his bid to get her citizenship, that means the government can start deporting citizens born in the US? Take a deep breath, Chicken Little.

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News Topics CONGRESS | ILHAN OMAR | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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