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Elissa Slotkin Lies About What We Clearly Heard Her Say in Order to Play Trump's Victim

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 21, 2026 9:51 AM
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Elissa Slotkin Lies About What We Clearly Heard Her Say in Order to Play Trump's Victim
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This one-eighty attempt from Democrat Sen. Elissa Slotkin reminds us her attempts to clean up the "Seditious Six" video she was involved with. 

Slotkin is a Democrat who is everything she'd like us to believe President Trump is, and her comments about young Republicans were just another example.

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Here's what Slotkin said

Those comments backfired, so now Slotkin's hoping everybody heard her say something else, all while trying to turn herself into a victim of Trump.

Here's the BS Slotkin's shoveling now that her original threats backfired. 

She's so incredibly shameless and disgusting. 

Slotkin threatened and tried to intimidate young Republican leaders, Trump and others noticed and called her out, and now SHE'S the victim? Um, no. 

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Slotkin's subsequent pitch for more trains didn't help either. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics DONALD TRUMP | ELISSA SLOTKIN | MICHIGAN | REPUBLICAN PARTY | SENATE

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