Elissa Slotkin Lies About What We Clearly Heard Her Say in Order to Play Trump's Victim

This one-eighty attempt from Democrat Sen. Elissa Slotkin reminds us her attempts to clean up the "Seditious Six" video she was involved with.

Slotkin is a Democrat who is everything she'd like us to believe President Trump is, and her comments about young Republicans were just another example.

Advertisement

Here's what Slotkin said.

ON UCHICAGO CAMPUS: U.S. Senator from Michigan Elissa Slotkin hopes planned political prosecutions of republican leaders will scare young conservatives from getting involved in politics. @ElissaSlotkin https://t.co/p7NBJpDcQW — The Chicago Thinker (@ThinkerChicago) October 17, 2026

Those comments backfired, so now Slotkin's hoping everybody heard her say something else, all while trying to turn herself into a victim of Trump.

Here's the BS Slotkin's shoveling now that her original threats backfired.

Just a few hours ago, President Trump said in the Oval Office that I should be tried in court because I dared to talk about the corruption coming out of the White House. If I've learned one thing from this past year, it's that you have to push back. I'm not going to be intimidated out of standing up for the rule of law and the country that has given me everything. — Sen. Elissa Slotkin (@SenatorSlotkin) October 20, 2026

She's so incredibly shameless and disgusting.

@SenatorSlotkin Your victim cosplay is absolutely pathetic — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 21, 2026

Slotkin threatened and tried to intimidate young Republican leaders, Trump and others noticed and called her out, and now SHE'S the victim? Um, no.

@SenatorSlotkin lol girl please. You didn’t talk about corruption. You threatened college grads with lawfare as a deterrent for working for your political opponents. — Jenna Ellis 🐊 (@realJennaEllis) October 21, 2026

No, you said you want to politically hunt down members of the Trump admin for the purpose of terrifying young conservatives out of serving in government. Hope this helps. — Evita Duffy-Alfonso (@evitaduffy_1) October 21, 2026

This woman is a U.S. Senator in a state that is ranked 46 of 50 overall, and she’s all, “I threatened people, and now I’m a victim.” This state is in the crapper and Regina George is over here stirring her drama pot instead of getting results for the people. — Tudor Dixon (@TudorDixon) October 21, 2026

CIA Karen wants to Lindsay Clancy every youngster who signs up to work for the President. She said it, she got caught, now she's playing martyr. Traveling the gilded path of bipartisan fellowships and civic awards, Elissa forgot Senators work for us, not the other way around. — Benjamin Domenech (@bdomenech) October 21, 2026

Slotkin's subsequent pitch for more trains didn't help either.

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP. Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.