Ratio Alert! Elissa Slotkin's Pitch for Trains Backfires in the Wake of Threats to Young Republicans

Democrats such as "Seditious Six" member Elissa Slotkin don't have high enough levels of self-awareness to realize that they are everything they accuse Donald Trump of being. The massive projection is again on full display thanks to the senator from Michigan.

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Slotkin made that clear yet again over the weekend when she made an attempt to intimidate young Republicans with threats of political prosecutions to keep them from wanting to get involved in stopping her party that's grown increasingly insane. This is one of the Democrats who tries to convince people that Trump's the "fascist."

ON UCHICAGO CAMPUS: U.S. Senator from Michigan Elissa Slotkin hopes planned political prosecutions of republican leaders will scare young conservatives from getting involved in politics. @ElissaSlotkin https://t.co/p7NBJpDcQW — The Chicago Thinker (@ThinkerChicago) October 17, 2026

Slotkin followed that up in a way that caught plenty of attention.

Here's Slotkin's latest pitch:

I hopped on the train from Chicago back home to Michigan. I break down why I’m focused on the idea that we should speed up trains between Chicago and Detroit, and Detroit to Toronto! In Michigan we love our cars and driving, but taking the train is a great way to travel, and we can make it better. — Sen. Elissa Slotkin (@SenatorSlotkin) October 18, 2026

Democrats do love their trains! Well, they like spending taxpayer money on the projects, but not necessarily actually building them (looking at you, Gavin Newsom).

Slotkin's call for more trains after threatening Republicans didn't go unnoticed.

Well, trains ARE the traditional way to transport counter revolutionaries to the Gulags. More efficient than trucks. — Bill Glahn (@billglahn) October 19, 2026

@SenatorSlotkin So fascism makes the trains run on time Frau Slotkin? — Doug Bright (@DougBright1) October 18, 2026

Here we go with the trains again. Trains are a feature of socialist countries; not America. — Anna Hoffman (@shoesonplease) October 18, 2026

Fascist promoting trains. Typical. — Ghostwalker (@_Wraithborne_) October 18, 2026

It totally tracks (pun partly intended).

@SenatorSlotkin You were visiting CPUSA headquarters for more pointers, weren't you? — Deb Heine (@NiceDeb) October 19, 2026

That wouldn't surprise us at all.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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