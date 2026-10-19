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Ratio Alert! Elissa Slotkin's Pitch for Trains Backfires in the Wake of Threats to Young Republicans

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 19, 2026 9:26 AM
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Ratio Alert! Elissa Slotkin's Pitch for Trains Backfires in the Wake of Threats to Young Republicans
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Democrats such as "Seditious Six" member Elissa Slotkin don't have high enough levels of self-awareness to realize that they are everything they accuse Donald Trump of being. The massive projection is again on full display thanks to the senator from Michigan. 

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Slotkin made that clear yet again over the weekend when she made an attempt to intimidate young Republicans with threats of political prosecutions to keep them from wanting to get involved in stopping her party that's grown increasingly insane. This is one of the Democrats who tries to convince people that Trump's the "fascist." 

Slotkin followed that up in a way that caught plenty of attention.

Here's Slotkin's latest pitch: 

Democrats do love their trains! Well, they like spending taxpayer money on the projects, but not necessarily actually building them (looking at you, Gavin Newsom). 

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Slotkin's call for more trains after threatening Republicans didn't go unnoticed. 

It totally tracks (pun partly intended). 

That wouldn't surprise us at all. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ELISSA SLOTKIN | MICHIGAN | REPUBLICAN PARTY

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