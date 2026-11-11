CNBC's Joe Kernen Torches Dem Rep Claiming Republicans Turned the DOJ Into a Political Weapon

The Democrats have promised many "investigations" (and we use that word in quotes since everybody knows they'll be sham probes with preconceived outcomes) once their party takes control of the House and Senate in early January.

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The White House has been pushing back.

The White House has issued a warning to Democrats over their planned probes into the Trump administration, going as far as claiming that such investigations — a standard oversight function of Congress — may amount to "blatant criminality." White House counsel Will Scharf issued the warning in a letter dated Monday to Rep. Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee. Garcia most likely would chair the powerful panel in the new Democratic-controlled Congress that is seated in January. Garcia warned Trump officials to "lawyer up" as his party was on the way to stunning victories in last week's midterm election.

The Democrats are of course claiming that attempts to push back at their coming congressional insanity is an unprecedented abuse of power on the part of Team Trump.

That effort is so laughable that CNBC's Joe Kernen called out Rep. Pete Aguilar in grand fashion. Watch:

Joe Kernen LAUGHED Democrat Rep. Pete Aguilar off the set on live TV. Aguilar came on Squawk Box this morning and tried to claim it’s Republicans who turned the Justice Department into a political weapon. Kernen was willing to do what most of the press won’t...he CALLED OUT Aguilar to his face called and started rattling off names. He began by naming every Democrat AG who did EXACTLY that...then told Aguilar he was impressed he could even say what he just said with a straight face. It was brilliant to watch. KERNEN: “Congressman, if we lived in a perfect world, I’d be nodding.” “But do I need to mention Merrick Garland? Do I need to mention Eric Holder? Janet Reno? Loretta Lynch, who was on the plane with Bill Clinton?” “I mean, come on.” “I love you, congressman. But you delivered that with a straight face, which is what I liked.” Aguilar had nothing. He called it a conspiracy theory and tried to pivot to costs. AGUILAR: “If you want to talk about 12 year old conspiracy theories about planes, that’s fine. Joe, the American people are getting crushed with costs.” Kernen wasn’t done. KERNEN: “Eric Holder was Obama’s wingman.” Good for Kernen. This needed to be said. — Overton (@overton_news) November 11, 2026

It's always nice to see some actual journalism from somebody in the media. CNN or MS NOW hosts would have let Aguilar's BS just go right by without challenge.

KERNEN: “Congressman, if we lived in a perfect world, I’d be nodding.” “But do I need to mention Merrick Garland? Do I need to mention Eric Holder? Janet Reno? Loretta Lynch, who was on the plane with Bill Clinton?” “I mean, come on.” “I love you, congressman. But you delivered that with a straight face, which is what I liked.” Aguilar had nothing. He called it a conspiracy theory and tried to pivot to costs. AGUILAR: “If you want to talk about 12 year old conspiracy theories about planes, that’s fine. Joe, the American people are getting crushed with costs.” Kernen wasn’t done. KERNEN: “Eric Holder was Obama’s wingman.”

It's just shameless that the Democrats want everybody to think their side never engaged in weaponizing the DOJ or other assorted lawfare efforts against the Left's political opposition.

Joe Kernen JUST MOCKED Democrat Rep. Pete Aguilar after he claimed the Trump administration is weaponizing the DOJ against him. 😂😂 https://t.co/Hyxcgl37oJ — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) November 11, 2026

Aguilar had that coming.

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