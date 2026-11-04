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THESE People South of the Border Sure Seem Invigorated by the Midterm Results

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Nov 04, 2026 1:02 PM
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THESE People South of the Border Sure Seem Invigorated by the Midterm Results
AP Photo/Eric Gay

"Elections have consequences," we've been told. 

Texas flipping blue after yesterday's election is going to end up making that point before too long and it seems that many south of the border are hoping that happens sooner than later. 

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We're optimistic that 2028 will not be a repeat of what we saw yesterday, but it's clear what goes through some people's minds when they hear "the Democrats won."

This is the result: 

When or if they reach the southern border of the U.S. they're going to find out that Biden, Harris and Mayorkas are no longer in office, but they'll be counting on the new governor of Texas to try and help them out. 

The difference for now is that Mayorkas is no longer heading up the DHS and waving them in like a store greeter. 

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It won't be surprising if the new governor of Texas in a couple of months is trying to help them get into the country despite Trump's border security measures. 

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | 2028 ELECTIONS | BORDER SECURITY | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | TEXAS

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