THESE People South of the Border Sure Seem Invigorated by the Midterm Results

"Elections have consequences," we've been told.

Texas flipping blue after yesterday's election is going to end up making that point before too long and it seems that many south of the border are hoping that happens sooner than later.

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Understand the implications of what happened in Texas last night. Gina Hinojosa has called on Gov. Abbott to end state & local cooperation with ICE & she can order that on day one. Hinojosa voted against the 2017 SB 4 as a TX state rep. The bill was essentially a sanctuary cities ban and required TX law enforcement to cooperate with ICE detainers. She then voted against another SB 4 in 2023, which made it a state crime to cross illegally into Texas. Should there be another border crisis in coming years, there will likely be no resistance from Texas at the border. No Texas DPS, no TX National Guard, no razor wire or water buoys, and no Operation Lone Star, which Hinojosa called a “dog and pony show” and “political theater”. Remember when 15,000 Haitians surged illegally into Del Rio, TX in 2021 under the international bridge? That was only stopped because Texas DPS responded on Abbott’s orders and physically blocked further crossings by lining up their cruisers to form a wall. The Biden Border Patrol was caught off guard and offered almost no resistance, except for some horseback agents who were falsely slandered for “whipping”. Additionally, because Republicans failed to pass any legislation codifying President Trump’s border security measures, if Dems take the White House in 2028, that Dem president could, if he/she wants to, reverse every single Trump border security policy immediately upon taking office because they were all done at the executive level, and they can order Border Patrol to go back to a passive catch & release policy like we saw under Biden. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 4, 2026

I fully expect to be back reporting on another border crisis if Democrats keep any level of their “Abolish ICE/DHS” promises and maintain this momentum to 2028. And it’s going to be worse with Texas off the table. — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 4, 2026

We're optimistic that 2028 will not be a repeat of what we saw yesterday, but it's clear what goes through some people's minds when they hear "the Democrats won."

This is the result:

HONDURAN CARAVAN ENTERING: just like many predicted, a Honduran caravan has left San Pedro Sula yesterday, now headed towards the US. https://t.co/wDTtXHNLNy — Real America's Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) November 4, 2026

When or if they reach the southern border of the U.S. they're going to find out that Biden, Harris and Mayorkas are no longer in office, but they'll be counting on the new governor of Texas to try and help them out.

Just like that, a migrant caravan of dozens of Hondurans departed San Pedro Sula on Tuesday, November 3, bound for the United States. https://t.co/Atln7jxs2j — Steve Gruber (@stevegrubershow) November 4, 2026

The difference for now is that Mayorkas is no longer heading up the DHS and waving them in like a store greeter.

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@RealAmVoice They're still not getting in for at least 2 years. Turn around or get comfortable. President Trump has 2 years left. — megourd1967 (@ProudUSNvet67) November 4, 2026

It won't be surprising if the new governor of Texas in a couple of months is trying to help them get into the country despite Trump's border security measures.

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.