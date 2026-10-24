Rep. Jamie Raskin Says Immigrant Elon Musk ‘Never Really Inhaled’ the Real Values of Our Country

If you've been following Twitchy (and you should), you'll know that there's been an outbreak of Elon Derangement Syndrome this week. As we reported earlier this week, there's a movement building for the next Democratic administration to seize Starlink and SpaceX from Elon Musk, as well as arrest him for treason and try him for war crimes.

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Rep. Jamie Raskin came down with a bit of EDS and took it to MS NOW's Lawrence O'Donnell, where he said that Musk had "never really inhaled the real values of our country," adding that white Afrikaners are "basically unreconstructed racists." We'll plead ignorance to knowing "the real values of our country," as we'd thought that Musk was pretty much peak immigrant. He's built a trillion dollars' worth of startups that do little things like rescue NASA astronauts stranded in space.

Rep. Jamie Raskin denounces Elon Musk as an "immigrant who never really inhaled the real values of our country" "They’ve redesigned the whole asylum regime around him because they want white Afrikaners, who are basically unreconstructed racists, to come over to our country." https://t.co/P6dTkfMXEV — Ezydu (@ezradulis) October 23, 2026

Ian Hanchett reports for Breitbart:

Raskin stated, “This sort of forbidden thought occurred to me, Lawrence, which was, he’s part of the Trump regime, which has denounced immigrants and reviles immigrants and so on. Well, he’s an immigrant, and he’s an immigrant who came in, who never really inhaled the real values of our country. The reason why they’ve redesigned the whole asylum regime around him is because they want white Afrikaners, who are basically unreconstructed racists to come over to our country. Those are the only people getting in under asylum. And that’s obviously inspired by Elon Musk. He’s got no real interest in the values of our country, in equal protection and due process and the First Amendment and representative government. And he’s said that.”

Did he say that? He has no interest in the First Amendment and representative government?

His hero is billionaire George Sorros, a guy who bankrupted economies and bankrolled activist judges. Our hero wants flying cars and cheap space travel. So let that sink in — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) October 24, 2026

@ezradulis Holy shit. Musk is probably the most American immigrant I can imagine. These people have no shame — Godzilla (@Bus_Driver_) October 24, 2026

@ezradulis I’ll tell you what crazy Jamie, one inhalation near you and anyone would self deport. We wouldn’t need ICE. — christopher (@HereandnowX1) October 23, 2026

@ezradulis Raskin is just an actor playing a role. Musk has done more for this country in 5 minutes than Raskin could do in 10 lifetimes. — Bob Stoner (@bob_stoner69055) October 23, 2026

@ezradulis When you think he couldn’t say something more stupid. — Michael Brown (@Michael34390440) October 24, 2026

@ezradulis Jamie “The Rat” hasn’t accomplished 1% of what Elon Misk has in life. What a useless career of corruption he’s had. One of the most naked criminals in Congress. — MAGA Ascending (@Maganificent77) October 23, 2026

We'd happily trade thousands of Raskins for another Musk. Ah, make it a million.

@ezradulis When Raskin says “real values,” he means welfare and free everything. He’s a communist so his idea of what America is about is warped. — FredA1776 (@A1776Fred) October 23, 2026

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@ezradulis The fact that they assert every white living in South Africa as a racist in need of "reconstruction" tells you that they are actually happy with the idea of every white living in South Africa being persecuted. — Pointed Commentary (@RoyCalbeck) October 24, 2026

@ezradulis Explain WHY the South Afrikaaners are racists, @jamie_raskin Ratskin. I dare you. Explain WHY exacttly they are seeking asylum here. I dare you. Explain WHY they left everything they and their families took lifetimes to build to come here with nothing, cow*rd. You wouldn't dare. — Quaran-Tina (@superbucks2050) October 24, 2026

@ezradulis Ginning up racism against a few hundred white people after you let in millions of non-white immigrants in the last 40 years -- If there is any violence against these Afrikaners, it's on your hands. — Patricia (@Pd1000Patricia) October 24, 2026

@ezradulis The new talking points of the day is to trash Elon. You gotta love the ignorance of the ignorant. — I’m not a so called Journalist (@SABlackburn82) October 23, 2026

@ezradulis What a hilarious thing to say when millions have come here illegally, refused to assimilate, and siphoned off the welfare state if not absolutely defrauded it. — Nevervotingdem (@NevervotingDem) October 24, 2026

@ezradulis The guy who bought Twitter and made it a free speech platform didn't inhale the values of our country? — Ted Nightingale (@tedjnightingale) October 24, 2026

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@adamcarolla Jamie Raskin isn’t fit to lick the bottom of Musk’s shoes. 👞. Raskin is a pathetic political parasite, looking to demonize anyone who doesn’t agree with his dumpster fire of a political party. 🧐 — CDTaboo50 (@CDSpecialized) October 24, 2026

We suppose Raskin considers the Somalis who defrauded Minnesota of $9 billion without speaking English to be the ones who inhaled the real values of our country, and it would be racist to suggest otherwise.

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