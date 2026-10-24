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Rep. Jamie Raskin Says Immigrant Elon Musk ‘Never Really Inhaled’ the Real Values of Our Country

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 24, 2026 4:00 PM
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Rep. Jamie Raskin Says Immigrant Elon Musk ‘Never Really Inhaled’ the Real Values of Our Country
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

If you've been following Twitchy (and you should), you'll know that there's been an outbreak of Elon Derangement Syndrome this week. As we reported earlier this week, there's a movement building for the next Democratic administration to seize Starlink and SpaceX from Elon Musk, as well as arrest him for treason and try him for war crimes.

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Rep. Jamie Raskin came down with a bit of EDS and took it to MS NOW's Lawrence O'Donnell, where he said that Musk had "never really inhaled the real values of our country," adding that white Afrikaners are "basically unreconstructed racists." We'll plead ignorance to knowing "the real values of our country," as we'd thought that Musk was pretty much peak immigrant. He's built a trillion dollars' worth of startups that do little things like rescue NASA astronauts stranded in space.

Ian Hanchett reports for Breitbart:

Raskin stated, “This sort of forbidden thought occurred to me, Lawrence, which was, he’s part of the Trump regime, which has denounced immigrants and reviles immigrants and so on. Well, he’s an immigrant, and he’s an immigrant who came in, who never really inhaled the real values of our country. The reason why they’ve redesigned the whole asylum regime around him is because they want white Afrikaners, who are basically unreconstructed racists to come over to our country. Those are the only people getting in under asylum. And that’s obviously inspired by Elon Musk. He’s got no real interest in the values of our country, in equal protection and due process and the First Amendment and representative government. And he’s said that.”

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Did he say that? He has no interest in the First Amendment and representative government?

We'd happily trade thousands of Raskins for another Musk. Ah, make it a million.

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We suppose Raskin considers the Somalis who defrauded Minnesota of $9 billion without speaking English to be the ones who inhaled the real values of our country, and it would be racist to suggest otherwise.

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News Topics ELON MUSK | JAMIE RASKIN | SOUTH AFRICA | SPACEX

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