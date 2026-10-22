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African Troll Wants US to Seize Elon Musk’s Assets, Nationalize SpaceX, and Try Him for War Crimes

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 22, 2026 7:30 PM
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African Troll Wants US to Seize Elon Musk’s Assets, Nationalize SpaceX, and Try Him for War Crimes
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It looks like today is going to be another Elon Derangement Syndrome kind of day. Toothbrush troll David Leavitt is asking if Elon Musk just issued a death threat to multiple members of Congress by referencing a Bible verse, and Just Mindy is working on a post about Musk's space lasers apparently hacking into electronic voting machines in Tennessee.

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As this editor reported on Wednesday, a growing movement wants the next Democratic administration to seize Starlink and SpaceX from Musk and nationalize them. COCO, an alleged brand ambassador for a jewelry company who claims in her bio to offer "political news with fact" and "verified facts," is taking things a step further and thinks the only way to stop Musk is to seize all of his assets, nationalize SpaceX, and put him on trial for treason and war crimes. 

"If he wants to threaten with all his money, take away all his fucking money."

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Treason against whom again? The United States? How exactly does that work?

Even African troll farms are getting in on the Democrat talking points.

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News Topics CONGRESS | ELON MUSK | SPACEX

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