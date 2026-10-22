African Troll Wants US to Seize Elon Musk’s Assets, Nationalize SpaceX, and Try Him for War Crimes

It looks like today is going to be another Elon Derangement Syndrome kind of day. Toothbrush troll David Leavitt is asking if Elon Musk just issued a death threat to multiple members of Congress by referencing a Bible verse, and Just Mindy is working on a post about Musk's space lasers apparently hacking into electronic voting machines in Tennessee.

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As this editor reported on Wednesday, a growing movement wants the next Democratic administration to seize Starlink and SpaceX from Musk and nationalize them. COCO, an alleged brand ambassador for a jewelry company who claims in her bio to offer "political news with fact" and "verified facts," is taking things a step further and thinks the only way to stop Musk is to seize all of his assets, nationalize SpaceX, and put him on trial for treason and war crimes.

Elon is now threatening the United States Government if he is investigated after the midterms. You know what eliminates those threats? Seizing all of his assets, nationalizing SpaceX, and putting him on trial for treason against the United States and war crimes against Ukraine. If he wants to threaten with all his money, take away all his fucking money. — COCO (@TWOTIMESABITCH) October 21, 2026

"If he wants to threaten with all his money, take away all his fucking money."

@TWOTIMESABITCH You’re not even in the U.S. - please sit down https://t.co/R5GHqa6bUo — Christopher McClurg 🇺🇸 (@TheChrisMcClurg) October 22, 2026

@TWOTIMESABITCH Okay Nigerian scammer. Calm down. — HeartlandGirl (@HeartlandRaised) October 22, 2026

@TWOTIMESABITCH Pretty sure they’re threatening him. — Liberty’s Soldier (@s_soldiers28088) October 22, 2026

@TWOTIMESABITCH Nationalize SpaceX? What a brilliant idea. 🙄 — Chris McKeever 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheRealMcKeever) October 22, 2026

@TWOTIMESABITCH Wow Joseph Stalin was a benevolent despot compared to you That's not a compliment, psycho — BoSoxcrates (@BoSoxcrates) October 22, 2026

@TWOTIMESABITCH You're quite the fascist, aren't you? Not a good look. — VERNANDO (@VERNANDOINVEGAS) October 22, 2026

@TWOTIMESABITCH This is the most fascist thing I've read today. — Jonathan✝🏀 (@itsjonathantime) October 22, 2026

@TWOTIMESABITCH You are on crack, demented, and evil. The US government does not exist to enable your petty revenge fantasies and misplaced resentments. — The Mustachioed James (@HiThere144) October 22, 2026

@TWOTIMESABITCH Imagine if you owned multiple companies and employed tens of thousands of people and everyone wanted to just take your shit. On what grounds do people get to just take his companies and hand them out? — Michelle (@MichelleJ_USA) October 22, 2026

@TWOTIMESABITCH One would think you'd be proud of a fellow African's success. — Tyrone Slothrop🇮🇱 (@JLimebrook) October 22, 2026

@TWOTIMESABITCH Coco from Africa is deeply unhappy with Elon Musk and has therefore demanded he be thrown in jail and stripped of his properties. Truly sophisticated analysis. That should pretty much settle the question of how sharp these people are. — Christian (@zenjakobsen) October 22, 2026

@TWOTIMESABITCH I see the retards have all received today's talking points. Yesterday's message: "We should expropriate Starlink". Today's message: "Elon is threatening government officials". — Richard van der Velde (@Richard_vdVelde) October 22, 2026

@TWOTIMESABITCH Just another third world retard from Africa. Fuck off retard. — Justin Roberts (@idontcare00007) October 22, 2026

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@TWOTIMESABITCH @atiqprince201 You’re an African. No American gives a fuck about your opinion. — PapaLeg (@PLeg66) October 22, 2026

@TWOTIMESABITCH Can’t believe you’d sell out a fellow African. — R U B I C O N (@scoopulate) October 22, 2026

@TWOTIMESABITCH Yeah good luck with that, maybe worry about your own shit hole country — @JDiggss77 (@JDiggss77) October 22, 2026

@TWOTIMESABITCH Funny how an account based in Africa wants to steal all of his stuff and throw him in jail because they don’t like his politics. At least it’s internally consistent with how the continent of Africa operates. — Bryan Talebi 🇺🇸🎗️ (@BryanTalebi3D) October 22, 2026

@TWOTIMESABITCH You're a fake account from Africa. Your opinion is worth less than zero. Get lost. — sp1fff (@sp1fffX) October 22, 2026

@TWOTIMESABITCH African troll bot has this many followers? God people are stupid — Naaaaash (@2012supercat) October 22, 2026

Treason against whom again? The United States? How exactly does that work?

Even African troll farms are getting in on the Democrat talking points.

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