Stella Parton Goes FULL UNHINGED: Calls for Elon Musk’s Death Plus Claims Voting Machine Rigged

Dolly's sister, Stella, is certainly no Dolly. Dolly tried to stay apolitical and reached out to all sides. Her sister apparently got the whack job genes.

🚨Just in: Dolly Parton Sister, Stella Parton called for the death of Elon Musk on Facebook “To think people like Musk and Russian bots may be upended another election makes my skin crawl. May they all die and worms eat them.” She says her ballot kept defaulting to Blackburn https://t.co/SRM58qETpC — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) October 22, 2026

Advertisement

Also, her sister was very rich, as well. So, does she only hate some rich people?

However, Tennessee election officials, said complaints of this nature were rare. The Secretary of State’s Office had received only one similar complaint among 400,000 ballots already cast in the November midterms. You can read more what she said👇 https://t.co/Z1gZN13onK — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) October 22, 2026

In other words, Stella is full of bologna.

When Dolly was alive, she controlled the purse strings and made it very clear that no one who receives any funding would be permitted to spew this type of bilge. Stella always wanted her chance. So now that Dolly's gone she figures she'll appeal theoretically to the imaginary left left or whatever she believes her audience is. This will backfire for two reasons. First, the message. Second, her dubious talent. — 🇺🇸Lionel🇺🇸 (@LionelMedia) October 22, 2026

Now that Dolly is gone, the family is going to crumble into a mess.

"We just want Free Healthcare" — Shawn (@PinguinoLatin) October 22, 2026

A moron — William Mollica (@billmollica) October 22, 2026

Cue Patsy Cline singing “Crazy,” cause Stella is a loony tune. — Steve 🇺🇸 (@StevenTank40953) October 22, 2026

She should look into some meds.

Stella the Commie… — thelastjaun (@lovelifelibert1) OctSH'ober 22, 2026

She's jealous of her sister's legacy.

@StellaParton perhaps should be visited by @FBI because you don’t call for the death of him without understanding what consequences might happen. That was arrogance — Sabrina (@SabrinaNC10) October 22, 2026

It really was a horrible thing to say.

@StellaParton : are you truly this evil and uncivilized? Liberals have become monsters. — Thankful4USA (@Thankful4Usa) October 22, 2026

@TheCalvinCooli1 Oh look. The compassionate lib. is lecturing us about tolerance again. — The Political Demon (@PoliticalDeamon) October 22, 2026

The usual.

@TheCalvinCooli1 Stella Parton is a nut case — cathy krueger🇺🇸 (@1stavecathy) October 22, 2026

@TheCalvinCooli1 And this is why she’s not internationally well known and beloved and her sister was. — kathleen (@bebe_strange) October 22, 2026

Dolly was full of grace and joy. Stella is full of bile.

@TheCalvinCooli1 Stella is a lefty wackadoodle just stirring up problems. I’ll await her demand for handmarked paper ballots and no voting machines. I’d tag Stella Parton but she blocked me lol 😝 — LadyPatriot 🍊 (@Pete2Shawn) October 22, 2026

Advertisement

That's way too sensible a solution.

@TheCalvinCooli1 Why didn’t she provide proof? Be cause she had none — Twitchy here (@Twitchy80887477) October 22, 2026

Of course she has no proof.

@TheCalvinCooli1 @THETXEMBASSY Pretty vile comments — Cindi Benson 🇺🇸 🇮🇱✡️🙏💓 🏳️‍🌈 (@cindogg88) October 22, 2026

Just nasty behavior from Stella.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.