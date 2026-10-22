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Stella Parton Goes FULL UNHINGED: Calls for Elon Musk’s Death Plus Claims Voting Machine Rigged

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 22, 2026 6:41 PM
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Stella Parton Goes FULL UNHINGED: Calls for Elon Musk’s Death Plus Claims Voting Machine Rigged
AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File

Dolly's sister, Stella, is certainly no Dolly. Dolly tried to stay apolitical and reached out to all sides. Her sister apparently got the whack job genes.

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Also, her sister was very rich, as well. So, does she only hate some rich people?

In other words, Stella is full of bologna.

Now that Dolly is gone, the family is going to crumble into a mess.

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She should look into some meds.

She's jealous of her sister's legacy.

It really was a horrible thing to say. 

The usual.

Dolly was full of grace and joy. Stella is full of bile. 

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That's way too sensible a solution.

Of course she has no proof. 

Just nasty behavior from Stella.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ELECTION INTEGRITY | ELON MUSK | SOCIALISM | TENNESSEE

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