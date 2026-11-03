Sword Loser: Lefty Podcaster Kara Swisher Claims on ‘The View’ That Elon Musk Threatened Her Life

Lefty podcaster Kara Swisher went on ABC’s The View on Monday. Hillary Clinton was by her side. Swisher, who lives to see Elon Musk imprisoned, claimed that the multibillionaire entrepreneur recently threatened her… with a sword. He didn't. But it does show that Swisher and the cackling crackpots on The View don't know the Bible.

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Kara Swisher tells The View harpies and Hillary Clinton that Elon "threatened" her. "I don't love being threatened by the world's richest man with swords...although I'd beat him in a sword fight, obviously." Swisher has been a primary voice advocating a wide net of investigations and prosecutions should Democrats retake power (including Elon), but somehow has decided she's the victim.

Swisher seems to believe Musk wants to attack her with an actual weapon. So stupid. (WATCH)

Kara Swisher tells The View harpies and Hillary Clinton that Elon "threatened" her. "I don't love being threatened by the world's richest man with swords...although I'd beat him in a sword fight, obviously." Swisher has been a primary voice advocating a wide net of investigations and prosecutions should Democrats retake power (including Elon), but somehow has decided she's the victim. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 2, 2026

Elon's reply was to a post of mine featuring a clip of Swisher saying Elon would probably already be in jail under a Kamala presidency, and how fate was coming for him.https://t.co/VpDa0Es6h5 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 2, 2026

Musk was paraphrasing Jesus, who said that in Matthew 26. It means one will die the same way one lives. It’s not a threat; it's a proverb. Lifelong Methodist and former Sunday school teacher (it’s true), Hillary Clinton allowed Swisher to twist Jesus’ teaching to lie about Musk. Unreal.

Calling Swisher obsessed with Musk is an understatement. Swisher suffers from an advanced version of Elon Derangement Syndrome. (WATCH)

On the Bulwak podcast, Kara Swisher says Elon might already be in jail under Kamala Harris, and "he knows what's coming for him." Another one to put in the "what Democrats plan to do if they take power" file: "If Donald Trump loses the House and the Senate, I would worry. I'd be worried if I were him." "So they're going to start investigating again. You think he's not on the list? He's at the top of that list." "He has a very big sense of fate. And I think it's coming for him. And real hard." They're all just saying this stuff out loud now. There are no secrets about what they want to do. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 21, 2026

(post continues) ...be worried if I were him." "So they're going to start investigating again. You think he's not on the list? He's at the top of that list." "He has a very big sense of fate. And I think it's coming for him. And real hard." They're all just saying this stuff out loud now. There are no secrets about what they want to do.

Kara conveniently ignores what she herself threatened to Elon in the first place. — JKash 🍊MAGA Queen (@JKash000) November 2, 2026

She threatened him, and he merely responded that her eventual end will match how she treated others.

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Swisher wants to see him tried and behind bars since President Donald Trump is out of reach. (WATCH — LANGUAGE WARNING)

Kara Swisher can't go five minutes without fantasizing about the idea of Elon being investigated. "Pick Musk. Make an example." "He's scared out of his mind." "Oh man, you're f*ckin scared, arentcha." [Smiles] This lunatic has a really sick obsession with this. https://t.co/yeuOYiCg4P — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 3, 2026

Elon is living rent free inside that psycho’s head 😂 — BroncoNation (@Bronconation_80) November 3, 2026

EDS on steroids — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 3, 2026

All these soulless ghouls are the same. They produce nothing in their entire lives and then want to attack all the people that actually do. — BroncoNation (@Bronconation_80) November 3, 2026

The poster just described the Democrat Party.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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