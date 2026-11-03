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Sword Loser: Lefty Podcaster Kara Swisher Claims on ‘The View’ That Elon Musk Threatened Her Life

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Nov 03, 2026 4:30 AM
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Sword Loser: Lefty Podcaster Kara Swisher Claims on ‘The View’ That Elon Musk Threatened Her Life
Townhall Media

Lefty podcaster Kara Swisher went on ABC’s The View on Monday. Hillary Clinton was by her side. Swisher, who lives to see Elon Musk imprisoned, claimed that the multibillionaire entrepreneur recently threatened her… with a sword. He didn't. But it does show that Swisher and the cackling crackpots on The View don't know the Bible.

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Here’s more. (READ)

Kara Swisher tells The View harpies and Hillary Clinton that Elon "threatened" her. 

"I don't love being threatened by the world's richest man with swords...although I'd beat him in a sword fight, obviously."

Swisher has been a primary voice advocating a wide net of investigations and prosecutions should Democrats retake power (including Elon), but somehow has decided she's the victim.

Swisher seems to believe Musk wants to attack her with an actual weapon. So stupid. (WATCH)

Musk was paraphrasing Jesus, who said that in Matthew 26. It means one will die the same way one lives. It’s not a threat; it's a proverb. Lifelong Methodist and former Sunday school teacher (it’s true), Hillary Clinton allowed Swisher to twist Jesus’ teaching to lie about Musk. Unreal.

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Calling Swisher obsessed with Musk is an understatement. Swisher suffers from an advanced version of Elon Derangement Syndrome. (WATCH)

(post continues) ...be worried if I were him."

"So they're going to start investigating again. You think he's not on the list? He's at the top of that list."

"He has a very big sense of fate. And I think it's coming for him. And real hard."

They're all just saying this stuff out loud now. There are no secrets about what they want to do.

She threatened him, and he merely responded that her eventual end will match how she treated others.

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Swisher wants to see him tried and behind bars since President Donald Trump is out of reach. (WATCH — LANGUAGE WARNING)

The poster just described the Democrat Party.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics THE VIEW | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ELON MUSK | KAMALA HARRIS | 2026 ELECTIONS | HILLARY CLINTON

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