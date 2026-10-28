DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

After Fried Chicken Fail, El-Sayed Hits the Barbershop — and the Internet Destroys the Pandering

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 28, 2026 8:00 AM
Advertisement
After Fried Chicken Fail, El-Sayed Hits the Barbershop — and the Internet Destroys the Pandering
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool

Welp, El-Sayed tried eating fried chicken to get the Black vote, and that just got him mocked. So, what to do, what to do? Oh, go to the barber shop. This guy is going to try it all in his quest for his power.

Advertisement

He is such a joke.

Also, just a side note. Rand Paul is an actual doctor who treats patients, but doesn't feel the need to put Dr. in front of his name on his campaign account. El-Sayed hasn't cared for a patient ever, but has to have Dr. in front of his name. Kind of like fake Dr. Jill Biden. That must be a Democrat thing. 

Oh, most of them do. That's why he is doing so bad with Black voters.

He's trying every stereotype he can think of.

He's following in Nance's footsteps.

Recommended
Enjoy the Tears of Unfathomable Sadness As 'Shadow Government' FBI Agent Faces Consequences Grateful Calvin ‘Cuomo’s Face Was PRICELESS’: Black Detroit Voter Stuns Host by Voting for Republican Mike Rogers Just Mindy
Advertisement

Pretty soon, he's going to get a 23 and Me to show his roots in Africa.

Because he's a poser.

At least he provides good meme material.

It's also really uncomfortable. 

Advertisement

Why can't he act like a normal human being?

He's never met a camera he didn't like. It's ridiculous. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | BLACK LIVES MATTER | DEMOCRAT PARTY | RAND PAUL

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Enjoy the Tears of Unfathomable Sadness As 'Shadow Government' FBI Agent Faces Consequences

Enjoy the Tears of Unfathomable Sadness As 'Shadow Government' FBI Agent Faces Consequences

Grateful Calvin
‘Cuomo’s Face Was PRICELESS’: Black Detroit Voter Stuns Host by Voting for Republican Mike Rogers

‘Cuomo’s Face Was PRICELESS’: Black Detroit Voter Stuns Host by Voting for Republican Mike Rogers

Just Mindy
Shady Situation: WaPo ‘Journo’ Warns Trump’s Proposed Arch Will Darken Arlington Cemetery

Shady Situation: WaPo ‘Journo’ Warns Trump’s Proposed Arch Will Darken Arlington Cemetery

Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy: Hilarious Political Commentary &amp; Current Events Videos