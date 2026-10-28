After Fried Chicken Fail, El-Sayed Hits the Barbershop — and the Internet Destroys the Pandering

Welp, El-Sayed tried eating fried chicken to get the Black vote, and that just got him mocked. So, what to do, what to do? Oh, go to the barber shop. This guy is going to try it all in his quest for his power.

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Spent some time at the salon and the barbershop in Grand Rapids 💈🤝 https://t.co/OkBSrMOcMS — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) October 27, 2026

He is such a joke.

Also, just a side note. Rand Paul is an actual doctor who treats patients, but doesn't feel the need to put Dr. in front of his name on his campaign account. El-Sayed hasn't cared for a patient ever, but has to have Dr. in front of his name. Kind of like fake Dr. Jill Biden. That must be a Democrat thing.

I really hope Black Americans see through this blatant, over-the-top pandering. It’s honestly racist. — Jack (@jackunheard) October 28, 2026

Oh, most of them do. That's why he is doing so bad with Black voters.

This is honestly worse than the gas station video with the spicy chips. — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) October 28, 2026

He's trying every stereotype he can think of.

“How do you do, my fellow black kangs and kweenz?” https://t.co/JydmWOXYPG — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) October 28, 2026

He's following in Nance's footsteps.

You're pandering... DURING A GENOCIDE?? — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) October 28, 2026

Top notch pandering 🤣🤣🤡🤡 — RigoStaRR (@RigoIrizarry) October 28, 2026

https://t.co/VltoTKJH5m — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) October 28, 2026

Pretty soon, he's going to get a 23 and Me to show his roots in Africa.

amazing https://t.co/3dJJbZ2Uij — Magills (@magills_) October 28, 2026

He’s trying so hard to win the black vote that it just comes across as inauthentic. — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) October 28, 2026

Because he's a poser.

“Damn, homie! From the river to the sea, ain’t nobody got braids like me! So we locked in on that vote now, right?” https://t.co/Fb22m5h6KP — Frank McCormick (@CBHeresy) October 28, 2026

At least he provides good meme material.

https://t.co/uiVwKUycJx — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) October 28, 2026

This is a strange place to sit if you’re not getting a haircut. https://t.co/z5wANB56ia — Jesse Arm (@Jesse_Leg) October 28, 2026

It's also really uncomfortable.

That bad, huh? https://t.co/XDCef04dzS — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 27, 2026

There’s something hilarious about a politician struggling to connect with a community and thinking the solution is whatever this is… — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) October 27, 2026

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He is SO cringe. Why does every interaction with the Black community have to be filmed? Why can’t you just talk to people off camera? Everything about this feels so performative and INAUTHENTIC. — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) October 28, 2026

Why can't he act like a normal human being?

This guy only does shortcuts. Haley Stevens said on CNN that she had suggested to Abdul’s campaign that he give a big speech in the black community, and she was ignored. Instead of doing that, Abdul would rather just make social content symbolically doing the outreach. — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) October 28, 2026

He's never met a camera he didn't like. It's ridiculous.

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