Angry Elf Abdul El-Sayed Lays His Hands All Over a Sky News Journalist (Video)

We know that journalists in the U.S. mainstream media were celebrating Abdul El-Sayed's election to the Senate from Michigan, but we wonder if they have any comment on El-Sayed demeaning and laying hands on a journalist from Sky News. Journalists are usually quick to jump in to defend their colleagues, as they did when mean old President Donald Trump banned CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from the White House, but will they have anything to say in reaction to this video? El-Sayed let his temper slip a few times on the campaign trail. It's too late to do anything about him now, but this is the guy Michigan elected as a senator?

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Why is this angry little Elf Sayed so comfortable putting hands on another man like that? https://t.co/6MbOpfDDGY — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) November 4, 2026

You know what the definition of battery is? The intentional, non-consensual infliction of harmful or offensive physical contact with another person. This is battery. Keep your hands to yourself. https://t.co/J8akMbctf7 — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) November 5, 2026

He is such a colossal douche bag — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) November 5, 2026

Maybe he just finally found a journalist whose shoulders he could reach.

@adamcarolla Note the technique used with his hands. This allows him to get close in to dominate your face, your space and intimidate you. I’m sure he does the same thing to his wife, placing his hands on that guy‘s shoulders. Next thing you know he’ll be slapping him. — Auntie Dogma (@auntiedogma2022) November 5, 2026

@adamcarolla I don't see how any woman would feel safe anywhere near him. — AAE (@AAC0519) November 5, 2026

@adamcarolla It would be worth it to travel to Michigan and interview him just to see if he would do that to me. I’m quite sure he’d be drinking out of a straw until his freshman orientation in DC. — Wolfgang Joseph (@WolfJoseph65) November 5, 2026

@adamcarolla The Islamist Napoleon. He takes “short man syndrome” to another level. Another lower level. Vile — John Lamerton (@BigSkyLamerton) November 5, 2026

@adamcarolla He’s a punk-ass shit stain with little man complex. Thankfully I don’t live in that braindead state. — Park 🇺🇸 (@dwp9470) November 5, 2026

@adamcarolla He has a deep furrowed brow from constant anger — butch keenan (@ButchKeenan) November 5, 2026

@adamcarolla Small man syndrome with staff backing him up. — Katrinka48 (@genealogy1968) November 5, 2026

@adamcarolla He’s going to overreach like no one else. — Granite Labrador 🇺🇸 (@MGBrcktt) November 5, 2026

@adamcarolla He is way too comfortable putting his hands on people. — Secret Squirrel (@SquirrelyQue6) November 5, 2026

@adamcarolla He's already a problem and hasn't even been sworn in! — Jeff Lee 🇺🇸 (@JeffJLee1970) November 5, 2026

@adamcarolla https://t.co/dhO06M4nbi — Never Mind (@NeverMi49223793) November 5, 2026

@spencerpratt He’s basically rude. That clapping in the face of somebody who was trying to speak shows he is incapable of listening to someone else make a point. Then he puts his hand on him in a way that diminishes the person trying to speak. He is a mean, little man. — ohmyword (@kapease) November 4, 2026

@spencerpratt Ballsy if you ask me. I would have stopped that shit immediately. — ₳ŁEX (@lexdewey) November 4, 2026

@spencerpratt @TigranKhalatya1 Wow what a douche. After all that time he could have answered a question or two without coming across like such a piece of shit — BBQ enthusiast (@mastashredda) November 4, 2026

@spencerpratt He is a Muslim. He believes he is superior to non-Muslims. That simple. — Facts Matter (@Facts_Matter55) November 5, 2026

@spencerpratt Totally unacceptable and creepy. — Mike S 🇺🇸 (@mkejunk) November 5, 2026

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@thevivafrei He is trying to assert dominance. Typical Sharia — TheJustin (@JustinCParker3) November 5, 2026

@thevivafrei Obama used to do the same thing. This is a classic way to try and show power and intimidation. Someone needs to check him. — Rick (@shershot99) November 5, 2026

@spencerpratt I have never seen this guy answer a question — Kakarot (@SenzuAddict9000) November 5, 2026

He is an angry little elf, and now that Michigan has elected him, he doesn't have to try to hide it anymore. His calling the Vice President his "habibi, JD" is a preview of what he'll be like in the Senate … a little chihuahua pissing on the furniture to establish his territory.

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