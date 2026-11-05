DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Angry Elf Abdul El-Sayed Lays His Hands All Over a Sky News Journalist (Video)

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Nov 05, 2026 5:00 PM
Advertisement
Angry Elf Abdul El-Sayed Lays His Hands All Over a Sky News Journalist (Video)
Abdul for U.S. Senate

We know that journalists in the U.S. mainstream media were celebrating Abdul El-Sayed's election to the Senate from Michigan, but we wonder if they have any comment on El-Sayed demeaning and laying hands on a journalist from Sky News. Journalists are usually quick to jump in to defend their colleagues, as they did when mean old President Donald Trump banned CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from the White House, but will they have anything to say in reaction to this video? El-Sayed let his temper slip a few times on the campaign trail. It's too late to do anything about him now, but this is the guy Michigan elected as a senator?

Advertisement

Maybe he just finally found a journalist whose shoulders he could reach.

Recommended
So... HE Better Lawyer UP: Robert Garcia's Tough 'LAWYER UP' Threat Will Likely BITE Him in the ARSE Sam J. Who Wants to Tell Her? Hillary Clinton Claims Elon Can't Plead the Fifth If He's Pardoned Grateful Calvin
Advertisement
Advertisement

He is an angry little elf, and now that Michigan has elected him, he doesn't have to try to hide it anymore. His calling the Vice President his "habibi, JD" is a preview of what he'll be like in the Senate … a little chihuahua pissing on the furniture to establish his territory.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | MICHIGAN | SENATE

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

So... HE Better Lawyer UP: Robert Garcia's Tough 'LAWYER UP' Threat Will Likely BITE Him in the ARSE

So... HE Better Lawyer UP: Robert Garcia's Tough 'LAWYER UP' Threat Will Likely BITE Him in the ARSE

Sam J.
Who Wants to Tell Her? Hillary Clinton Claims Elon Can't Plead the Fifth If He's Pardoned

Who Wants to Tell Her? Hillary Clinton Claims Elon Can't Plead the Fifth If He's Pardoned

Grateful Calvin
Coincidence? NYTimes Names Special Elon Musk ‘Reporter’ As Dems Threaten to Kill or Imprison Him

Coincidence? NYTimes Names Special Elon Musk ‘Reporter’ As Dems Threaten to Kill or Imprison Him

Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos