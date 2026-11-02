Here's How a Vote for El-Sayed Is a Vote for the Muslim Brotherhood (but Don't Take OUR Word for It)

Abdul El-Sayed has a big tell when he wants to dodge a reporter's question, and that's when he replies "what you should be asking me is (insert totally different topic here)." One of the biggest examples of that comes when somebody asks him about family connections to the Muslim Brotherhood.

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Instead the Democrats would like to try and pretend none of those connections exist, and El-Sayed would only have what's best for America in mind when serving as a U.S. senator.

What would El-Sayed actually be doing in Congress? Well, on top of all sorts of other insanity, The Midwesterner has a story about what the socialist Democrat would be advancing.

Islamism expert: Abdul El-Sayed ‘advancing the goals and objectives of the Muslim Brotherhood’ https://t.co/kqoIOPr13a — The Midwesterner (@Th_Midwesterner) October 31, 2026

Via The Midwesterner:

An expert on political Islamism is raising the alarm about Abdul El-Sayed “advancing the goals and objectives of the Muslim Brotherhood” in his U.S. Senate campaign. Dalia Ziada, director of the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy, recently discussed her take on El-Sayed’s politics and documented ties to terrorist organizations with Israel’s i24News. The U.S.-educated Egyptian writer and human rights activist gained international attention for her role in Egypt’s Arab Spring uprising, and has more recently supported Israel's defense against Hamas despite threats on her life. [...] “To zoom out and look at the bigger picture, El-Sayed is one example in a trend we’ve been seeing growing in the American politics recently, including [New York City Mayor Zohran] Mamdani and also politicians, that you can see through them this new concept … which is Islamists without Islamism,” Ziada said. “People who look secular, who look modern, who do not necessarily have the label of being a political Islamist or Muslim Brotherhood member … but they are working on advancing the goals and objectives of the Muslim Brotherhood and political Islamism in general … which we know very well is anti-Western, and this is really my main concern.”

Pointing out things like that is "Islamophobia" according to El-Sayed's supporters, like capitalist hypocrite commie Bernie Sanders:

Their hate, fear, and bigotry are tools to distract you from the fact that they have no plan to get costs under control, no plans to stand up against Trump's fascist regime, and no spine. https://t.co/xSe5xrTate — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) October 30, 2026

Nice try, comrades, but voters know what's at stake tomorrow. Vote accordingly.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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