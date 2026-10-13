Yikes! RedSteeze Proposes the Two Questions El-Sayed Should Have to Answer

RedSteeze has the absolute perfect questions for Abdul El-Sayed to answer.

The two questions I want someone to ask El-Sayed is how would he respond if his wife decided she no longer wants to wear a hijab and if he believes people are allowed to draw cartoons of Mohammed. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 13, 2026

Advertisement

El-Sayed always talks about wanting safety for his 'daughters', so it would be interesting to know if he believes his daughters should be made to wear hijab or does his wife have the option to stop wearing a head covering. Also, can people make fun of Mohammed and not be killed?

Dooooooo iiitttttt! — Bonzaiii (@BoomDiggedy) October 13, 2026

@redsteeze There was a picture of Mohammed on the ground, right there, but then this pig came out of nowhere, knocked it into the puddle, and started wallowing on it https://t.co/nvEX8uLPLX — Gen MAGA (@Generation_MAGA) October 13, 2026

The appropriate place for that picture, actually.

@redsteeze How do you know she does want to wear one? — Sue (@SusanK1717) October 13, 2026

Does she even have the option?

@redsteeze Thats inflammatory. LOL — Chris DeRosa (@ChrisDeRosa) October 13, 2026

Oh, he'd be inflamed if someone asked, alright.

Does he have more than one?

@redsteeze Kristin, I don’t want to give any time to the negativity emanating from my opponent. I just want wanna dance. https://t.co/kR3rYd758p — Wheaty Bulgur (@WheatyBulgur) October 13, 2026

And then Welker would just nod along.

@redsteeze I would change the latter to not just an acknowledgment but an affirmative, that he supports the rights of others to do something he detests, which is a uniquely American virtue. — Mark Klingensmith (@m_klingensmith) October 13, 2026

He absolutely does not support the rights of people to mock his religion.

@redsteeze They would only ask tough questions of a conservative. — Mike Williams (@soonerman_mike) October 13, 2026

@redsteeze I'd love to hear his comments on this 4chan gem https://t.co/FCZne0sGnl — Don Quéxotic (@rlf_ss24) October 13, 2026

@redsteeze Okay and ask Ben Shapiro what he would do if his wife converted to Christianity. How would he and the Jewish community she lives in respond. — VandalsLivesMatter (@vandals2024) October 13, 2026

That's a fair question. One thing for sure, Ben Shapiro's wife would not be killed and she's never been forced to wear a hijab. Also, Ben Shapiro would have no problem stating people can make fun of Judaism and keep their lives. See the difference between the two men and their religions?

@redsteeze And whether Mohammad engaged in any behavior that can be criticized. — Ellen Rand (@BienSurLaVerite) October 13, 2026

That would be a great follow up question.

@redsteeze Yes! All Muslim politicians should be asked that — Billy (@aintsponsible) October 13, 2026

Honestly, that's not a bad idea.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.