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Yikes! RedSteeze Proposes the Two Questions El-Sayed Should Have to Answer

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 13, 2026 7:00 PM
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Yikes! RedSteeze Proposes the Two Questions El-Sayed Should Have to Answer
David Guralnick/Detroit News via AP, Pool

RedSteeze has the absolute perfect questions for Abdul El-Sayed to answer. 

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El-Sayed always talks about wanting safety for his 'daughters', so it would be interesting to know if he believes his daughters should be made to wear hijab or does his wife have the option to stop wearing a head covering. Also, can people make fun of Mohammed and not be killed? 

The appropriate place for that picture, actually.

Does she even have the option?

Oh, he'd be inflamed if someone asked, alright. 

Does he have more than one?

And then Welker would just nod along. 

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He absolutely does not support the rights of people to mock his religion. 

That's a fair question. One thing for sure, Ben Shapiro's wife would not be killed and she's never been forced to wear a hijab. Also, Ben Shapiro would have no problem stating people can make fun of Judaism and keep their lives. See the difference between the two men and their religions?

That would be a great follow up question. 

Honestly, that's not a bad idea. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | BEN SHAPIRO | FREE SPEECH | ISLAM

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