Tucker Carlson Says Trump May Be Days From Launching a Nuclear Strike on Iran

As Sam reported earlier, Ben Shapiro shredded Tucker Carlson for sending an Election Day "demoralization" message headed, "As you head to the polls, just remember … gas Isreali expensive" and hawking merchandise like "Neocons Are Gay for Israel" hats. It was a lighter message than the one Carlson had sent a couple of days earlier, in which he shared that his sources say that President Donald Trump is mere days away from dropping a nuclear bomb on Iran.

Advertisement

Under pressure from Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Trump administration may be within days of launching a nuclear strike on Iran. The target would be Pickax Mountain in central Iran, where Israeli intelligence claims the Iranian government has restarted its nuclear enrichment program. No conventional weapon in the American arsenal can penetrate 300 feet of solid granite to destroy the tunnels where enrichment is supposedly taking place. The only military option is a nuclear strike. Netanyahu has been pushing hard for one. “Bibi calls Trump about it every day,” says an informed observer. Netanyahu is cornered and desperate. After last week’s election results, he can’t form a government unless Trump intervenes directly in Israeli politics and brokers a deal with other parties that gives Netanyahu 61 seats in the Knesset. Otherwise, he is out as prime minister and on his way to ignominy, investigations and possibly jail. Netanyahu must stay close to Trump. He needs this war. To that end, he’s applied maximum pressure to his closest allies in the administration, including Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and CENTCOM commander Brad Cooper. Both oppose a negotiated settlement to the war they’ve so grievously mismanaged; both are pushing to restart major combat operations. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and CIA director John Ratcliffe are also following Netanyahu’s lead, as are leaders of the Democratic Party. In a recent meeting on the subject, former president Barack Obama said he opposes the current Iran peace deal being drafted in Doha. The rest of America’s longtime allies in the Middle East are terrified by the prospect of more war. On September 27th, Netanyahu flew secretly to Abu Dhabi to enlist the UAE in his lobbying effort for a final attack on Iran. The Emiratis refused. After eight months of conflict, Gulf economies are teetering. So are global energy and fertilizer markets. They won’t recover soon. Globally, there are a total of about 850 supertankers used to transport oil from producers to the rest of the world. In October alone, 11 of them were badly damaged in Hormuz. At this pace, a global depression is imminent. A nuclear strike would radically accelerate the destruction. Fallout from a ground explosion at Pickax Mountain would contaminate the Persian Gulf, poisoning the water supply for 100 million people. And those are just some of the immediate consequences for the region. The rest of the world is every bit as exposed. No country other than the United States has ever used a nuclear weapon in war. Some would like to. An American nuclear attack on Iran would set a new precedent. The Russians have already told at least two other governments that an American nuclear strike on Iran would free them to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine. Pakistan and India would be tempted to do the same against each other, as would North Korea against Seoul. After the first nuclear strike, World War Three is inevitable. That war would be short and final. We’ve been sleepwalking toward this moment for months. Since February, the administration has quietly rewritten America’s nuclear doctrine to make first use of so-called “battlefield nukes” easier and therefore more likely. No one in Washington in either party seems bothered by this. Now we’re on the brink of it. Close observers say Trump is likely to decide by next weekend whether or not to use nuclear weapons. That would be November 7, six days from now. To his credit, he’s hesitating. At the moment, Trump is listening to his vice president, JD Vance, and to his envoy and friend Steve Witkoff, both of whom argue a deal with Iran can be made. They’re right, though it won’t be simple. The Iranians are famously frustrating to negotiate with under any circumstances, and elements of that government have become more radical since Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his family were killed in February. After decades of isolation, even relatively moderate Iranian leaders seem confused by how decisions are made in the West. (There is a widespread belief in Tehran, for example, that the United States government controls Israel.) But overall, people who have spoken to decision-makers in Iran say there is consensus there that more war is bad for everyone and a deal is worth making. One group that hasn’t been consulted so far is the global population — the hundreds of millions of people who will be killed along with their children if Trump is pushed by Netanyahu into launching a nuclear strike next week. Now would be the time for them to speak up. — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) November 2, 2026

The entire post is too long to reproduce here, but it concludes:

… Close observers say Trump is likely to decide by next weekend whether or not to use nuclear weapons. That would be November 7, six days from now. To his credit, he’s hesitating. At the moment, Trump is listening to his vice president, JD Vance, and to his envoy and friend Steve Witkoff, both of whom argue a deal with Iran can be made. … One group that hasn’t been consulted so far is the global population — the hundreds of millions of people who will be killed along with their children if Trump is pushed by Netanyahu into launching a nuclear strike next week. Now would be the time for them to speak up.

Carlson has the ear of soon-to-be former CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour:

This would be insane. — Christiane Amanpour (@amanpour) November 2, 2026

Taking Carlson seriously at this point would be insane.

@amanpour Why the fuck are you taking Tucker Carlson seriously? — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) November 2, 2026

@amanpour I heard he was loading up flying monkeys with nukes in backpacks and sending them to attack Iran. Isn’t that INSANE? — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) November 2, 2026

@amanpour hey @IfindRetards there are two good candidates here - Tucker is one, Christiane is another https://t.co/tvyVXgrraL — Prof. Math & CS (@Zeev81309559) November 3, 2026

🚨Tucker Carlson warning Trump "may be within days launching a nuclear strike on Iran" might mean something... If he hadn't been making THE EXACT SAME hysterical prediction monthly since April. — Nathan Livingstone (MilkBarTV) (@TheMilkBarTV) November 2, 2026

Advertisement

@TuckerCarlson @CptAncapistan You’ve had this in drafts for six months, waiting until two days before the midterms to post it. — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 2, 2026

@TuckerCarlson Based on absolutely nothing sourcing. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 2, 2026

@TuckerCarlson One of the dumbest things I’ve ever read. No, we’re not going to nuke Iran. — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) November 2, 2026

@TuckerCarlson Are you stupid Tucker? What happened to you? Trump’s BIGGEST fear, as stated, is a nuclear war. You’re pathetic. Go away. — Mama Bear (@huskylute) November 2, 2026

@TuckerCarlson No one believes we are launching a nuclear strike, this is tinfoil hat shit — Sarah Adams (@sarahadams) November 2, 2026

@TuckerCarlson This sounds like something a foreign asset would be paid to say right before an election to hurt Republicans. — Frank McCormick (@CBHeresy) November 2, 2026

@TuckerCarlson At this point, everyone who listens to Tucker Carlson should have their head examined. If you think Trump is going to nuke Iran, you are an idiot. — The Constitutional Conservative (@TheCCShowcast) November 2, 2026

But “Bibi calls Trump about it every day,” says an informed observer.

@TuckerCarlson Nobody is going to nuke Iran, you’re either delusional or a liar. Doesn’t look good either way. — captive dreamer (@captive_dreamer) November 2, 2026

@TuckerCarlson You are so full of it. What happened to you?! — Stop the Great Reset (@TDelV15) November 3, 2026

Advertisement

So, in four days, President Trump is going to nuke Iran to stop Benjamin Netanyahu from calling him every day and nagging him to do it.

@TuckerCarlson Tucker says Trump will decide on nukes by November 7. Screenshot this. On November 8 he'll have a new date and zero apologies. — King of X (@KingOffX_) November 2, 2026

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.