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Tucker Carlson Says Trump May Be Days From Launching a Nuclear Strike on Iran

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Nov 03, 2026 4:30 PM
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Tucker Carlson Says Trump May Be Days From Launching a Nuclear Strike on Iran
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As Sam reported earlier, Ben Shapiro shredded Tucker Carlson for sending an Election Day "demoralization" message headed, "As you head to the polls, just remember … gas Isreali expensive" and hawking merchandise like "Neocons Are Gay for Israel" hats. It was a lighter message than the one Carlson had sent a couple of days earlier, in which he shared that his sources say that President Donald Trump is mere days away from dropping a nuclear bomb on Iran.

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The entire post is too long to reproduce here, but it concludes:

… Close observers say Trump is likely to decide by next weekend whether or not to use nuclear weapons. That would be November 7, six days from now. To his credit, he’s hesitating. At the moment, Trump is listening to his vice president, JD Vance, and to his envoy and friend Steve Witkoff, both of whom argue a deal with Iran can be made.

One group that hasn’t been consulted so far is the global population — the hundreds of millions of people who will be killed along with their children if Trump is pushed by Netanyahu into launching a nuclear strike next week. Now would be the time for them to speak up.

Carlson has the ear of soon-to-be former CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour:

Taking Carlson seriously at this point would be insane.

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But “Bibi calls Trump about it every day,” says an informed observer.

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So, in four days, President Trump is going to nuke Iran to stop Benjamin Netanyahu from calling him every day and nagging him to do it.

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics BENJAMIN NETANYAHU | DONALD TRUMP | IRAN | TUCKER CARLSON

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