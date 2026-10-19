Girl, Bye: Amanpour Signs Off, Leaving CNN Without Its Top Expert on Why Israel Is Always Wrong

CNN 'legend' and DNC Mouthpiece Christiane Amanpour is leaving after decades.





Breaking: CNN legend Christiane @Amanpour, the network's chief international anchor, is departing the network next June. https://t.co/6PCyCQUBhS — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 19, 2026

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Apparently, America is supposed to view this as a big loss.

CNN chairman Mark Thompson: “Christiane has thought carefully about this decision, and she and I have been discussing it for some months. Like so many CNNers who will hear the news today, I’m very sorry to see her go, but I’ve come to accept that this is the right time for her, both personally and professionally.” — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 19, 2026

Vaya con Dios, girl.

CNN legend Christiane Amanpour, the network’s chief international anchor, said Monday that she will sign off from CNN next June. “After many months of thought and a few sleepless nights, I have decided to separate from CNN, my partner of 43 fantastic years!” Amanpour said in a statement. Amanpour, 68, said she “looks forward to interesting new projects down the line, and will always be rooting for CNN and maintaining its history of independent journalism. Remember: always be truthful, not neutral.” Amanpour, a household name worldwide for her heroism as a foreign correspondent, has hosted an eponymous nightly interview program on CNN International since 2009.



How will we go on? Eyeroll.

It will change our network. Christiane is CNN’s heart and soul. I’m grateful to have worked with her. @amanpour is the definition of a legend. — Erin Burnett (@ErinBurnett) October 19, 2026

These people are actually ridiculous.

Just one of Christiane’s many powerful and memorable moments: refusing to give in to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s demand that she wear a headscarf for an interview in NYC. She showed up; he didn’t. Grateful to call @amanpour a colleague and friend. https://t.co/uGiCgO2e5j — Bianna Golodryga (@biannagolodryga) October 19, 2026

Would she do that today?

May she be replaced by someone who can report on Israel with curiosity, rather than unbridled hostility. — Melissa Braunstein (@slowhoneybee) October 19, 2026

Yes, please.

One of my favorite assignments during my time at CNN was to cover the Je Suis Charlie (Hebdo) March in Paris alongside Christiane … She is an icon and we all wish her the best 🙏 — Jake Tapper 🦅 (@jaketapper) October 19, 2026

Oh, when radical Islamists killed journalists? That time. Tapper didn't learn many lessons from that.

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Huge TV news. I didn’t expect she’d ever leave CNN. — Niall Stanage (@NiallStanage) October 19, 2026

I congratulate her on her new job at Al Jazeera. — Mike Coté (@ratlpolicy) October 19, 2026

That would be funny if it might not be actual reality.

I get the timing. Would have been so hard for her to maintain composure while covering the coming destruction of Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Iranian regime. Some assignments just hit too close to home. — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) October 19, 2026

That would break her heart.

Will she be running Hamas’ comms directly or taking a broader oversight approach from Qatar? — Acclaimed Journalist (@Jonathan_Witt) October 19, 2026

Stay tuned. Heh.

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