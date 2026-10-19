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Girl, Bye: Amanpour Signs Off, Leaving CNN Without Its Top Expert on Why Israel Is Always Wrong

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 19, 2026 7:30 PM
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Girl, Bye: Amanpour Signs Off, Leaving CNN Without Its Top Expert on Why Israel Is Always Wrong
Townhall Media

CNN 'legend' and DNC Mouthpiece Christiane Amanpour is leaving after decades. 


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Apparently, America is supposed to view this as a big loss.

Vaya con Dios, girl.

CNN legend Christiane Amanpour, the network’s chief international anchor, said Monday that she will sign off from CNN next June.

“After many months of thought and a few sleepless nights, I have decided to separate from CNN, my partner of 43 fantastic years!” Amanpour said in a statement.

Amanpour, 68, said she “looks forward to interesting new projects down the line, and will always be rooting for CNN and maintaining its history of independent journalism. Remember: always be truthful, not neutral.”

Amanpour, a household name worldwide for her heroism as a foreign correspondent, has hosted an eponymous nightly interview program on CNN International since 2009. 


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How will we go on? Eyeroll.

These people are actually ridiculous.

Would she do that today? 

Yes, please.

Oh, when radical Islamists killed journalists? That time. Tapper didn't learn many lessons from that. 

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That would be funny if it might not be actual reality.

That would break her heart. 

Stay tuned. Heh.

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News Topics CNN | DNC | IRAN | ISRAEL

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