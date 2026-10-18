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WTAF?! Jessica Tarlov's Bizarre 'Grab 'Em by the PU**Y' Dig at Trump BACKFIRES Spectacularly

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 18, 2026 12:05 PM
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WTAF?! Jessica Tarlov's Bizarre 'Grab 'Em by the PU**Y' Dig at Trump BACKFIRES Spectacularly
Meme

Jessica Tarlov somehow managed to turn a New York Times write-up about Trump complimenting men’s physiques into a fresh round of “grab her by the pu**y” outrage, as if the Access Hollywood tape still counts as the definitive character judgment while every other politician’s handsy history gets memory-holed. 

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The same liberal commentator who spends her days annoying Greg Gutfeld and Jesse Watters on The Five insisting she is the reasonable adult in the room just equated routine campaign-trail flattery with sexual assault, apparently because the targets happen to be male this time. 

She's just not all that clever or funny; it honestly feels as cringe as almost every time some leftist tries to meme. They just can't do it because they don't have any semblance of a sense of humor.

Viewers who have watched her for years already know the pattern: every Trump anecdote is proof of unique depravity, every comparable Democratic moment is either context, a joke, or too old to matter. The result is not analysis. It is a selective memory exercise dressed up as a gotcha. 

And a lame gotcha at that.

It's like a really bad dad joke, but worse.

Not happening.

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It's all she's got.

Gutfeld will be ruthless if he sees this. Yup.

If praising someone’s athletic build is now the new scandal, the list of offenders on both sides of the aisle is going to get very long, very quickly, and Tarlov’s selective outrage is unlikely to survive the first counterexample.

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News Topics FREE SPEECH | JESSICA TARLOV | X | DONALD TRUMP | GREG GUTFELD | LIBERAL MEDIA

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