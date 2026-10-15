Bulwark Writer: If 'They' Don’t Like Your Religion, Ancestry, or Color, They Will Come for You

The hot takes are still coming in on Homeland Security Investigations' raid of Rep. Ilhan Omar's Washington, D.C., home on Monday morning. Every Democrat claims that Omar is being targeted personally by President Donald Trump, despite the investigation commencing under the Biden administration and the search warrant being signed off by a Democratic judge who donated to Hillary Clinton's campaign and was appointed by a Democratic president.

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Brushing right past the idea that Omar might have committed immigration fraud (what's this about having her birth year changed after she was elected?) is The Bulwark's Will Saletan, who claims that "if they don't like your religion, your accent, your ancestry, your politics, or your color, they will come for you."

Did you think that because you're a citizen, you'd be safe from Trump's deportation machine? If they don't like your religion, your accent, your ancestry, your politics, or your color, they will come for you. Vote out the Trump party while you still can. https://t.co/n0z9qCcQE6 — Will Saletan (@saletan) October 14, 2026

@saletan It's illegal to lie when entering the country, asshole. — JWF (@JammieWF) October 15, 2026

@saletan It's looking like she fraudulently became one. That is against the law. — Chica'sBailBonds (@IrinaMoises) October 15, 2026

@saletan Pretty sure I’m safe. I never married by brother and never lied about my birth year. If you’ve done those things, then yes, you should be worried. — KateMaité (@kateC3P0) October 15, 2026

@saletan Or... Someone likely broke the law and and a Democratic judge saw enough to justify an investigation. — The Facebook bomber (@Jabberwocky9791) October 15, 2026

@saletan Anything to do with the fraud & the missing $29,000,000 or is it just race? Remember that time your bunch drilled into our heads - “nobody is above the law”? Which way do you want it? — Gina2026A (@Gina2026A) October 15, 2026

@saletan Don't commit immigration fraud and you're just fine. — Timmy Walz Fan Club (@MyHeroTimmyW) October 15, 2026

@saletan Citizenship to foreigners is privilege that is earned. If you lied to get it you should lose it. If you are anti-American and actively take actions to destroy our country, you should lose citizenship. You don’t get a free pass because of your color. — UnimpressedButSeriously (@but_seriously05) October 15, 2026

@saletan You are the only one talking about religion, accent, ancestry, politics and color. Interesting. Projection? It has always been the law that citizenship obtained by way of deception or fraud can justly be revoked. — Wee McPhee’s Bog (@OoQC5wYc) October 15, 2026

@saletan How silly. Her father lied about his Somali affiliations, and never should have been allowed into the U.S. Likewise, if he and she lied about her age in order that she gain legal status, then immigration laws were broken. — Reb Clausen (@TennisGirl_0811) October 15, 2026

@saletan Not one single instance of this scenario has been documented. — Paddywagoneer (@AGoodJake4sure) October 15, 2026

@saletan Or, she just could be a fraudster. — Boxjockey (@JerryHinson16) October 15, 2026

@saletan If she falsified naturalization documents, that's on her. That's not Trump's fault. — Vincent Van Go (@GregOwen70) October 15, 2026

@saletan Yes, all United States citizens are completely fine. Sit down and shut up — Make Minnesota Great Again 🚨🇺🇸 (@AmericaFirst_84) October 15, 2026

@saletan I feel pretty confident. My father didn’t put the wrong birthdate down and I didn’t marry a sibling to illegally game the immigration process. The real issue is why don’t you care enough about these things to at least let it go to trial? — Orn “Nullius in verba” Two (@orntwo) October 15, 2026

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@saletan Can’t believe this spin is working on anyone. — RainyDayWoman#22 (@bambikino9) October 15, 2026

@saletan If her citizenship was obtained illegitimately, should nothing be done about it? — Haytham Kenway (@HaythamKenway99) October 15, 2026

@saletan Can we get the facts first before we start spouting the race card. It is getting very very old. BTW no one is above the law. — Janet Stephens (@JanetSt30569580) October 15, 2026

@saletan How can you debase yourself enough to support Omar? She hates America, is dishonest in major aspects of her life, and has only helped enrich the fraudsters in Minnesota. Her loyalties are to Somalia, which is exactly where she should be living now. — siestamark (@siestamark) October 15, 2026

@saletan If she fraudulently obtained citizenship, and it appears she did and has done multiple things trying to cover that fact up, such as changing her birth date. Then she is not a valid U. S. citizen. — Stuart McClain (@SEllisM) October 15, 2026

@saletan I think the part they didn't like is her warlord father lying on his immigration forms, but go off king — ClownCast (@ClownCastus) October 15, 2026

@saletan Actually, they don't like that she lied about her age and her father's war-crimes past. Plus, he never was a citizen, so, neither is she. — Monica Showalter (@mmshowalter1) October 15, 2026

@saletan I think because I’m a citizen and have also not flagrantly violated the law I’ll be safe from deportation. If you’re worried about deportation there is about a 99.9% chance it’s a you thing, not a Trump or ICE or whatever imagined injustice thing. — Dan Quixote (@PsyChiGuy) October 15, 2026

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@saletan Did you think lying on immigration documents would never be uncovered? — Global Nomad (@KRAE_USA) October 15, 2026

@saletan Silly me, my read of this is if you break immigration law to fraudulently obtain US citizenship, no matter who you are, we will arrest you, take away your citizenship and deport you. Suddenly you’re not big on law enforcement, Will? — Tonyum Pentathol (@ToniumPentathol) October 15, 2026

@saletan No, we really don't mind, race, religion, etc. It's more the fraud, lying and law-breaking we have an issue with. Nice to know you're good with all that stuff though. Very telling. — Darth Bubba (@DarthBubba87) October 15, 2026

Omar has certainly been involved in fraud — right now we're just concentrating on the immigration fraud.

Saletan can hide under his bed from "them" if he's so afraid "they" will come for him because they don't like his politics.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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