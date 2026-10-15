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Bulwark Writer: If 'They' Don’t Like Your Religion, Ancestry, or Color, They Will Come for You

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 15, 2026 9:00 PM
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Bulwark Writer: If 'They' Don’t Like Your Religion, Ancestry, or Color, They Will Come for You
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The hot takes are still coming in on Homeland Security Investigations' raid of Rep. Ilhan Omar's Washington, D.C., home on Monday morning. Every Democrat claims that Omar is being targeted personally by President Donald Trump, despite the investigation commencing under the Biden administration and the search warrant being signed off by a Democratic judge who donated to Hillary Clinton's campaign and was appointed by a Democratic president.

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Brushing right past the idea that Omar might have committed immigration fraud (what's this about having her birth year changed after she was elected?) is The Bulwark's Will Saletan, who claims that "if they don't like your religion, your accent, your ancestry, your politics, or your color, they will come for you."

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Omar has certainly been involved in fraud — right now we're just concentrating on the immigration fraud. 

Saletan can hide under his bed from "them" if he's so afraid "they" will come for him because they don't like his politics.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DHS | DONALD TRUMP | ILHAN OMAR | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

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