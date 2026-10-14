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Ilhan Omar’s Team Got Her Birthdate Changed After She Was Elected to the House

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 14, 2026 5:00 PM
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Ilhan Omar’s Team Got Her Birthdate Changed After She Was Elected to the House
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

As Twitchy reported, Democrats have no limit on the number of hot takes about the raid on Rep. Ilhan Omar's Washington, D.C., home on Monday morning. President Donald Trump is allegedly targeting her because she disagrees with him politically, even though the investigation began under the Biden administration and the search warrant was signed off on by a Democrat judge appointed by a Democrat president. 

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MS NOW's Ari Melber has called the timing of the search warrant "a little sus," but even more so is the fact that Omar's team managed to get her birthdate changed in legal documents after she was elected to the House.

Now, why would she do that?

Misty Severi reports for Just the News:

Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar's staff reportedly got her birthdate changed in public records shortly after she was elected to the House in 2018, which would make her a year younger than previously documented, according to records.

The revelation comes amid concerns that the congresswoman misrepresented her age to secure American citizenship. Omar has claimed that she was 17 years old when she became a citizen in 2000, but previous records noted that she was born in 1981, meaning she was either 18 or 19 when she became a U.S. citizen.

The records have since been updated to show the congresswoman was born in 1982, despite it saying 1981 for the entire time she served in the state legislature, and for months into her first Congressional term, the New York Post reported.

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 Phillip Nieto reports for The Daily Mail:

The year matters because Omar says she gained citizenship through her father, Nur Omar Mohamed, when he was naturalized in 2000, a route only available to children under 18.

If she was born in 1981 rather than 1982, critics argue, she would already have been an adult that year and could not have qualified. Omar said in September 2018 that she became a citizen 'before I turned 18' through her father's naturalization.

Revelations of the age discrepancy come just days after Homeland Security agents raided her DC home before dawn on Monday. They were seen carrying away boxes of seized property in government vehicles.

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But will anything happen? She's skated this far despite all of the scandals.

***

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians. 

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News Topics CONGRESS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ILHAN OMAR | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | MINNESOTA

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