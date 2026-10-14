Ilhan Omar’s Team Got Her Birthdate Changed After She Was Elected to the House

As Twitchy reported, Democrats have no limit on the number of hot takes about the raid on Rep. Ilhan Omar's Washington, D.C., home on Monday morning. President Donald Trump is allegedly targeting her because she disagrees with him politically, even though the investigation began under the Biden administration and the search warrant was signed off on by a Democrat judge appointed by a Democrat president.

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MS NOW's Ari Melber has called the timing of the search warrant "a little sus," but even more so is the fact that Omar's team managed to get her birthdate changed in legal documents after she was elected to the House.

Breaking: Dem Rep. Ilhan Omar's team got birthdate changed in public records after she was elected to House https://t.co/GHOrlo497f — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) October 14, 2026

Now, why would she do that?

She claims she got derivative citizenship as a minor in 2000. Born in ’81, she’d already be over 18, which kills that path. Changing records after scrutiny to fit the story isn’t a correction. False statements on immigration forms or under penalty of perjury are illegal. — Sarah Sizzle (@sizzle_sarah) October 13, 2026

Misty Severi reports for Just the News:

Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar's staff reportedly got her birthdate changed in public records shortly after she was elected to the House in 2018, which would make her a year younger than previously documented, according to records. The revelation comes amid concerns that the congresswoman misrepresented her age to secure American citizenship. Omar has claimed that she was 17 years old when she became a citizen in 2000, but previous records noted that she was born in 1981, meaning she was either 18 or 19 when she became a U.S. citizen. The records have since been updated to show the congresswoman was born in 1982, despite it saying 1981 for the entire time she served in the state legislature, and for months into her first Congressional term, the New York Post reported.

You’d only want to change your birthday on official records if you were trying to cover up financial or immigration crimes. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) October 14, 2026

Phillip Nieto reports for The Daily Mail:

The year matters because Omar says she gained citizenship through her father, Nur Omar Mohamed, when he was naturalized in 2000, a route only available to children under 18. If she was born in 1981 rather than 1982, critics argue, she would already have been an adult that year and could not have qualified. Omar said in September 2018 that she became a citizen 'before I turned 18' through her father's naturalization. Revelations of the age discrepancy come just days after Homeland Security agents raided her DC home before dawn on Monday. They were seen carrying away boxes of seized property in government vehicles.

@jsolomonReports One year decides it. Citizenship through her father only works if she was a minor in 2000. Born 1981 she was 18 or 19, too old. 1982 makes her 17. — IredcapI (@IredcapI) October 14, 2026

@nypost The reason they did this is because she was born in 1981 and she shouldn't have qualified for derivative citizenship as a 17 year old when she got citizenship through her dad's naturalization process. She's caught red handed. — Inward Gaze (@inward_gaze_) October 13, 2026

@nypost Changing a birthdate? What sort of voodoo jihadist shit is this? 🤣🤣🤣 @Ilhan — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) October 13, 2026

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@jsolomonReports BOOM! Has anyone ever done that previously? I am going to say hard no. — Thomas S (@raysfrom98) October 14, 2026

@jsolomonReports I don't believe it. That means her age were falsifying a public record which is a state or federal felony... Why would they do that for her assuming it's true... Or maybe......... — Mark Graham (@mrgraham001) October 14, 2026

@nypost Totally normal thing that non liars do all the time. — \m/-=3Đ∇サ=-\m/ (@CargoShortLife) October 13, 2026

@nypost It's gonna get REAL BAD for her... https://t.co/lK1bL6sHw0 — 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝕮𝖚𝖑𝖙𝖚𝖗𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖗𝖎𝖔𝖗 🇺🇸🇮🇪🇬🇧 (@VetWarrior76) October 13, 2026

@nypost Yeah your parents have to do naturalization before the kids turn 18 otherwise they need to apply separately as adults. Or if you're from a pirate country you can just change your birthday and no one will ever know. Unless you become a congressperson 😂 — AX⚡ (@axiomofmind) October 13, 2026

@nypost @RazorFist Everything about her is fraudulent — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) October 13, 2026

@nypost No way to know now but I would bet that since her birth documents were “destroyed in Somalia” that an immigration attorney told her dad to lie about her age to get her naturalized. — Hillhound ⚓️🇺🇸 (@hillhound1) October 14, 2026

@nypost So she was an adult and not qualified to come to the US as a minor. Big problem Still doubt anything will happen to her. Watch them handwave it away as a clerical issue — SnowStormYou🇺🇸 🐙🏄‍♀️🌱 (@snowstormyou) October 14, 2026

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@nypost It just keeps getting worse. Unbelievable that it’s taken this long for all this to come out. — Clint Lord (@lord_clint) October 14, 2026

@Daily_MailUS How long has this been known and nothing was done about it and why? — UrDumAsFuk (@UrDumAsFuk) October 14, 2026

@nypost Yeah that’s definitely not weird. You can change your name but how do they change an age? — Fearless Wisco (@FearlessWisco) October 13, 2026

@nypost What a relief to know official recordkeepers of the U S. Congress rely on Wikipedia for verification. Somebody take the wheel. — Jo Kline, J.D. (@JoKlineJD) October 13, 2026

@nypost This is some scandalous shit here. — Jamodwa the Woke (@Jamodwa) October 13, 2026

But will anything happen? She's skated this far despite all of the scandals.

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