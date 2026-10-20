WOOF! Fairfax Co. Exec Pulls ‘Do You Know Who I Am?’ on Cop During Stop—Gets Hard Pass Instead (VID)

Fairfax County Executive Bryan Hill apparently believes the Commonwealth of Virginia’s license-plate laws come with an asterisk for Very Important County Officials who get annoyed when a cop fails to recognize their exalted status on sight.

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Body-cam footage and internal emails obtained by a local reporter show the top bureaucrat, during a routine stop, pivoting straight to the classic “do you know who I am” routine, complaining that the officer was disrespectful, noting that he had no idea who he was dealing with, and suggesting things would have gone differently if Hill had been flashing a badge of his own.

The police chief reviewed the entire interaction, found the young officer professional and polite throughout, and took zero action against him; a deputy county executive even apologized for the boss’s behavior. In other words, the only person treating a simple traffic stop like an insult to the natural order of things was the one who gets paid to enforce the rules for everyone else.

Watch:

🚨WATCH: Fairfax County Executive Bryan Hill was stopped by a police officer and pulled the “don’t you know who I am” card. I obtained the police body worn camera video and emails related to the stop in a FOIA. On Friday, Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis came to the officer’s defense in an email to the Deputy County Executive: “Per our conversation, please see the below link to the traffic stop this afternoon involving County Executive Bryan Hill. County Executive Hill called me during and after the traffic stop and relayed the following: “There’s a lot going on, but if this is what you guys want to do…” “My front tag is on my dashboard…” “I don’t mind him doing his job, but he was disrespectful. That’s my issue.” “He had no idea who I was…” “If I had a badge, he would’ve let me go.” As you watch the BWC, you will hear the County Executive say the following to our officer: “Did you hear who I told you I am?” I told the County Executive that the requirement to have a front license plate affixed to the front of a car is a Commonwealth statute, and not a Fairfax County rule. I also told him his allegation the officer was “disrespectful” is something I will review immediately and take seriously. I have reviewed the BWC in its entirety. The young officer was 100% professional, cordial, and polite at all times. There will be no internal action taken against the officer whatsoever. I called the officer on his cell afterwards and told he performed in an exemplary manner consistent with our expectations and training. In short, he did a great job under a tough circumstance that was not created by him.” Deputy County Executive Thomas Arnold replied, “My apologies for the behaviors of the County Executive. I will review this tonight and then have a follow-up with him and discuss an apology for both you and the officer. Circle back with you soon.” — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) October 19, 2026

Post continues:

... the officer’s defense in an email to the Deputy County Executive: “Per our conversation, please see the below link to the traffic stop this afternoon involving County ExecutiveBryan Hill. County Executive Hill called me during and after the traffic stop and relayed the following: “There’s a lot going on, but if this is what you guys want to do…”

“My front tag is on my dashboard…”

“I don’t mind him doing his job, but he was disrespectful. That’s my issue.”

“He had no idea who I was…”

“If I had a badge, he would’ve let me go.” As you watch the BWC, you will hear the County Executive say the following to our officer: “Did you hear who I told you I am?” I told the County Executive that the requirement to have a front license plate affixed to the front of a car is a Commonwealth statute, and not a Fairfax County rule. I also told him his allegation the officer was“disrespectful” is something I will review immediately and take seriously. I have reviewed the BWC in its entirety. The young officer was 100% professional, cordial, and polite at all times. There will be no internal action taken against the officer whatsoever. I called the officer on his cell afterwards and told he performed in an exemplary manner consistent with our expectations and training. In short, he did a great job under a tough circumstance that was not created by him.” Deputy County Executive Thomas Arnold replied, “My apologies for the behaviors of the County Executive. I will review this tonight and then have a follow-up with him and discuss an apology for both you and the officer. Circle back with you soon.”

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Well, well, well, sounds like the cop was right and the snotty, smug 'official' was wrong. Color us shocked.

@NickMinock @MichaelB0808 This dude made $424,356 in 2025 as ‘County Executive’ and is trying to get out of paying the $92 fine for driving without a front license plate??? https://t.co/muWtCtcoeV — 🇺🇸Rosie B.🇺🇸 (@RosieB08) October 20, 2026

DON'T YOU KNOW WHO HE IS?!

@NickMinock Literally, not one person in these United States is shocked by @FairfaxCountyCA in competence. — Dr. Supreme Court “Big Balls” Justice (@Troll_Troll4Fun) October 20, 2026

@NickMinock ‘Don’t you know who I am…’ is the official language of entitled pricks all over the world. — GrilledTomatoes (@TomatoesGrilled) October 20, 2026

And Bingo was his name-o.

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