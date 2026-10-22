The NRA Is ROASTING Indicted Democrat Louise Lucas (AND Her Anti-Gun Hypocrisy)

Indicted Virginia State Senator Louise Lucas has been a longtime opponent of gun rights and the Second Amendment.

She also of course has been in vocal opposition to the National Rifle Association.

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The NRA has never been weaker than this moment. Keep up the good trouble, and we will win this fight. — L. Louise Lucas (@SenLouiseLucas) May 26, 2022

Democrat hypocrisy being what it is, you just knew the charges against Lucas and/or others who were arrested would include something like this:

BREAKING UPDATE: Virginia’s Democratic Senate President Pro Tempore Louise Lucas has been arrested by the Feds and is now in federal custody. She is charged w/ with Drug Trafficking, Money Laundering, Fraud, and Firearms Charge. DOJ press conference imminent. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 22, 2026

Firearms charges for those involved in Lucas' alleged crimes, eh? Why are we not surprised?

This didn't escape the attention of the NRA.

Louise Lucas has never been weaker than this moment. Keep up the good trouble, and we will win this fight. Enjoy prison, Louise! — NRA (@NRA) October 22, 2026

Well OUCH.

.@SenLouiseLucas, we'll gladly be your first customers at your new license plate stamping business! We need a new plate for the big, beautiful NRA gun bus! https://t.co/flj73UWgzw — NRA (@NRA) October 22, 2026

There's been a whole lotta backfire happening for Lucas.

Double ouch.

Our statement regarding the indictment of L. Louise Lucas. https://t.co/dExCd3j3Iw — NRA (@NRA) October 22, 2026

As usual, the rules are "D"ifferent for hypocritical Democrats.

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