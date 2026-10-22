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The NRA Is ROASTING Indicted Democrat Louise Lucas (AND Her Anti-Gun Hypocrisy)

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 22, 2026 1:50 PM
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The NRA Is ROASTING Indicted Democrat Louise Lucas (AND Her Anti-Gun Hypocrisy)
MEME Artist Angie

Indicted Virginia State Senator Louise Lucas has been a longtime opponent of gun rights and the Second Amendment. 

She also of course has been in vocal opposition to the National Rifle Association. 

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Democrat hypocrisy being what it is, you just knew the charges against Lucas and/or others who were arrested would include something like this: 

Firearms charges for those involved in Lucas' alleged crimes, eh? Why are we not surprised?

This didn't escape the attention of the NRA. 

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Well OUCH.

There's been a whole lotta backfire happening for Lucas. 

Double ouch.

As usual, the rules are "D"ifferent for hypocritical Democrats.

*****

Editor’s Note: President Trump and Republicans across the country are doing everything they can to protect our Second Amendment rights and right to self-defense.

Help us continue to report on their efforts and legislative successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics FIREARMS | NATIONAL RIFLE ASSOCIATION | NRA | SECOND AMENDMENT | VIRGINIA

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