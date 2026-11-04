Crude Oil Prices Plummet a Day After the Election (but It's Probably Just a Coincidence)

One day after the midterm election, two economic-related things are happening.

First, the stock market is having a really good day. Democrats and their media allies would like everybody to believe it's because that party will be taking control of the House and Senate, but the actual reason might be a bit different:

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The stock market is soaring today because the truth is most business people would rather politicians do nothing and with gridlock guaranteed for the next two years they will get their wish. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 4, 2026

Gridlock makes for a couple of years worth of predictability (not to mention the impeachment efforts and constant lawfare the Democrats have been promising).

Second, crude oil has dropped quite a bit today.

Funny, nothing has changed in Iran from yesterday and yet oil is plummeting. What does this tell you? — Stock Mom™ (@stockmom) November 4, 2026

Yep, that's what's happening:

Oil prices in freefall. https://t.co/Iq02aUTKzL — Praying Medic (@prayingmedic) November 4, 2026

Via NBC News:

Oil prices dropped sharply Wednesday, propelled by growing hopes for a resolution in the Iran war. European Brent crude fell below $100 per barrel for the first time since Oct. 7. The move translated to a nearly $8 drop, or an 8.3% decline. U.S. crude oil, or West Texas Intermediate, also slipped 8.3% to close at about $88.12. It was oil’s biggest daily decline since April. Relief for consumers may follow. Oil’s fall could bring the national average price of gas down below $4 in the “days ahead,” Patrick De Haan, an analyst at GasBuddy, said.

Another great moment in coincidental timing.

Almost like oil price was being manipulated to affect the election… https://t.co/3vrqGsDtvZ — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) November 4, 2026

Oil dropping immediately after the Democrats win the midterms. Weird?! https://t.co/dNjRIiu1KF — C3 (@C_3C_3) November 4, 2026

Just a little.

Oil prices tumble below $100 on post-election peace hopes https://t.co/g6dVb9phay — Financial Times (@FT) November 4, 2026

There weren't any pre-election peace hopes?

Would you look at that… oil prices suddenly drop after the midterm elections. Reminder… President Trump said shortly after the midterms, oil prices will come tumbling down. https://t.co/HmpGF7O9SL https://t.co/kvFozvfOZo — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) November 4, 2026

Trump was right again, but we're still fuzzy about the exact reason it happened just hours after the election.

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