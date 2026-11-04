DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Crude Oil Prices Plummet a Day After the Election (but It's Probably Just a Coincidence)

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Nov 04, 2026 4:21 PM
Advertisement
Crude Oil Prices Plummet a Day After the Election (but It's Probably Just a Coincidence)
Twitter

One day after the midterm election, two economic-related things are happening.

First, the stock market is having a really good day. Democrats and their media allies would like everybody to believe it's because that party will be taking control of the House and Senate, but the actual reason might be a bit different: 

Advertisement

Gridlock makes for a couple of years worth of predictability (not to mention the impeachment efforts and constant lawfare the Democrats have been promising). 

Second, crude oil has dropped quite a bit today. 

Yep, that's what's happening: 

Via NBC News

Oil prices dropped sharply Wednesday, propelled by growing hopes for a resolution in the Iran war.

European Brent crude fell below $100 per barrel for the first time since Oct. 7. The move translated to a nearly $8 drop, or an 8.3% decline. U.S. crude oil, or West Texas Intermediate, also slipped 8.3% to close at about $88.12. It was oil’s biggest daily decline since April.

Relief for consumers may follow. Oil’s fall could bring the national average price of gas down below $4 in the “days ahead,” Patrick De Haan, an analyst at GasBuddy, said.

Recommended
Consequences Incoming: At Least One Lunatic Leftist Isn't Celebrating the Midterm Results Today Grateful Calvin Hakeem Jeffries' Claim About What Dems Are NOT Focusing on Gets DROPPED With Screenshots Doug P.
Advertisement

Another great moment in coincidental timing.

Just a little. 

There weren't any pre-election peace hopes?

Trump was right again, but we're still fuzzy about the exact reason it happened just hours after the election. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP | ECONOMY | ENERGY | IRAN

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Consequences Incoming: At Least One Lunatic Leftist Isn't Celebrating the Midterm Results Today

Consequences Incoming: At Least One Lunatic Leftist Isn't Celebrating the Midterm Results Today

Grateful Calvin
Hakeem Jeffries' Claim About What Dems Are NOT Focusing on Gets DROPPED With Screenshots

Hakeem Jeffries' Claim About What Dems Are NOT Focusing on Gets DROPPED With Screenshots

Doug P.
THESE People South of the Border Sure Seem Invigorated by the Midterm Results

THESE People South of the Border Sure Seem Invigorated by the Midterm Results

Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos