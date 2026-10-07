Reuters Posts Three-Hour Video of Gaza City Ruins on the Anniversary of October 7

As you know, Wednesday marks the third anniversary of the slaughter at the Nova music festival in Israel, where Hamas terrorists slaughtered around 1,200 Israeli men, women, and children and took 251 hostages. Reuters chose to mark the solemn anniversary by posting a three-hour video not of the site of the massacre, but of the silent ruins of Gaza City.

Advertisement

View of Gaza City on October 7 anniversary https://t.co/3mk35l43fg — Reuters (@Reuters) October 7, 2026

@Reuters What — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 7, 2026

@Reuters View of the Nova site, three years later. The response in Gaza happened because they chose to brutalize and butcher their neighbor. Again. And again. And again. https://t.co/yla5M1htjG — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 7, 2026

@Reuters Possibly the craziest part of the decision to post this is that they made it THREE HOURS of showing the same shots for 10-20 min. The last shot is an hour and 10 minutes of the same scene! WHY? If not only to make people think 3 hours must mean there’s so much horrific footage — AlexaShrugged (@AlexaShrugged) October 7, 2026

There's an exciting moment about 55 minutes in where someone's iPhone rings. If you're looking for something a little more thrilling, here's a 41-second video of hostages being brought into Gaza on October 7, 2023.

@Reuters Post video of Gaza on October 7 https://t.co/lp13zRTtmA — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) October 7, 2026

@Reuters So sorry for the loss of your office space. — David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) October 7, 2026

@Reuters https://t.co/AuBj5TV3Xk — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) October 7, 2026

@Reuters They got off light, you know. That's because Jews and Israelis are better people than they are, and than you. — James Lindsay, anti-Communist (@ConceptualJames) October 7, 2026

@Reuters The anniversary of Hamas' massacre of 1,200 people and abduction of 251, and this is how you mark the day? Speechless. — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 7, 2026

@Reuters Of course you show Gaza and not the Israeli communities who came under attack that day. Gaza wasn't attacked on October 7, but I guess this is what qualifies for journalism these days. — Israel Strong! 💪 🇮🇱 (@Joshhasten) October 7, 2026

@Reuters https://t.co/lZg6y6v9ES — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) October 7, 2026

@Reuters What did it look like on October 7th 2023? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 7, 2026

@Reuters https://t.co/3UrV2sY0dt — Karina Mariani (@KarinaLMariani) October 7, 2026

@Reuters Seriously? Are you kidding me? This is how you honor the thousands of innocent men women and children that were murdered on that day and the hundreds of hostages that were taken? And you want to be seen as credible? What a pathetic excuse for a news organization. — West (@StrayedWest) October 7, 2026

@Reuters How are you real — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) October 7, 2026

@Reuters Shameful...this is the only photo for this day! https://t.co/9DkVJjPzZo — Cheryl Brooks (@BabblingBrooksi) October 7, 2026

@Reuters Thank you for highlighting the cost of attacking Israel. Please share it with all of Israel’s enemies at scale. — Alonzo Harris (@HashemMelech048) October 7, 2026

Advertisement

@Reuters Are you showing where Hamas and Gazan civilians celebrated the murder, rape, and kidnapping of Israeli civilians? — Samuel Stern (@RabbiSamStern) October 7, 2026

@Reuters I wonder what happened on October 7th that caused Israel to respond with force. — Josh Pactor 🎗️ (@Josh_Pactor) October 7, 2026

@Reuters Should be a literal parking lot. An actual sea of glass. And it should have happened on the same day Hamas attacked. — Sour Patch Mom ن (@sourpatchlyds) October 7, 2026

@Reuters They missed a few. — Yanny (@yanikmtandere) October 7, 2026

Yeah, Israel left too much standing.

@Reuters You’re absolutely right, that really is a crime. There actually are still houses in the background. — SAF (@SAF_Asimetria) October 7, 2026

@Reuters Reuters wants them 72 virgins too, huh — The Kosher Red Pill (@KosherRedPill) October 7, 2026

@Reuters How about some pictures of brutally murdered Israelis as a reminder? Because if that hadn't happened on Oct. 7th, your picture wouldn't have either. — Freedom Speecher (@SpeecherFreedom) October 7, 2026

@Reuters Let this be a warning to any terrorists who fantasize for even one second about attacking Israel. — Ellie Cohanim (@EllieCohanim) October 7, 2026

@Reuters You didn’t capture the view from inside the tunnels though. — Eli Lebowicz (@EliLebowicz) October 7, 2026

Advertisement

@Reuters You shameless commies deserve every one of these comments. There’s a reason nobody listens to the lying MSM anymore. What a joke. — Crazy Cat Lady (@CCLSATX2) October 7, 2026

It really is shameless.

@Reuters Disgraceful. There are still things atop other things. It should all be level. — 460 Fairlane (@boarhogb24) October 7, 2026

@Reuters The most appropriate response to what they did. May every terrorist find the same fate. — THE PolishMan (@SebelskiChris) October 7, 2026

@Reuters The saddest part about this is the current state of journalism. — Otter Dis World💫🚀 (@NachoSlave777) October 7, 2026

Seriously? This is how they commemorate the third anniversary of October 7? What happened on October 7? They don't even bother to mention it.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.