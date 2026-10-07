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Reuters Posts Three-Hour Video of Gaza City Ruins on the Anniversary of October 7

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 07, 2026 7:00 PM
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Reuters Posts Three-Hour Video of Gaza City Ruins on the Anniversary of October 7
Journalism meme

As you know, Wednesday marks the third anniversary of the slaughter at the Nova music festival in Israel, where Hamas terrorists slaughtered around 1,200 Israeli men, women, and children and took 251 hostages. Reuters chose to mark the solemn anniversary by posting a three-hour video not of the site of the massacre, but of the silent ruins of Gaza City.

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There's an exciting moment about 55 minutes in where someone's iPhone rings. If you're looking for something a little more thrilling, here's a 41-second video of hostages being brought into Gaza on October 7, 2023.

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Yeah, Israel left too much standing.

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It really is shameless.

Seriously? This is how they commemorate the third anniversary of October 7? What happened on October 7? They don't even bother to mention it. 

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics GAZA | HAMAS | ISRAEL | MEDIA BIAS | TERRORISM

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