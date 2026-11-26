The Democrat Party’s favorite illegal alien is finally being deported to a faraway land. Kilmar Abrego-Garcia is not headed to his native El Salvador, but to Spain instead. Hearing the news, a guest on MSNOW jumped at the chance to promote her dearly deported Abrego-Garcia as not only a hero for our country but for the entire planet. Barf!

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Check out this utter insanity. (WATCH)

An MSNOW guest just claimed this is how history will remember Kilmar Abrego-Garcia.



"He is a civil rights leader, a human rights leader, not just in this country, but around the world."



They've actually done it. They've elevated him into the leftist pantheon. pic.twitter.com/xZfpbJJ5lX — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 25, 2026

but they left out "Maryland Dad!"....Sad! — Kevin the Sober Trad Organist (@kevinmacsr) November 25, 2026

Wait, don’t the DNC’s bylaws require that?

Commenters say Abrego-Garcia has all the qualities the Democrat Party looks for in a leader.

Human trafficker. Gang banger. Wife Beater. Civil Rights Icon. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 25, 2026

the human right to be human trafficked? ~ 🤔 — FauxyFoxSATIRE (@FauxyFoxSATIRE) November 26, 2026

As far as I know all he did was commit crimes and look out for his own self-interest — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) November 25, 2026

Leaves you speechless, doesn't it! — Gillian Lacey (@gillian_la9212) November 25, 2026

We’re at a loss for words. Wait, we found one: demented.

Commenters say that, despite his current admirers, Abrego-Garcia will quickly fade from Americans’ memories.

History won't remember Kilmar next week — Media Research Center (@theMRC) November 25, 2026

Who? — Bone Michaels (@BoneFM) November 26, 2026

What's next are they going to build him a statue 🤔 — Marlon East Of The Pecos (@Darksideleader2) November 25, 2026

Rumor has it Van Hollen is working on legislation for a statue — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 25, 2026

If no statue, then at least a painting of himself and ”the Maryland dad” sharing a drink. — DCnfNC (@Dcnfnc1) November 26, 2026

How will history remember this scumbag?

It won't. — Rob Markovitch 🇺🇸 (@MarkovitchRob) November 25, 2026

In other words Sayonara.



He will not be missed — Thomas Einstein (@TEinsteinMD) November 26, 2026

The word you’re looking for is ‘adios.’ He’s Spain-bound, after all.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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