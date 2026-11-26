The Democrat Party’s favorite illegal alien is finally being deported to a faraway land. Kilmar Abrego-Garcia is not headed to his native El Salvador, but to Spain instead. Hearing the news, a guest on MSNOW jumped at the chance to promote her dearly deported Abrego-Garcia as not only a hero for our country but for the entire planet. Barf!
Check out this utter insanity. (WATCH)
An MSNOW guest just claimed this is how history will remember Kilmar Abrego-Garcia.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 25, 2026
"He is a civil rights leader, a human rights leader, not just in this country, but around the world."
They've actually done it. They've elevated him into the leftist pantheon. pic.twitter.com/xZfpbJJ5lX
but they left out "Maryland Dad!"....Sad!— Kevin the Sober Trad Organist (@kevinmacsr) November 25, 2026
Wait, don’t the DNC’s bylaws require that?
Commenters say Abrego-Garcia has all the qualities the Democrat Party looks for in a leader.
Human trafficker. Gang banger. Wife Beater. Civil Rights Icon.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 25, 2026
the human right to be human trafficked? ~ 🤔— FauxyFoxSATIRE (@FauxyFoxSATIRE) November 26, 2026
As far as I know all he did was commit crimes and look out for his own self-interest— Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) November 25, 2026
Leaves you speechless, doesn't it!— Gillian Lacey (@gillian_la9212) November 25, 2026
We’re at a loss for words. Wait, we found one: demented.
Commenters say that, despite his current admirers, Abrego-Garcia will quickly fade from Americans’ memories.
History won't remember Kilmar next week— Media Research Center (@theMRC) November 25, 2026
Who?— Bone Michaels (@BoneFM) November 26, 2026
What's next are they going to build him a statue 🤔— Marlon East Of The Pecos (@Darksideleader2) November 25, 2026
Rumor has it Van Hollen is working on legislation for a statue— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 25, 2026
If no statue, then at least a painting of himself and ”the Maryland dad” sharing a drink.— DCnfNC (@Dcnfnc1) November 26, 2026
How will history remember this scumbag?— Rob Markovitch 🇺🇸 (@MarkovitchRob) November 25, 2026
It won't.
In other words Sayonara.— Thomas Einstein (@TEinsteinMD) November 26, 2026
He will not be missed
The word you’re looking for is ‘adios.’ He’s Spain-bound, after all.
Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.
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