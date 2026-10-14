Jake Tapper Melts Down Over ‘Insinuation’ About Talarico, Forgets Dems Pushed Vance Couch Rumor

Jake Tapper is very offended about J.D. Vance teasing James Talarico being gay.

@jaketapper: We've 'reached a campaign stage' where VP Vance is insinuating Texas candidate James Talarico is gay https://t.co/qAEtLmdQXe — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) October 13, 2026

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Interestingly enough, Jake didn't seem too upset when Democrats were all insinuating Vance had relations with a couch. Apparently, he didn't have such sensitive feelings about that.

@TheLeadCNN @jaketapper James Talarico is NOT gay. He "loves" trans kids of all 6 genders — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) October 14, 2026

He did say that.

@TheLeadCNN @jaketapper Who cares?! — Rebecca Downs ✝️🙏🏻💕✡️ (@RebeccaRoseGold) October 14, 2026

Apparently, Jake is Talarico's new keeper.

@TheLeadCNN @jaketapper You guys spent MONTHS screaming that JD Vance had sex with a couch — a complete fabrication that never existed in his book. Now you’re outraged over a joke? The couch story was a lie. This is just you clutching pearls over standard campaign banter. Hypocrisy isn’t subtle. — MNRangerGirl (@MNJeepGirl77) October 14, 2026

Vance also has a wife and kids who had to hear that nonsense non-stop for weeks. Did Jake give any consideration to them, or does he only care about the fee-fees of Democrats?

@TheLeadCNN @jaketapper Different from insinuating Natalie is having an affair with the president? — Mirjana Hrgovcic (@TetaMiki2) October 14, 2026

Oh, yes. See Natalie is a Republican so she deserves to be mocked and humiliated. In Jake's eyes, Talarico is a righteous Democrat and Jake must go to the mat to defend his honor.

@TheLeadCNN @jaketapper Wait, I thought we wanted people to be gay? — Mary Beth (@redheadedrepub) October 14, 2026

@TheLeadCNN @jaketapper He is Ricky Martin gay. He is in a lavender relationship at the moment but will come out as gay when he is no longer relevant. — Vintage Retweeter (@NikkiBAEley) October 14, 2026

Some people are saying this may be the case. This may or may not be true, but there is the same evidence to support this as there was about Vance 'sleeping' with a couch, and the Democrats were more than happy to repeat that.

@TheLeadCNN @jaketapper Talarico is weird. His whole campaign feels fake. Texans do not want anything to do with Jimmy SIX Genders. It is laughable that Democrats ran this guy in Texas. Soros and Reid Hoffman combined don't have enough money to elect a guy like Talarico in Texas. — T.R. Pecan 🇺🇸 (@twinsisters1836) October 14, 2026

Let's hope that is true.

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@TheLeadCNN @jaketapper It was a joke. It’s a joke that’s been around for awhile. Gay people think it’s funny too. — Ack Teacher (@AckTeacher) October 14, 2026

@TheLeadCNN @jaketapper Oh is it fake outtake time already??? — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) October 14, 2026

Jake is disappointed.

@TheLeadCNN @jaketapper Remember when you insinuated that Biden was lucid? — ClevelandRocks (@cavsfan1983) October 14, 2026

What a joke that was.

@TheLeadCNN @jaketapper My god how did we ever get to this point? https://t.co/R6OusMthFT — Town Moron (@townmoron) October 14, 2026

And big dummy clapping seal Kamala played along in the background. It's (D) different when Dems do it, though.

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