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Jake Tapper Melts Down Over ‘Insinuation’ About Talarico, Forgets Dems Pushed Vance Couch Rumor

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 14, 2026 4:30 PM
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Jake Tapper Melts Down Over ‘Insinuation’ About Talarico, Forgets Dems Pushed Vance Couch Rumor
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Jake Tapper is very offended about J.D. Vance teasing James Talarico being gay.

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Interestingly enough, Jake didn't seem too upset when Democrats were all insinuating Vance had relations with a couch. Apparently, he didn't have such sensitive feelings about that. 

He did say that. 

Apparently, Jake is Talarico's new keeper

Vance also has a wife and kids who had to hear that nonsense non-stop for weeks. Did Jake give any consideration to them, or does he only care about the fee-fees of Democrats?

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Oh, yes. See Natalie is a Republican so she deserves to be mocked and humiliated. In Jake's eyes, Talarico is a righteous Democrat and Jake must go to the mat to defend his honor. 

Some people are saying this may be the case. This may or may not be true, but there is the same evidence to support this as there was about Vance 'sleeping' with a couch, and the Democrats were more than happy to repeat that

Let's hope that is true. 

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Jake is disappointed. 

What a joke that was.

And big dummy clapping seal Kamala played along in the background. It's (D) different when Dems do it, though.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | JAKE TAPPER | JAMES TALARICO | JD VANCE | TEXAS

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