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Vance’s ‘Totally Platonic’ Dig at James Talarico Leaves the Left Screaming ‘Undignified’ (WATCH)

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 13, 2026 6:30 PM
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Vance’s ‘Totally Platonic’ Dig at James Talarico Leaves the Left Screaming ‘Undignified’ (WATCH)
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool

At an event today, a supporter shared their appreciation for our Vice President.

Definitely worth staying until the end.

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Hopefully, after November this guy will go the way of Beto O'Rourke.

CSPAN is very offended apparently.

Also, our hardworking VP wouldn't hide away for two weeks and claim it was the 'flu' either.

Vance never misses.

He really is so smooth.

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Oh, it's very real. Vance will always say what he means. 

Vance is the superhero we deserve.

That would have been perfect. 

He deserves to be recognized.

It was just too good.

If not, he's missing an excellent opportunity. 

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The Never Trumpers are so appalled. 

Oh please. Settle down. 

It was fine when Biden called people 'dog faced pony soldiers' and threatened to beat up people behind the building though.

Time will tell.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | JAMES TALARICO | JD VANCE | NEVER TRUMP

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