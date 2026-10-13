Vance’s ‘Totally Platonic’ Dig at James Talarico Leaves the Left Screaming ‘Undignified’ (WATCH)

At an event today, a supporter shared their appreciation for our Vice President.

Wait for it…😂 — Ajax (@AgSpaniel86685) October 13, 2026

Definitely worth staying until the end.

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JD Vance might have just ended James Talarico's campaign... "I love you too, sir, and in a totally platonic way... I'm the vice president, not James Talarico." 🤣 https://t.co/slcLuwK5ql — Jack (@jackunheard) October 13, 2026

Hopefully, after November this guy will go the way of Beto O'Rourke.

.@VP JD Vance implies U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico (D-TX) is gay: "I love you too, sir. In a totally platonic way, to be clear. I'm the Vice President, not James Talarico." https://t.co/1u5BqG7cD3 — CSPAN (@cspan) October 13, 2026

CSPAN is very offended apparently.

Supporter: "I love you!" JD Vance: "I love you too, sir. In a totally platonic way, to be clear." "I'm the vice president, not James Talarico." 😂 https://t.co/HAAAQWFbrE — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 13, 2026

Also, our hardworking VP wouldn't hide away for two weeks and claim it was the 'flu' either.

AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA! — Karnifex Maximus (@KarnifexMaximus) October 13, 2026

Vance never misses.

Vance is just so good at this — William Wolfe 🇺🇸 (@WilliamWolfe) October 13, 2026

He really is so smooth.

Is this for real. Made me laugh oh i love it soooo much — Rebecca Pickens (@rebepick) October 13, 2026

Oh, it's very real. Vance will always say what he means.

@townhallcom @OldRowSwig https://t.co/ASgQOYLiY1 — Alex De St Germain (@de_stAlex) October 13, 2026

Vance is the superhero we deserve.

@townhallcom @jlaperez59 The jokes just never stop with these guys. Lol. — Julie Dee (@MissJewels2026) October 13, 2026

@townhallcom @OldRowSwig He should’ve just said “no homo” — Boss Hogg 🥃 Bottled in Bond (@LindyBossHogg) October 13, 2026

That would have been perfect.

@townhallcom Bam! Winner! — Louise Anderson (@LGPTA) October 13, 2026

@townhallcom Generational talent — Varangian (@JamesRayno17179) October 13, 2026

He deserves to be recognized.

@realDailyWire JD needs more moments like this. — Case for Normal (@CaseforNormal) October 13, 2026

@realDailyWire https://t.co/DFRIMss5Jy — Güero Monteiro (@IJustDoItForThe) October 13, 2026

It was just too good.

@cspan @VP James Talarico isn’t gay? — Dcm24601 (@dcm24601) October 13, 2026

If not, he's missing an excellent opportunity.

@cspan @VP A shameful remark that is beneath the dignity of the office. — Kevin Osborne (@kevincincinnati) October 13, 2026

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The Never Trumpers are so appalled.

@cspan @VP Cringe to the max. This is the end of his campaign for president. Talk about a Howard Dean moment. Oof. — Steven (@DWade117) October 13, 2026

Oh please. Settle down.

@cspan @VP Just so undignified. This type of playground level taunting should be beneath the office of the Vice President. — SDocker (@schmotdocker) October 13, 2026

It was fine when Biden called people 'dog faced pony soldiers' and threatened to beat up people behind the building though.

@jackunheard That was one of the most Trump-eseque things I've ever seen JD Vance do. God Willing @JDVance is becoming the next Leader America needs!! — Matthew Luke (@Loki_Helmsdeep) October 13, 2026

Time will tell.

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