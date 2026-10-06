Scott Jennings Brings Receipts After CNN Dems Deny Party's Pushing ‘Election Rigging’ Narrative

Republican commentator Scott Jennings is feeling justified. On Monday’s CNN NewsNight, he pointed out the hypocrisy of Democrats claiming Trump is causing doubt in our elections when Democrats have been saying Republicans are going to rig and steal the upcoming midterm elections for months. Democrat adviser Neera Tanden acted incredulous towards the news.

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On Tuesday, Jennings posted the proof for all to see. (WATCH)

TFW you know it’s going in the minute it leaves your hand 🏀 https://t.co/hyVvXZqHKA — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 6, 2026

Bringing the receipts! — JulesLM (@Jlmartin1234) October 6, 2026

Gotta admit, their bold-faced, shameless hypocrisy is impressive! — Brent (@Badger2084) October 6, 2026

Who's playing for 2nd. pic.twitter.com/wCDiizDM0N — Kirk Fauci Hebdo (@endureFort57) October 6, 2026

We were hoping for a slam dunk, but we’ll take a three-pointer. He shoots, he scores!

Here’s House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries also casually pushing his Democrat Party’s ‘rigging’ nonsense. (WATCH)

Neera Tanden skeptically furrowing her brow and asking which Democrats have said Republicans want to rig the election. Must not be familiar with the Democrat leader in the House. "Republicans are going to try to do everything they can to rig the midterm elections." https://t.co/KAEw84mRhB — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 6, 2026

By "rig the election" means to only allow American citizens to vote. — Darren Taylor (@DarrenT45928) October 6, 2026

Discount Obama is such a loser. — Levi Hanford (@TheRealLeviH) October 6, 2026

He wants to be Barack Obama so bad.

Posters are glad Jennings is pushing back on Democrats, even if ‘journalists’ won’t.

And we hate it when the Dems go unchallenged.



Thank you for your service, Lonely Scott. — Golfmulligan (@GolfMulligan) October 6, 2026

And not one of those reporters asked any of those Democrats for proof



Geez I wonder why. — Dug (@duginabox) October 6, 2026

We know why.

Commenters are tired of the faces Tanden always makes when confronted on NewsNight.

Neera always has that confused look as though she has never heard logic before... — Win4723 (@pstc_4723) October 6, 2026

Wow, that’s pretty spot-on.

Posters say the Democrats’ backup conspiracy theory is crumbling as well.

Democrats promised me that if Trump won in 2024 there wouldn't be an election in 2026. Clearly promise made, promise not kept. — David Lasdon (@WTPDavid) October 6, 2026

Also, it was not long ago, the left repeatedly yelled we wouldn't have another election while Trump is in office. — PlaneIsMyHome 🇺🇸 (@PlaneIsMyHome) October 6, 2026

The November elections will go without a hitch, and then Democrats will move on to their next set of lies. Jennings will probably post a video of those when Democrats deny them. The lying never ends.

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

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