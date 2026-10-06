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Scott Jennings Brings Receipts After CNN Dems Deny Party's Pushing ‘Election Rigging’ Narrative

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Oct 06, 2026 9:00 PM
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Scott Jennings Brings Receipts After CNN Dems Deny Party's Pushing ‘Election Rigging’ Narrative
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Republican commentator Scott Jennings is feeling justified. On Monday’s CNN NewsNight, he pointed out the hypocrisy of Democrats claiming Trump is causing doubt in our elections when Democrats have been saying Republicans are going to rig and steal the upcoming midterm elections for months. Democrat adviser Neera Tanden acted incredulous towards the news.

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On Tuesday, Jennings posted the proof for all to see. (WATCH)

We were hoping for a slam dunk, but we’ll take a three-pointer. He shoots, he scores!

Here’s House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries also casually pushing his Democrat Party’s ‘rigging’ nonsense. (WATCH)

He wants to be Barack Obama so bad.

Posters are glad Jennings is pushing back on Democrats, even if ‘journalists’ won’t.

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We know why.

Commenters are tired of the faces Tanden always makes when confronted on NewsNight.

Wow, that’s pretty spot-on.

Posters say the Democrats’ backup conspiracy theory is crumbling as well.

The November elections will go without a hitch, and then Democrats will move on to their next set of lies. Jennings will probably post a video of those when Democrats deny them. The lying never ends.

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CNN | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP | NEERA TANDEN | SCOTT JENNINGS

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