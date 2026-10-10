Waffle House Shames The Weather Channel, Which Deleted Its Hurricane Isaias Post

Waffle House has a reputation for keeping its stores open during severe weather to act as emergency shelters of sorts. They say you can predict how bad a storm is going to be by how many Waffle House locations in the area stay open. Waffle House is taking this responsibility very seriously, and responded to a (now deleted) post by The Weather Channel, which was tracking Hurricane Isais, but not to Waffle House's standards.

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@weatherchannel Hey TWC! Unfortunately, this tracker is inaccurate and an unverified website. Here is our latest status map as of 5:30pm EST. https://t.co/UjlByOYb6d — Waffle House (@WaffleHouse) October 9, 2026

Again, The Weather Channel deleted its post, so it's likely Waffle House had a point.

@WaffleHouse @weatherchannel Waffle House embarrassed the @weatherchannel so bad they deleted the original post. — ChazParker1 (@ChasParker1) October 10, 2026

@WaffleHouse @weatherchannel When @WaffleHouse has to slap the @WeatherChannel during a storm, and TWC then deletes their inaccurate post with no apology, no acknowledgement and no explanation, you know who to trust during a hurricane. #TrustWaffleHouse — Stoat ن 🐸 🥓🇺🇸 🌲 (@StealthyStoat) October 10, 2026

@WaffleHouse @weatherchannel Show me the Waffle House situation room please. — The Food Manufacturing Guy (@TipOfTheBanana) October 10, 2026

@WaffleHouse @weatherchannel Worked hurricane ops for 20+ years and it always calmed me when I arrived at ground zero and could hear the Waffle House generators humming. I would set up my EOC there and give them 24/7 security 🤣🫡🇺🇸🤙🏼 https://t.co/IjbX9ZNMq8 — Rampage1776 (@Rampage17761) October 10, 2026

@WaffleHouse @weatherchannel Props to these guys keeping it open despite the challenges. (In yellow.) https://t.co/NtLutqDto9 — BearFlagFan (@BearFlagFan) October 10, 2026

@WaffleHouse @weatherchannel The Waffle House protective ring around ATL will hold. — Sharpe (@rms95th) October 10, 2026

@WaffleHouse @weatherchannel More reliable weather coverage from Waffle House — Combat Sleeping (@CombatSleeping) October 10, 2026

@WaffleHouse @weatherchannel Holy shit, WaffleHouse has their own weather tracking? — FROTHY (@FROTHYanusJUICE) October 10, 2026

@WaffleHouse @weatherchannel Waffle House shaming TWC into obscurity. — 🇺🇸 Stan House 🇺🇸 (@srh1776) October 10, 2026

@WaffleHouse @weatherchannel Wife is outside Rucker hunkered down. Told her to check with Waffle House whether she should bug out. — WTF would I use my real name (@Whynotbeme2021) October 10, 2026

@WaffleHouse @weatherchannel Never mess with the Waffle House when it comes to weather. — Christopher (@chrisleewhite) October 10, 2026

@WaffleHouse @weatherchannel WaHo. Better food than @CrackerBarrel, better fights than the @ufc, and better weather models than the @weatherchannel. — Jonathan Cash (@jonathanlcash) October 10, 2026

@WaffleHouse @weatherchannel Waffle storm update https://t.co/43zPOBF05K — Crash Override ✝️🇺🇸🍁🎃🥡♒️ (@cash_override) October 10, 2026

@WaffleHouse @weatherchannel Now that's really smothered & covered. Thanks for sharing this status. #Isaías — Bob's Yeruncle (@AccttempsBob) October 9, 2026

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@WaffleHouse @weatherchannel Jim Cantore knows what’s up…. https://t.co/OH5NsBPdvG — LJH1141 (@LJH11411) October 10, 2026

@WaffleHouse @weatherchannel Put TWC in its place! Also can I get a Texas bacon egg and cheese melt with double extra bacon and hashbrowns peppered and country. — Manning (@DearestJohnny44) October 10, 2026

Someone asked @grok to pull up The Weather Channel's original post, but once it's deleted, it's gone for good.

@WaffleHouse @weatherchannel We need a link @WaffleHouse, seriously 😂 — M 🛩 (@jet__driver) October 9, 2026

@WaffleHouse @weatherchannel Bro make this an app — Daniel (@WarDanEagle620) October 10, 2026

Stay safe out there.

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