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Waffle House Shames The Weather Channel, Which Deleted Its Hurricane Isaias Post

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 10, 2026 3:30 PM
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Waffle House Shames The Weather Channel, Which Deleted Its Hurricane Isaias Post
AP Photo/Chuck Burton

Waffle House has a reputation for keeping its stores open during severe weather to act as emergency shelters of sorts. They say you can predict how bad a storm is going to be by how many Waffle House locations in the area stay open. Waffle House is taking this responsibility very seriously, and responded to a (now deleted) post by The Weather Channel, which was tracking Hurricane Isais, but not to Waffle House's standards.

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Again, The Weather Channel deleted its post, so it's likely Waffle House had a point.

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Someone asked @grok to pull up The Weather Channel's original post, but once it's deleted, it's gone for good. 

Stay safe out there.

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News Topics FLORIDA | CLIMATE CHANGE

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