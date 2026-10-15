Journalist Will Never Understand Why Those Married to Immigrants Hate Immigrants

We sincerely believe Stella here when she says that she'll never understand why people who are married to immigrants, such as President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, hate immigrants. She'll never understand because she's obviously too thick-headed to differentiate between immigrants and illegal immigration, or to understand that following the nation's immigration laws does not equal "hating immigrants." Usha Vance isn't even an immigrant — she was born in San Diego.

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I will never understand why people who are married to immigrants hate immigrants. Take Donald Trump and JD Vance, for example.., — Stella (@ItsStella_4) October 15, 2026

@ItsStella_4 Yes, you're very stupid. — JWF (@JammieWF) October 15, 2026

@ItsStella_4 Well, you're dumb, and your conclusions are wrong. — Chica'sBailBonds (@IrinaMoises) October 15, 2026

@ItsStella_4 There are immigrants, and there are illegals. Wouldn't it be great if you libs could understand the difference? — LonestarMAGA (@ElbertMonroe16) October 15, 2026

@ItsStella_4 Another lefty pretending that you don’t know the difference between legal and illegal immigration. What a surprise. — BlackCat (@BlackCatsRule7) October 15, 2026

@ItsStella_4 They don't hate immigrants. They want to deport illegal immigrants and stop the gravy train for them. — Othniel (@FireTestsGold) October 15, 2026

@ItsStella_4 It is quite simple, here illegally vs here legally, I am so happy I could help you understand it. — Blaise Grenke (@BlaiseGrenke) October 15, 2026

@ItsStella_4 It would seem that President Trump and Vice President Vance actually like immigrants. — Choose Life (@CaitieCat1877) October 15, 2026

@ItsStella_4 I’m sure you’re educated. Don’t act so stupid — shawn harris (@shawn73801) October 15, 2026

@ItsStella_4 I will never understand how liberal white women get "I hate immigrants" from "illegal aliens need to immigrate in a manner prescribed by law." — 🐘Actual AntiFascist (@katarucreator) October 15, 2026

@ItsStella_4 There's a huge distinction between legal and illegal immigration. Maybe you can spot it. — Hayes West (@HayesKWest) October 15, 2026

@ItsStella_4 I will never understand why people intentionally ignore the difference between legal immigrants and illegal aliens. — Schmidty (@schmidt1333) October 15, 2026

@ItsStella_4 It's astonishing how after having it explained to them countless times, the left is still unable to understand the difference between illegal and legal. Are they unintelligent, propagandized, incredibly obtuse, or all three? — Pale Nimbus (@PaleNimbusX) October 15, 2026

@ItsStella_4 For people who claim to be the smartest people in the room, y'all say some really dumb things. Or, is it intentional misrepresention? — rpmcmurphy (@WhereIs10Am) October 15, 2026

@ItsStella_4 None of us hate immigrants, you have a hearing problem. We don't like laws being blatantly ignored like y'all love to do. Use that brain cell that you have for once. — Oside49er (@Oside49er) October 15, 2026

@ItsStella_4 Maybe because they're following the law? You know, immigrated legally. https://t.co/KoErOapK9D — Big J (@Jeremy31098411) October 15, 2026

@ItsStella_4 They don’t hate immigrants. You’ve been lied to. Your choice to keep believing the nonsense they tell you to believe. Hope someday you actually start thinking and researching for yourself. It’s truly liberating. — Packerbacker (@rgk21969) October 15, 2026

@ItsStella_4 You begin from a false assumption because you’ve let your ideology break you. My sympathies — Russell Schaefer (@HalfTheMan63) October 15, 2026

@ItsStella_4 You should ask legal immigrants what THEY think about illegal immigrants. But you won't because what you'll hear won't fit with your bullshit narratives. — Chi-town Prophet (@ChgoProphet66) October 15, 2026

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@ItsStella_4 Read that stupid fucking statement again. "People who are married to immigrants hate immigrants". How much hard time did you do at the Quality Learing Center? — KeithG Central New Jersey (@KeithCNJ) October 15, 2026

@ItsStella_4 I’ll say this clearly , so your pea brain can understand: no one hates immigrants, illegal immigrants need to be removed, because they broke our laws coming here. It is a disgrace to the legal immigrants who waited patiently to come here — Scott Soren (@ScottSoren10) October 15, 2026

@ItsStella_4 You understand. — deedee (@granniedeee) October 15, 2026

She understands. She's just pretending not to understand. She just thought her post was profound somehow.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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