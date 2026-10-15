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Journalist Will Never Understand Why Those Married to Immigrants Hate Immigrants

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 15, 2026 10:00 PM
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Journalist Will Never Understand Why Those Married to Immigrants Hate Immigrants
Fuzzy Chimp

We sincerely believe Stella here when she says that she'll never understand why people who are married to immigrants, such as President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, hate immigrants. She'll never understand because she's obviously too thick-headed to differentiate between immigrants and illegal immigration, or to understand that following the nation's immigration laws does not equal "hating immigrants." Usha Vance isn't even an immigrant — she was born in San Diego.

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She understands. She's just pretending not to understand. She just thought her post was profound somehow. 

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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News Topics DONALD TRUMP | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | JD VANCE | USHA VANCE

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