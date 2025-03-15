Tammy Baldwin Calls CR Spending Bill She Voted for in December a 'Slush Fund' for Musk and Trump

The Democrats are in disarray. Once again.

This time, they're mad -- really mad -- at Chuck Schumer for voting in favor of the GOP's spending bill. Van Jones went on CNN to talk about the 'eruption' of anger and Kyrsten Sinema is lighting up Democrats over their filibuster hypocrisy.

One of the Democrats who voted against the spending bill was Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin.

Watch as she tries (and fails) to explain why:

Slush fund for Elon Musk and Donald Trump?



You are damn right I am against that. pic.twitter.com/ERm9VyISSM — Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) March 14, 2025

A slush fund for the two billionaires?

Does she realize how stupid that argument sounds?

Wait until you hear what USAID was meant to be. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) March 15, 2025

That's (D)ifferent.

You should have stopped with the first sentence....Republicans control it all. You will not be involved in governance for the next four years toots. — Matthew S Harrison (@MatthewSHarriso) March 15, 2025

Thank goodness.

"Slush fund" seems to be the democrat catchphrase for the week. Tell us about this "slush fund". Where is it deposited? What do you think it will be used for? Has there ever been a bigger slush fund than your USAID? Please clarify. — Il Divo-The Hippocratic Oaf (@HenryPierzchala) March 15, 2025

She will not clarify.

But you didn’t have any problem with USAID being used by Congress people and senators, as well as the CIA & despots around the world?



I think I’m gonna start running your name through @datareuplican NGO powerful search tool — Mitt🧤Romney is a Hologram (@GlennWhite1) March 14, 2025

Might be a good idea.

"slush fund"?



Do any of you think for yourself?



Or just repeat the daily Dem-O-Memo talking points? pic.twitter.com/j2U4279Ves — Individual Liberty 2.0🍁#MAGA (@Richard13844184) March 14, 2025

They keep repeating the talking points.

It's all they've got.

The funding resolution is the same exact resolution as the ones you all voted yes on in September, December and January. — Rose Griswold (@Tinybird333) March 15, 2025

So it was a slush fund in September, December, and January.

Tammy's rules.

Offs another one.

Who is telling you people to hold tiny awkward mics while filming yourselves in inconvenience locations? https://t.co/JBvPdsqyOx — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) March 15, 2025

They should keep listening to that person.

This lady voted for trillions in green slush fund for unelected bureaucrats to dole out to campaign donors and allies like Stacey Abrams.



This nonsense is why they have a 21% approval rating. https://t.co/J8n2jbd8ER — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 15, 2025

Maybe they're hoping to get to single digits.

After years of refusing to work with Republicans the dems still refuse to acknowledge the great moves Trump is making for our country or to work with him to stop our march to destruction. AND THEN they complain when Trump goes pushes forward without them. https://t.co/Avge56LRR6 — James Fixer (@habeling7878) March 15, 2025

It's the game they play every single time.

“Slush Fund” echo chamber of astroturfed messaging that makes no sense. Must be a @dnc idea 🤣 https://t.co/kkzlnYZb9P — Stop Repeating History (@PoliticalGaffe) March 14, 2025

David Hogg's doing a great job!

Slush fund? Prove it or stay quiet, as I don’t recall you or any Democratic Senator condemning @JoeBiden for any of the money he pushed to Ukraine or money the Biden crime family raked in. https://t.co/ok5GhCuK4u — Jimmy “The Neck” (@jimmy_the_neck) March 15, 2025

Media are so fond of saying President Trump and Elon Musk make claims 'without evidence' and yet there they are, not making the same accusation against Senator Baldwin.