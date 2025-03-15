Trans Democrat Describes Pregnancy Resource Centers as Extremist and Patriarchal
Hissy Fit Alert! Tim Miller Engages in Some MAJOR Projection Over Chuck Schumer's...
Voice of America Puts All Its Journalists on Administrative Leave
Hey South Africa Come On Down! You're the Next Contestant ON FA and...
Gwen Walz’s Cringe Video Goes Viral, Proving Melania’s Elegance Is a National Treasure
NCAAP and Others Rally to Defend VA Track Runner Charged With Assault After...
VIP
Potty-Mouthed Politicians: America’s Leaders Need to Wash Their Mouths Out with Soap
Minnesota Republicans Move to Classify TDS as a Mental Illness
Milwaukee's Bleeding-Heart Paper Spins a Sob Story for a Deported Mom Caught in...
Only the Lonely: BBC Shares Film Highlighting the Plight of Migrant Workers and...
VIP
Midterm ‘Moderates’: Dems Will Market 'Middle of the Road' Candidates Who Are Radical...
The New Hotness: Keying Swastikas Into Cybertrucks
Feel the Tolerance Oozing From This Crazed Lefty As She Tells DOGE Supporters...
Watch Dr. Lena Wen Admit COVID 'Conspiracy Theorists' She Wanted to Imprison at...

Tammy Baldwin Calls CR Spending Bill She Voted for in December a 'Slush Fund' for Musk and Trump

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on March 15, 2025
Twitter

The Democrats are in disarray. Once again.

This time, they're mad -- really mad -- at Chuck Schumer for voting in favor of the GOP's spending bill. Van Jones went on CNN to talk about the 'eruption' of anger and Kyrsten Sinema is lighting up Democrats over their filibuster hypocrisy.

Advertisement

One of the Democrats who voted against the spending bill was Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin.

Watch as she tries (and fails) to explain why:

A slush fund for the two billionaires?

Does she realize how stupid that argument sounds?

That's (D)ifferent.

Thank goodness.

She will not clarify.

Recommended

NCAAP and Others Rally to Defend VA Track Runner Charged With Assault After Bashing Opponent With Baton
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Might be a good idea.

They keep repeating the talking points.

It's all they've got.

So it was a slush fund in September, December, and January.

Tammy's rules.

They should keep listening to that person.

Maybe they're hoping to get to single digits.

Advertisement

It's the game they play every single time.

David Hogg's doing a great job!

Media are so fond of saying President Trump and Elon Musk make claims 'without evidence' and yet there they are, not making the same accusation against Senator Baldwin.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK SENATE SENATE DEMOCRATS SPENDING SPENDING BILL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NCAAP and Others Rally to Defend VA Track Runner Charged With Assault After Bashing Opponent With Baton
Amy Curtis
Hey South Africa Come On Down! You're the Next Contestant ON FA and FO With Your Host Donald Trump
Eric V.
Hissy Fit Alert! Tim Miller Engages in Some MAJOR Projection Over Chuck Schumer's CR Bill Capitulation
Amy Curtis
Voice of America Puts All Its Journalists on Administrative Leave
Brett T.
Gwen Walz’s Cringe Video Goes Viral, Proving Melania’s Elegance Is a National Treasure
justmindy
Trans Democrat Describes Pregnancy Resource Centers as Extremist and Patriarchal
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
NCAAP and Others Rally to Defend VA Track Runner Charged With Assault After Bashing Opponent With Baton Amy Curtis
Advertisement