Van Jones: Democrat Volcanic Eruption of Rage Over Chuck Schumer's GOP Spending Bill Vote

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:50 AM on March 15, 2025
Townhall Media

Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer of New York is under fire from his own team. It’s all because he did the right thing for his country and his party by voting for a GOP spending bill to avoid a government shutdown. What was he thinking?! Democrat political analyst Van Jones, like the vast majority of his fellow Democrats, is blinded from this truth by his hatred of President Donald Trump. He went on CNN Friday night to vent.

Here’s a short excerpt. (READ)

DEMS IN DISARRAY: Van Jones says there’s a "volcanic eruption of outrage” from Democrats at Chuck Schumer:

"I've never seen this level of volcanic anger at a Democrat, ever."

"There's an emotional need to stop Donald Trump and Elon Musk from running over this party. And I think Chuck Schumer has radically misread the room."

Let them fight.

Here’s the full rant. (WATCH)

The poster’s right. Schumer decided to save his party a humiliating defeat weeks down the road. The Dems are too blinded to see it.

On top of this, support for Trump and DOGE far outpaces the meager support his party has in the polls. Commenters see this.

Schumer is getting lambasted for doing something smart. It's just the latest illogical thing we’ve seen the Dem Party do. Commenters are loving the fallout.

Van Jones siding with emotions over logic and substance explains just about everything wrong with the Democrat Party right now. Emotional victories are worthless and fleeting. Meanwhile, Trump is stacking up real wins that will have long-lasting implications for our country. Dems will have nothing.

Tags: BUDGET CHUCK SCHUMER CNN DONALD TRUMP ERIN BURNETT SENATE DEMOCRATS

