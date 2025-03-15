Van Jones: Democrat Volcanic Eruption of Rage Over Chuck Schumer's GOP Spending Bill Vote

Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer of New York is under fire from his own team. It’s all because he did the right thing for his country and his party by voting for a GOP spending bill to avoid a government shutdown. What was he thinking?! Democrat political analyst Van Jones, like the vast majority of his fellow Democrats, is blinded from this truth by his hatred of President Donald Trump. He went on CNN Friday night to vent.

Here’s a short excerpt. (READ)

DEMS IN DISARRAY: Van Jones says there’s a "volcanic eruption of outrage” from Democrats at Chuck Schumer: "I've never seen this level of volcanic anger at a Democrat, ever." "There's an emotional need to stop Donald Trump and Elon Musk from running over this party. And I think Chuck Schumer has radically misread the room." Let them fight.

Here’s the full rant. (WATCH)

🚨DEMS IN DISARRAY: Van Jones says there’s a "volcanic eruption of outrage” from Democrats at Chuck Schumer:



"I've never seen this level of volcanic anger at a Democrat, ever."



"There's an emotional need to stop Donald Trump and Elon Musk from running over this party. And I… pic.twitter.com/mYfPmbNUca — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 15, 2025

Schumer was right, dragging out weeks of shut down to cave would be more humiliating and doom the party in the midterms. A day of eating crow is better than weeks.

Trump and Musk would love a shut down.

Trump has broken the Dems. — Dirtroadphilosopher (@Dirtroadphil) March 15, 2025

The poster’s right. Schumer decided to save his party a humiliating defeat weeks down the road. The Dems are too blinded to see it.

On top of this, support for Trump and DOGE far outpaces the meager support his party has in the polls. Commenters see this.

I think Schumer realizes how much support Trump and DOGE especially have right now with American party. People like Van Jones is reading the room wrong. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) March 15, 2025

This exemplifies the trap Dems are in



Any move to cooperate with Trump or get on the right side of unpopular issues will put a Dem under withering attack from the base — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 15, 2025

It’s a no win situation. Go against Trump and public is mad.



Agree with Trump & the zealots in the party will attack you. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) March 15, 2025

Schumer is getting lambasted for doing something smart. It's just the latest illogical thing we’ve seen the Dem Party do. Commenters are loving the fallout.

Nothing like watching Democrats implode because one of them accidentally did something logical.



Pass the popcorn. — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) March 15, 2025

"an emotional need to stop Donald Trump and Elon Musk" 🤣 No way they ever win a major election again. — Gideon Rex (@GideonRexWrites) March 15, 2025

That was hysterical. Muh emotions 😂 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 15, 2025

They are their own worst enemy at this point — ThēPrìcklyThìstle (@TheeThistle) March 15, 2025

Van Jones siding with emotions over logic and substance explains just about everything wrong with the Democrat Party right now. Emotional victories are worthless and fleeting. Meanwhile, Trump is stacking up real wins that will have long-lasting implications for our country. Dems will have nothing.