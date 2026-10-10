DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Doing the Rig Jig: Dem Elizabeth Warren Does ‘Election Denial’ Dance As Gloomy Midterms Loom

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Oct 10, 2026 7:30 PM
Advertisement
Doing the Rig Jig: Dem Elizabeth Warren Does ‘Election Denial’ Dance As Gloomy Midterms Loom
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Democrats have been railing against election denial for years despite being okay with the ‘undermining’ practice when their side does it. With the midterm elections looming, Democrats are out in force claiming that President Donald Trump and Republicans are going to either interfere with the November elections or (gasp) cheat.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

Elizabeth Warren says Trump views trying to "cheat" or "disrupt" the elections as the best chance for Republicans to win.

"I worry about election interference."

The 'Republicans are going to try to cheat' message has become more and more prominent as the midterms draw near.

Not very long ago, this type of rhetoric was considered A Grave Threat To Democracy™️

Democrats tried to disrupt the 2016 Electoral College vote. Despite saying America has had secure elections in the past, they’re all screaming that they can be rigged by Trump now. Here’s Warren on the election-denying warpath. (WATCH)

But only when the other side does it.

Posters wonder how anyone can trust Warren after endorsing a Nazi for office in Maine. 

Recommended
Manlet MI Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed Mocks Dave Portnoy’s Body After Being Called a Terrorist Just Mindy NY Candidate Rallies for Release of Illegal Alien Felon: 'Cruelty Cannot Be Our National Ethos' Brett T.
Advertisement

Not really. The famously fake ‘Native American’ has always been a punchline.

Commenters say Democrats only trust election results that show they’ve won. Otherwise, the election must have been rigged.

That’s the prevailing theory. Democrats see an election disaster ahead for their party, and they’re already hard at work on their false narrative to explain away their losses. We’ll see. Election Day is November 3.

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure. 

Help us continue to call out these lies by joining Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP | ELIZABETH WARREN | VOTER ID | ELECTION INTEGRITY

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Manlet MI Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed Mocks Dave Portnoy’s Body After Being Called a Terrorist

Manlet MI Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed Mocks Dave Portnoy’s Body After Being Called a Terrorist

Just Mindy
NY Candidate Rallies for Release of Illegal Alien Felon: 'Cruelty Cannot Be Our National Ethos'

NY Candidate Rallies for Release of Illegal Alien Felon: 'Cruelty Cannot Be Our National Ethos'

Brett T.
Brian Stelter Says Nuked ABC News Hit Piece on Trump’s Sons Was ‘Posted Prematurely’

Brian Stelter Says Nuked ABC News Hit Piece on Trump’s Sons Was ‘Posted Prematurely’

Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy: Hilarious Political Commentary &amp; Current Events Videos