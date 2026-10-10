Doing the Rig Jig: Dem Elizabeth Warren Does ‘Election Denial’ Dance As Gloomy Midterms Loom

Democrats have been railing against election denial for years despite being okay with the ‘undermining’ practice when their side does it. With the midterm elections looming, Democrats are out in force claiming that President Donald Trump and Republicans are going to either interfere with the November elections or (gasp) cheat.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

Elizabeth Warren says Trump views trying to "cheat" or "disrupt" the elections as the best chance for Republicans to win. "I worry about election interference." The 'Republicans are going to try to cheat' message has become more and more prominent as the midterms draw near. Not very long ago, this type of rhetoric was considered A Grave Threat To Democracy™️

Democrats tried to disrupt the 2016 Electoral College vote. Despite saying America has had secure elections in the past, they’re all screaming that they can be rigged by Trump now. Here’s Warren on the election-denying warpath. (WATCH)

Elizabeth Warren says Trump views trying to

"cheat" or "disrupt" the elections as the best chance for Republicans to win.



"I worry about election interference."



The 'Republicans are going to try to cheat' message has become more and more prominent as the midterms draw near.… pic.twitter.com/xM7MVz7Ef3 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 10, 2026

Also Warren: Our elections are safe. We don’t need voter ID. — geek en vogue (@geekenvogue) October 10, 2026

Yep, the democrats says election denying is bad. — Jason (@rialbj1) October 10, 2026

But only when the other side does it.

Posters wonder how anyone can trust Warren after endorsing a Nazi for office in Maine.

After the Platner endorsement, does anyone take @SenWarren seriously? — Robert Miller (@rjnwmill) October 10, 2026

Did anyone take her seriously even before the planter endorsement? — Corey (@Corey0981074461) October 10, 2026

Not really. The famously fake ‘Native American’ has always been a punchline.

Commenters say Democrats only trust election results that show they’ve won. Otherwise, the election must have been rigged.

Democrats cast doubt on elections unless they win. Then they immediately denounce questioning the results of an election. Until the next election season, when they start casting doubt on elections again. — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 10, 2026

It's everywhere right now.



I'm not sure their internals are so good. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 10, 2026

Yep, so much complaining makes one suspect that their internal polling is not painting a pretty picture. — Clementine (@michaelbrownse5) October 10, 2026

This will be their theme when the mid-terms go bust for Dems. — Joel O’Bryan (@JoelOBryanPhD) October 10, 2026

That’s the prevailing theory. Democrats see an election disaster ahead for their party, and they’re already hard at work on their false narrative to explain away their losses. We’ll see. Election Day is November 3.

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure.

Help us continue to call out these lies by joining Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.