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Cheater Theater: MN AG Keith Ellison Says Dems Need to Flood Streets After GOP Rigs Midterms

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Oct 08, 2026 12:45 AM
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Cheater Theater: MN AG Keith Ellison Says Dems Need to Flood Streets After GOP Rigs Midterms
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We’ve been told for years by ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats that casting doubt on the validity of elections is a threat to democracy. Our nation’s elections are secure, or so we’ve been told on what feels like an endless loop for the last several years. But now that Democrats fear elections are slipping away despite ‘truthful’ polls that say they’ll win going away, out come accusations that President Donald Trump and Republicans are somehow going to cheat their way to victory in the midterms. Minnesota’s Attorney General Keith Ellison is touring podcasts pushing this fake narrative.

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Here’s more. (READ)

Keith Ellison says Republicans mean to cheat in the midterms, and people should be "ready to protest, take to the streets."

"Don't act like, oh, they couldn't mean that. They mean it...So be ready to get your dukes up."

"I'm one who believes in peaceful protest, First Amendment."

"But if they try to take our vote away, we should absolutely be in the street. And I'll be right out there with everybody else."

So the sitting Minnesota AG is casting doubts on the legitimacy of the election before a vote is counted and warning about firing up street mobilization in response.

Not too long ago, this kind of rhetoric was deemed by Democrats as A Threat To Democracy -- but now it's just boilerplate Democrat.

Ellison and Democrats want unrest and violence if they don’t win the offices they feel entitled to. (WATCH)

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Nope, it sure doesn’t.

Commenters say they've been told in the past that comments like Ellison's about our elections were treacherous. Of course, there’s a major (D)instinction many aren’t accounting for.

Based on what, you say? Yep, there’s nothing.

Posters say Democrat officials are looking at their internal polls and they’re not looking good. So, they’re already riling up their base in preparation for losses.

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Yes, and they’ll accuse Republicans of rigging the elections and then blame them for all the resulting violence and chaos.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP | ELECTION INTEGRITY | KEITH ELLISON | REPUBLICAN PARTY

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