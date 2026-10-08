Cheater Theater: MN AG Keith Ellison Says Dems Need to Flood Streets After GOP Rigs Midterms

We’ve been told for years by ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats that casting doubt on the validity of elections is a threat to democracy. Our nation’s elections are secure, or so we’ve been told on what feels like an endless loop for the last several years. But now that Democrats fear elections are slipping away despite ‘truthful’ polls that say they’ll win going away, out come accusations that President Donald Trump and Republicans are somehow going to cheat their way to victory in the midterms. Minnesota’s Attorney General Keith Ellison is touring podcasts pushing this fake narrative.

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Keith Ellison says Republicans mean to cheat in the midterms, and people should be "ready to protest, take to the streets." "Don't act like, oh, they couldn't mean that. They mean it...So be ready to get your dukes up." "I'm one who believes in peaceful protest, First Amendment." "But if they try to take our vote away, we should absolutely be in the street. And I'll be right out there with everybody else." So the sitting Minnesota AG is casting doubts on the legitimacy of the election before a vote is counted and warning about firing up street mobilization in response. Not too long ago, this kind of rhetoric was deemed by Democrats as A Threat To Democracy -- but now it's just boilerplate Democrat.

Ellison and Democrats want unrest and violence if they don’t win the offices they feel entitled to. (WATCH)

Keith Ellison says Republicans mean to cheat in the midterms, and people should be "ready to protest, take to the streets." "Don't act like, oh, they couldn't mean that. They mean it...So be ready to get your dukes up." "I'm one who believes in peaceful protest, First… https://t.co/syKcpJ6iJg — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 7, 2026

Doesn't sound like someone expecting a landslide. — Red Leg (@RedLeg1) October 8, 2026

Nope, it sure doesn’t.

Commenters say they've been told in the past that comments like Ellison's about our elections were treacherous. Of course, there’s a major (D)instinction many aren’t accounting for.

I was under the impression that this kind of talk was treasonous — Wifejak Enjoyer (Cat Respecter) (@Aesthetic50c) October 7, 2026

It's okay when they do it 🤷🏻 — Marlon East Of The Pecos (@Darksideleader2) October 7, 2026

Very (D)ifferent — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 7, 2026

Based on what? They just make stuff up. I think they want chaos. He's the worst. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) October 7, 2026

Based on what, you say? Yep, there’s nothing.

Posters say Democrat officials are looking at their internal polls and they’re not looking good. So, they’re already riling up their base in preparation for losses.

Democrats have seen the early data, and they know they're going to lose. This is why they're trying to mentally prepare people for it. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) October 7, 2026

I tend to give some weight to the idea that their internals are in no way matching the public polls.



They are doing a whole lot of screeching about cheating and rigging of late. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 7, 2026

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It's hilarious that they are completely against election security



And in the same breath will complain Trump is going to cheat



This is why liberals are unhinged lunatics



They try to hold both sides of every argument — August West 🇺🇸 (@RondureGyre) October 7, 2026

Not mentally prepare for loss they are encouraging their insects to not accept the election results and to “get their dukes up”

A clear call for violence. — Hadenough2 (@Hadenough23) October 8, 2026

Yes, and they’ll accuse Republicans of rigging the elections and then blame them for all the resulting violence and chaos.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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