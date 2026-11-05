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Dread and Circuses: Jonathan Turley and Byron Donalds Agree Dems Will Clown Out on Impeachment

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Nov 05, 2026 3:55 AM
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Dread and Circuses: Jonathan Turley and Byron Donalds Agree Dems Will Clown Out on Impeachment
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Democrats may claim they ran on affordability for the midterms, but that facade dropped on Tuesday night as it became clear they would regain control of both the House and Senate. Democrats have always had one goal on their dark minds and black hearts: retribution. Yes, they’re going to use the next two years to go after President Donald Trump with pointless impeachment hearings and endless investigations.

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Here’s more. (READ)

Legal expert Jonathan Turley says buyer's remorse is about to sweep America after Democrats' blue tsunami because they will TURN TO IMPEACHMENT and WEAPONIZATION after nothing gets passed

"[DSA wing] will have oversize power in Congress. THIS WILL BE A TRAINWRECK...they don't have the votes to move these reforms. That's the reason they'll turn to investigations and impeachments."

"People are gonna realize they didn't offer any actual, constructive ideas about how to improve the economy."

He's right. Democrats ran on affordability. Now they WILL hold the gavels, and the left is already pushing for subpoenas!

Trump holds the veto pen, so ANY socialist agenda goes nowhere.

Then the Dems will put on a circus.

This is the opportunity to expose them before 2028.

Jonathan Turley knows Democrats can’t help themselves. (WATCH)

Yes, they think that’s why they were given power again.

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Republican Florida Governor-Elect Byron Donalds says Americans voted for Democrats because they actually believed the party wants to lower food and gas prices. So silly. (WATCH)

(post continues) ...Gas prices are going to come down from President Trump scoring victory in Iran and fully pulling out, and Democrats are going to run a total nationwide CIRCUS of hearings and lawfare.

Circus? Democrats have an unlimited number of clowns to turn Capitol Hill into one.

One poster doubts Democrats would forsake voters to seek revenge on Trump. Of course, Election Night receipts prove otherwise.

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Democrats are going to have a hard time passing their agenda with Trump’s veto power. They’re going to be even more insufferable than usual since they think voters mandated impeachments and more. They’ll do nothing to help Americans.

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are obstructing President Trump's agenda and ignoring the will of the people.

Help us expose out-of-control judges determined to halt President Trump's mandate for change. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP | JONATHAN TURLEY | ADAM SCHIFF | BYRON DONALDS

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