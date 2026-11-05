Dread and Circuses: Jonathan Turley and Byron Donalds Agree Dems Will Clown Out on Impeachment

Democrats may claim they ran on affordability for the midterms, but that facade dropped on Tuesday night as it became clear they would regain control of both the House and Senate. Democrats have always had one goal on their dark minds and black hearts: retribution. Yes, they’re going to use the next two years to go after President Donald Trump with pointless impeachment hearings and endless investigations.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

Legal expert Jonathan Turley says buyer's remorse is about to sweep America after Democrats' blue tsunami because they will TURN TO IMPEACHMENT and WEAPONIZATION after nothing gets passed "[DSA wing] will have oversize power in Congress. THIS WILL BE A TRAINWRECK...they don't have the votes to move these reforms. That's the reason they'll turn to investigations and impeachments." "People are gonna realize they didn't offer any actual, constructive ideas about how to improve the economy." He's right. Democrats ran on affordability. Now they WILL hold the gavels, and the left is already pushing for subpoenas! Trump holds the veto pen, so ANY socialist agenda goes nowhere. Then the Dems will put on a circus. This is the opportunity to expose them before 2028.

Jonathan Turley knows Democrats can’t help themselves. (WATCH)

🚨 JUST IN: Legal expert Jonathan Turley says buyer's remorse is about to sweep America after Democrats' blue tsunami because they will TURN TO IMPEACHMENT and WEAPONIZATION after nothing gets passed



"[DSA wing] will have oversize power in Congress. THIS WILL BE A… pic.twitter.com/A8XwrQ7feF — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 5, 2026

Turley says buyer's remorse is coming if Democrats go straight to impeachment. They just won on prices. Do they really want to spend the first year on hearings? — RobinHood (@RobinWa06521309) November 5, 2026

Yes, they think that’s why they were given power again.

Republican Florida Governor-Elect Byron Donalds says Americans voted for Democrats because they actually believed the party wants to lower food and gas prices. So silly. (WATCH)

🚨 NOW: Florida Governor-elect Byron Donalds says Democrats are about to SCREW UP and OVER-REACH, big time



"As I traveled Florida, voters are NOT interested in impeachments and subpoenas. They want gas prices down and grocery prices down."



"Democrats ARE going to over reach."… pic.twitter.com/0Funl2pTRc — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 5, 2026

(post continues) ...Gas prices are going to come down from President Trump scoring victory in Iran and fully pulling out, and Democrats are going to run a total nationwide CIRCUS of hearings and lawfare.

Circus? Democrats have an unlimited number of clowns to turn Capitol Hill into one.

One poster doubts Democrats would forsake voters to seek revenge on Trump. Of course, Election Night receipts prove otherwise.

True. Adam Schiff has spoken many times that their goal, If they get Midterm power, is IMPEACHMENT OVER AND OVER. They want President Trump in jail and that is their one and only goal for the next 2 years. — Fighting for freedom 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@schtz62_nancy) November 5, 2026

Probably not tbh.



Impeachment: They risk looking vengeful to swing voters & w/ Trump out of the way, JD Vance and others gets to spend two years rehabbing GOP reputation.

No impeachment: 2028 also becomes a referendum on Trump, and swings to dems even if the "wave" doesn't hold. — Katie Rogers-Smith (@AngryCroissant_) November 5, 2026

Advertisement

Yep it was never about affordability pic.twitter.com/3t5cic0xRQ — BLT (@BLT21_) November 5, 2026

Hmm, many Dems talking about subpoenas already and they have discussed articles of impeachment for months. The hate consumes them ..don’t think they care about how they look?! It’s just going to be a clown show because they don’t have enough votes to do anything. — Sara 🇺🇸🇺🇸✝️ 🪻🌺🌼 (@SaraBar52033493) November 5, 2026

I have heard, seen and read at least a dozen calls for the subpoenas, impeachment and investigations within 24 hours. Not a single word on the economy or reducing costs.



More disgraceful government — Arthur Cooper (@artman8887) November 5, 2026

Democrats are going to have a hard time passing their agenda with Trump’s veto power. They’re going to be even more insufferable than usual since they think voters mandated impeachments and more. They’ll do nothing to help Americans.

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are obstructing President Trump's agenda and ignoring the will of the people.

Help us expose out-of-control judges determined to halt President Trump's mandate for change. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.