Greg Gutfeld Has a Preview of the Next 2 Years of Dem Congressional Control and What Happens in 2028

There are some fairly predictable things happening the day after the Democrats won control of the House of Representatives and Senate when the Democrats took the midterm elections yesterday. The price of crude oil has dropped quite a bit (go figure!) and the stock market was up sharply, probably because of a couple years' worth of gridlock coming up. After all, the market loves predictability.

Advertisement

What's going to happen in the fairly long term? Well, the Democrats will almost certainly misread what happened and put the pedal to the "bats**t crazy" metal in Congress. Democrats campaigned on "bringing costs down" but have been making it clear they plan to do that via impeachment efforts and general lawfare.

Where is this all headed? Greg Gutfeld predicted what's going to happen over the coming months leading all the way up to the end of 2028:

🚨 NEW: Fox’s Greg Gutfeld just made a BIG prediction about the future of the Dems following the midterms: “Democrats will over-reach. It’s going to be hilarious. Expect investigations, impeachment theater. They will have a progressive pipe dream wish list untethered to reality like you’ve never seen.” “They will alienate the country and people like Harold Ford Jr will be rendered irrelevant. The left will govern until the party dies. The Dems have lost the house the last three out of four cycles they’ve held it. And when America gets a taste of the weirdness, they return to the fold. Two years is a blink,” adds @greggutfeld — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) November 4, 2026

This certainly sounds about right:

“Democrats will over-reach. It’s going to be hilarious. Expect investigations, impeachment theater. They will have a progressive pipe dream wish list untethered to reality like you’ve never seen.” “They will alienate the country and people like Harold Ford Jr will be rendered irrelevant. The left will govern until the party dies. The Dems have lost the house the last three out of four cycles they’ve held it. And when America gets a taste of the weirdness, they return to the fold. Two years is a blink,”

"Impeachment theater"? We've seen that movie before during Trump's first term and you know how that worked out for the Democrats.

*****

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.