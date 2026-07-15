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No-Show Shame: EVERY Democrat Arrives As an Empty Seat for Senate Anti-Fraud Hearing

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:00 PM on July 15, 2026
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Today in the US Senate, the Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee, chaired by Rand Paul, held a hearing on Exposing Fraud in America. Attending the hearing were two of the most important investigative journalists in America right now, James O'Keefe and Nick Shirley. 

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Twitchy has covered many cases of O'Keefe and Shirley exposing corruption and fraud, both in government agencies and from illegal aliens, but here are a couple of clips from their appearance. 

What Shirley said is right. This is an American issue. It should not be a partisan issue. 

But that might explain why all of the Democratic Senators on the committee were disguised as empty seats for the hearing. 

Because Democrats hate America. 

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... know about the fraud and are complicit! 

FOX: "We have a shot of the empty seats, all the way to the right. Empty seats where DEMOCRATS would be sitting. Dems don't care about defrauding the American people?!"

Clearly, they do not. 

Or, another more accurate way of putting it is that the Democrats DO care about fraud. They want it to continue.

Chairman Paul couldn't help but notice the absence of many of his 'esteemed colleagues' as well. 

He couldn't allow a Democrat to speak next because NONE OF THEM SHOWED UP. 

Paul's comment in the clip above that 'there doesn't appear to be a great deal of interest across the aisle' might be one of the most hilarious (and extremely troubling) understatements we've ever heard. 

But we're happy that he got it on the record that every Democrat had something better to do today. 

Oh, they've already been exposed. 

This is them hiding like cowards, unwilling to face the people who exposed them. 

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It doesn't just speak, it screams—louder than Elissa Slotkin shrieking about the SAVE America Act

It begs the question of what they think their jobs are. 

Other than funding their campaigns with fraudulent money stolen from taxpayers, that is. 

We already knew this about most of them. The disappointing part about today's mass no-show is that Senator John Fetterman also sits on this committee. 

And while we often call him the last sane member of the Democrat Party, his absence confirms that he still is, in fact, a Democrat. 

Yet another reason that Democrats appear to have zero interest in stopping or even curbing it. 

Don't give Ruben Gallego, also a member of the committee, any ideas. 

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Remember that he's besties with Eric Swalwell

If there was any lingering doubt, they removed the last shreds of it today. 

They have one job, not even a particularly difficult one, and they still can't manage to do it. 

HAHAHAHA. 

Maybe they all thought they heard Jamaal Bowman pulling a fire alarm somewhere again. 

We hate to say that they played hooky because they didn't do their homework, but we have to wonder if they knew that O'Keefe and Shirley would humiliate them in public if they showed up for work today. 

Instead of insults, O'Keefe and Shirley got crickets from the left side of the hearing room. 

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Which might be a personal insult to them, but it is absolutely a personal insult to every American. 

We've named a few of them in this article, but below is the full roster of Democrats on the Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee:

Ranking member Gary Peters (D-MI), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), John Fetterman (D-PA), Andy Kim (D-NJ), Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), and Elissa Slotkin (D-MI). 

It would be a shame if the phones in all of their offices started lighting up with concerned Americans wondering why they couldn't manage to show up for work today. 

A real shame. 

============================================

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Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY ELISSA SLOTKIN GARY PETERS JOHN FETTERMAN RAND PAUL RUBEN GALLEGO

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