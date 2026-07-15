No-Show Shame: EVERY Democrat Arrives As an Empty Seat for Senate Anti-Fraud Hearing



Today in the US Senate, the Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee, chaired by Rand Paul, held a hearing on Exposing Fraud in America. Attending the hearing were two of the most important investigative journalists in America right now, James O'Keefe and Nick Shirley.

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Twitchy has covered many cases of O'Keefe and Shirley exposing corruption and fraud, both in government agencies and from illegal aliens, but here are a couple of clips from their appearance.

Today, I testified before the U.S. Senate at the “Exposing Fraud in America” hearing.



I shared what OMG exposed on hidden camera: petition circulators paying homeless individuals cash and offering drugs in exchange for voter registrations and ballot petition signatures, forged… pic.twitter.com/8Fmw4weu6S — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) July 15, 2026

“When a fraudster commits fraud, he or she steals from all of us.”



Independent journalist Nick Shirley says healthcare fraud isn’t a Republican or Democrat issue.



It’s an American issue.



“Through my efforts, I’ve exposed billions of dollars of fraud.”



“And helped save America… pic.twitter.com/6tUXjmPg4S — MAHA Action (@MAHA_Action) July 15, 2026

What Shirley said is right. This is an American issue. It should not be a partisan issue.

But that might explain why all of the Democratic Senators on the committee were disguised as empty seats for the hearing.

Because Democrats hate America.

🚨 BREAKING: The Senate is holding an anti-taxpayer fraud meeting right now with Nick Shirley and James O'Keefe...



...and stunning new footage shows EVERY SINGLE DEMOCRAT SEAT is *empty*



100% of Democrats on the committee were invited, 0% SHOWED UP.



The Party of Fraud. They… pic.twitter.com/ZaJiyti5eK — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 15, 2026

... know about the fraud and are complicit!



FOX: "We have a shot of the empty seats, all the way to the right. Empty seats where DEMOCRATS would be sitting. Dems don't care about defrauding the American people?!"

Clearly, they do not.

Or, another more accurate way of putting it is that the Democrats DO care about fraud. They want it to continue.

Chairman Paul couldn't help but notice the absence of many of his 'esteemed colleagues' as well.

Most Democrats couldn't make it to our hearing on government fraud. The empty chairs made their priorities pretty clear.

Hard to claim you're fighting waste when you don't even show up. pic.twitter.com/eTrVHpl0cH — Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) July 15, 2026

He couldn't allow a Democrat to speak next because NONE OF THEM SHOWED UP.

Paul's comment in the clip above that 'there doesn't appear to be a great deal of interest across the aisle' might be one of the most hilarious (and extremely troubling) understatements we've ever heard.

But we're happy that he got it on the record that every Democrat had something better to do today.

The Democratic party of Fraud didn't show up to this meeting. Not one single Democrat. Tells you all you need to know. Fraud is ok with them. Everywhere. All the time! https://t.co/LYEdfNEgJK — SV (@VA_Patriots) July 15, 2026

Scared they might get exposed? — Jules! (@sparkly_jules1) July 15, 2026

Oh, they've already been exposed.

This is them hiding like cowards, unwilling to face the people who exposed them.

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WOW‼️ This gesture by the Dems not showing up speaks LOUDLY‼️ — ❤️Lori🇺🇸Miller💙 (@LoriMillerTX1) July 15, 2026

It doesn't just speak, it screams—louder than Elissa Slotkin shrieking about the SAVE America Act.

Dems didn't even bother to show up and do their jobs. SMDH! https://t.co/GuN178leDN — Chris Noblett (@ChrisNoblett) July 15, 2026

It begs the question of what they think their jobs are.

Other than funding their campaigns with fraudulent money stolen from taxpayers, that is.

Democrats only care about one thing...their pockets. Corrupt af — TAJS🍊🇺🇲🧡 (@TraciAStanley) July 15, 2026

We already knew this about most of them. The disappointing part about today's mass no-show is that Senator John Fetterman also sits on this committee.

And while we often call him the last sane member of the Democrat Party, his absence confirms that he still is, in fact, a Democrat.

Yet another reason that Democrats appear to have zero interest in stopping or even curbing it.

So Democrats care so much about the hemorrhaging of money that causes much of our National Debt that they can’t be bothered to attend this meeting and say it isn’t true?

They don’t want to be literally caught with their pants down & no answers!

(Sorry for the visual) 🤣 https://t.co/VePYCghUVe — 𝑀𝓊𝓈𝓉𝒶𝓃𝑔𝐿𝒶𝓊𝓇𝒶𝟤 (@Laura2Mustang) July 15, 2026

Don't give Ruben Gallego, also a member of the committee, any ideas.

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Remember that he's besties with Eric Swalwell.

Democrats are the party of Illegal immigration, violent criminals and fraud. No doubt about it. https://t.co/ziyuanHWLp — ✮ Conservative Dude ✮ (@swterry911) July 15, 2026

If there was any lingering doubt, they removed the last shreds of it today.

They have one job, not even a particularly difficult one, and they still can't manage to do it.

Can someone help find them? Let the pack loose, maybe they can sniff the donkeys out! pic.twitter.com/Si629EbGXP — Terry Eidson (@teidson) July 15, 2026

HAHAHAHA.

Maybe they all thought they heard Jamaal Bowman pulling a fire alarm somewhere again.

Shame on @SenateDems for being ABSENT! Playing hooky is not a good look! https://t.co/womhRAp3UM — Sweet Polly Purebred (@shesova) July 15, 2026

We hate to say that they played hooky because they didn't do their homework, but we have to wonder if they knew that O'Keefe and Shirley would humiliate them in public if they showed up for work today.

Literally no Democrats showed up the fraud hearing in the senate for myself or Nick.



We predicted personal insults or difficult cross examination by the truth and the facts of what’s on video probably transcends the partisan divide. pic.twitter.com/vERpz3wJiD — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) July 15, 2026

Instead of insults, O'Keefe and Shirley got crickets from the left side of the hearing room.

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Which might be a personal insult to them, but it is absolutely a personal insult to every American.

We've named a few of them in this article, but below is the full roster of Democrats on the Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee:

Ranking member Gary Peters (D-MI), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), John Fetterman (D-PA), Andy Kim (D-NJ), Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), and Elissa Slotkin (D-MI).

It would be a shame if the phones in all of their offices started lighting up with concerned Americans wondering why they couldn't manage to show up for work today.

A real shame.





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