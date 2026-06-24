DOJ Charges 455 Fraudsters in $6.5 Billion Billing Scheme

It took citizen journalist Nick Shirley to draw the nation's attention to the Somali daycare fraud in Minnesota. Estimates say fraud reached at least $9 billion in that state alone. Shirley has also drawn attention to fake hospices in California. Shirley took a victory lap on Tuesday when the doubters were presented with a statement from the Justice Department that 455 fraudsters had been charged in a $6.5 billion medical billing scheme.

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“The fraud is not real”



Today: 455 fraudsters charged, $6.5 billion exposed



*silent*



Society will never improve until people and the media can look at issues with a logical perspective of: Is this right or wrong to be happening?



EXPOSE IT ALL — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) June 23, 2026

The Justice Department said in a press release on Tuesday:

The Justice Department today announced the 2026 National Health Care Fraud Takedown, which resulted in charges against 455 defendants, including 90 doctors and other licensed medical professionals, for their alleged participation in health care fraud and opioid abuse schemes involving over $6.5 billion in false claims and significant patient harm, including death. … In addition, unprecedented international cooperation over the two-week Takedown resulted in the apprehension and return to the United States of the following health care fraudsters: one defendant in Kyrenia in connection with an over $3.7 billion scheme; two defendants in Estonia in connection with a previously charged $10.6 billion scheme; and, in the Philippines, one of FBI’s Most Wanted Fraudsters in connection with a previously-charged $1.2 billion telemedicine fraud scheme.

California may just be the biggest player in the fraud scheme, they did try to pass a law against exposing fraud. pic.twitter.com/2RQG8HMveA — Right Side And Free (@rightsidefreee) June 23, 2026

Remember how the Gavin Newsom Press Office tried to paint Shirley as a voyeuristic child predator for looking into empty daycares?

Amazing how many leftists are denying fraud, saying that they're not denying fraud, and dismissing the fraud as insignificant (or just a distraction) in the comments here.

Their brains are so full of hate that they can't think clearly. — Mr Reagan 🇺🇸 (@MrReaganUSA) June 24, 2026

Keep it up! There’s plenty more fraud left to be exposed. — John Birch Society (@The_JBS) June 23, 2026

Societies are collections of people.



Like dysfunctional people, dysfunctional societies must hit bottom to recover.



We’re not even close. — Homestead Pete (@PeterKay1313) June 23, 2026

But CNN did their own investigation by asking fraudsters if they were committing fraud. 🙄 — chrismillerX (@ChrismilleX) June 24, 2026

We remember that. They had a reporter call daycares in Minneapolis to ask if they were real.

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Is there anyone left in this country who is not corrupt to the core? — 🔥 (@dillydally_5) June 23, 2026

It isn’t just all the fraud: it’s also that do much of the stolen money goes toward our destruction. — PWspoon (@Pdwspoon2) June 24, 2026

This should be front-page news in every paper and media station. — MrProto (@ProtoFML) June 23, 2026

Vice President JD Vance leading the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud ought to be one of the main Republican campaign points for the midterms, as much as securing the border was in 2024. But as NBC News reported, "Vance's anti-fraud work brings partisan bravado."

The media is complicit. Their priority at the moment is algae.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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