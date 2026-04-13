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Dem Ruben Gallego Claims He’s SHOCKED to Discover ‘Best Friend’ Eric Swalwell Led a 'Double Life'

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:30 PM on April 13, 2026
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

The guy whom Eric Swalwell called his ‘best friend’ says he’s shocked, SHOCKED, to learn that the disgraced Democrat congressman and former California gubernatorial candidate was leading a secret double life. That ‘surprised’ guy is Democrat Senator Ruben Gallego of Arizona. No one is buying this. We're not rubes, Ruben.

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Get a load of this utter nonsense. (WATCH)

We don’t need body language clues to know Gallego is full of it.

Swalwell and Gallego have a well-documented history of being best buds. Here’s one of the rare times Swalwell told the truth. (WATCH)

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It’s unfathomable that Gallego was wholly blind to what Swalwell was up to. He either knew going in or later learned and chose to continue his friendship with Swalwell.

Commenters say the two are kindred spirits.

If it's revealed that Gallego joined Swalwell on his escapades (sexcapades?), we certainly won’t be lost in astonishment.

Posters say Swalwell’s proclivities were well-known by Democrats and the ‘journalists’ who naturally run cover for them.

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Gallego appears fine with throwing his buddy Swalwell under the bus, but we won't be startled if it suddenly reverses and runs him over, too.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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ARIZONA CALIFORNIA CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY ERIC SWALWELL RUBEN GALLEGO

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