Dem Ruben Gallego Claims He’s SHOCKED to Discover ‘Best Friend’ Eric Swalwell Led a 'Double Life'

The guy whom Eric Swalwell called his ‘best friend’ says he’s shocked, SHOCKED, to learn that the disgraced Democrat congressman and former California gubernatorial candidate was leading a secret double life. That ‘surprised’ guy is Democrat Senator Ruben Gallego of Arizona. No one is buying this. We're not rubes, Ruben.

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Get a load of this utter nonsense. (WATCH)

🚨 UPDATE: Sen. Ruben Gallego is being called out as a LIAR after he pretended to be BLINDSIDED by Eric Swalwell's s*xual allegations scandal



"He literally led a double life and tricked many of us!"



"He led a double life!"



"We had no clue!"



This guy is FULL OF BS! HE KNEW!… pic.twitter.com/YmzcDoKJEf — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 14, 2026

lol his body language in this video is something, man — Brian King (@KingOrleans) April 14, 2026

His blink rate has nothing to do with the wind. pic.twitter.com/glEoPlBtZL — Aye-FK (@ayeefkay) April 14, 2026

Long eye blinks.. usually denotes that the speaker is hiding something. — Beautyinnis 🇺🇸 (@beautyinnis) April 14, 2026

We don’t need body language clues to know Gallego is full of it.

Swalwell and Gallego have a well-documented history of being best buds. Here’s one of the rare times Swalwell told the truth. (WATCH)

He tricked many of us! What a joke! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/arz5BMCmlF — GinnyM (@PatriotXV11) April 14, 2026

He literally hung out with Alex

Soros and Eric Swalwell! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/8ePGIdUF1K — Chris Bosley (@chris_bosley) April 14, 2026

He knew. Everyone knew. And he chose not to distant himself from Eric. But became his best friend. — fukthosehos (@davesnemesis28) April 14, 2026

It’s unfathomable that Gallego was wholly blind to what Swalwell was up to. He either knew going in or later learned and chose to continue his friendship with Swalwell.

Commenters say the two are kindred spirits.

If you actually believe that Ruben Gallego (who served his unsuspecting wife divorce papers when she was 9 months pregnant) is “shocked” by the “double life” of his best friend Eric Swalwell, then I have some beachfront property in Phoenix to sell you... https://t.co/jy6KSgQ9Wx — Caroline Wren (@CarolineWren) April 13, 2026

With what we know of Gallego's personal affairs, does anyone believe he didn't know? He was likely involved in some of these scenarios. — Scott Lame (@dimeday128) April 14, 2026

It’s ludicrous. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 14, 2026

If it's revealed that Gallego joined Swalwell on his escapades (sexcapades?), we certainly won’t be lost in astonishment.

Posters say Swalwell’s proclivities were well-known by Democrats and the ‘journalists’ who naturally run cover for them.

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Sure he didn't, just like everyone else for all of these years. FOH — they call me Rob (@TheGoatweed) April 14, 2026

Every one knew. They bad to. No wonder Swallwell was as rabid as he was in session! He was made to be a monster by the very dems who kept him in office and now are rolling over him with the bus. — Mama Shelia (@SheliaWood21279) April 14, 2026

He’s a liar. They knew about that pos for years. — OldHibbsey (@OldHibbsey) April 14, 2026

Never believe a word out of his pie hole — Kim (@KimmygirlAZ73) April 14, 2026

Gallego appears fine with throwing his buddy Swalwell under the bus, but we won't be startled if it suddenly reverses and runs him over, too.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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