Sam Stein Lauds Kamala Harris for Going on Fox News While Trump ‘Sticks to the Henhouse’

Brett T.  |  5:45 PM on October 15, 2024
Twitter

Sam Stein has migrated from Politico to The Bulwark, so that gives you a good idea of where his politics lie. As Twitchy reported, Kamala Harris has become desperate enough to sit down with Fox News' Bret Baier Wednesday for an interview. Stein is praising Harris for her bravery, even though Baier was going to be one of the moderators of the Fox News presidential debate on September 4, but Harris backed out of the debate. Barack Obama's campaign manager called the Fox News debate a "Trump rally" in his "happy place."

Harris, who's been on the cover of Vogue and done interviews with such conservatives as Oprah Winfrey, 60 Minutes, The View, Howard Stern, MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle, the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, and Stephen Colbert, with whom she shared a beer. And this media blitz came only after the campaign could no longer dispute claims that they were "hiding" Harris for as long as they could.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump went on a debate on CNN with two moderators who had likened him to Hitler and walked into an ambush at the National Association of Black Journalists conference.

But, out of desperation, Harris agrees to be interviewed by Baier and Stein thinks she's brave.

Ah yes, the notoriously right-wing TIME Magazine. TIME even published a column on how Harris could do better interviews:

Trump is walking into the lion's den practically everywhere he goes. Harris agrees to one interview with Baier and suddenly she's the brave one.

