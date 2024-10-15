Sam Stein Lauds Kamala Harris for Going on Fox News While Trump ‘Sticks to the Henhouse’

Sam Stein has migrated from Politico to The Bulwark, so that gives you a good idea of where his politics lie. As Twitchy reported, Kamala Harris has become desperate enough to sit down with Fox News' Bret Baier Wednesday for an interview. Stein is praising Harris for her bravery, even though Baier was going to be one of the moderators of the Fox News presidential debate on September 4, but Harris backed out of the debate. Barack Obama's campaign manager called the Fox News debate a "Trump rally" in his "happy place."

Harris Goes On Fox. Trump Sticks to the Henhouse.https://t.co/7KEjo5jtca pic.twitter.com/hc8U6qIgQl — Sam Stein (@samstein) October 15, 2024

Harris, who's been on the cover of Vogue and done interviews with such conservatives as Oprah Winfrey, 60 Minutes, The View, Howard Stern, MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle, the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, and Stephen Colbert, with whom she shared a beer. And this media blitz came only after the campaign could no longer dispute claims that they were "hiding" Harris for as long as they could.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump went on a debate on CNN with two moderators who had likened him to Hitler and walked into an ambush at the National Association of Black Journalists conference.

But, out of desperation, Harris agrees to be interviewed by Baier and Stein thinks she's brave.

Trump is currently being interviewed at the Economic Club of Chicago by Bloomberg News. Harris refused. Bloomberg not exactly a conservative "Henhouse" but Sam does his thing. https://t.co/SyY1GC4geG — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 15, 2024

He just did an hour live with Bloomberg in front of an audience. Kamala declined — Eddie Scarry (@eScarry) October 15, 2024

Is @Bloomberg the 'henhouse?' — The Truth Monkey (@TheTruthMonkey) October 15, 2024

Ah yes, the notoriously right-wing TIME Magazine. TIME even published a column on how Harris could do better interviews:

Column: Here's how Kamala Harris can communicate better in future interviewshttps://t.co/uCi6SU3KBH — TIME (@TIME) August 31, 2024

Even if the majority of Trump's interviews are "friendly", he does more "hostile" interviews in a week than Harris has done period. — Can of Spam (@iDoLikeSpam) October 15, 2024

Funny how you left out his interview with Bloomberg, which is happening right now. Or did you get think you could lie and get away with it? — Taro Tsujimoto (@RCannon74) October 15, 2024

Trump is walking into the lion's den practically everywhere he goes. Harris agrees to one interview with Baier and suddenly she's the brave one.

